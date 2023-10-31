Parallels Expands its Focus on Securing the Remote Access Experience, Rebrands Awingu to Parallels Secure Workspace

The new name reflects the product’s fundamental role as a secure remote access solution making it an integral part of the Parallels family.

OTTAWA, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alludo, a global technology company behind award-winning brands including Parallels, Corel, MindManager, and WinZip, announced today that it has renamed its secure remote access solution Parallels Awingu to Parallels Secure Workspace. Awingu was acquired last year and the renaming marks a logical next step, firmly establishing Parallels Secure Workspace as a fully-fledged member of the Parallels family, which includes Parallels Desktop, Parallels RAS, Parallels Toolbox and Parallels Access.



“Hybrid and remote work are here to stay, and Parallels Secure Workspace enables organizations to give their employees secure access to the applications they depend on, whether they're in a boardroom, at the airport, or their home office,” said Christa Quarles, CEO of Alludo. “This renaming is just one step of Parallels’ security journey as we continue our mission to empower knowledge workers' anywhere, anytime productivity by improving the secure-remote-access experience.”

The renaming of the product also underscores Parallels’ focus on the evolving market. According to a recent cybersecurity report, 41% of IT professionals reported a security breach within the last 12 months, while a substantial 78% expressed their intent to significantly or moderately increase security budgets in the coming year. This growing emphasis on security stresses the demand for safe and user-friendly solutions, a need that Parallels Secure Workspace effectively addresses.

"Parallels Secure Workspace, now formerly Awingu, has been a pioneer in remote access solutions. With specific security-focused capabilities they are aligning with the future needs of customers in a globally dispersed and heavily remote workforce,” said Dr. Chase Cunningham, DrZeroTrust. “I have followed Awingu’s journey closely since 2017, and this renaming aligns with their customers’ and future customers’ needs and is a watershed moment for the company.”

Parallels Secure Workspace, which has been under development since 2011 in Belgium, distinguishes itself by being "clientless," operating entirely within the web browser to offer effortless access to virtual apps, desktops, files, SaaS applications, and cloud storage anywhere, on any device. Both mid-market and large enterprises choose Parallels Secure Workspace, not only for its fast deployment within hours, but also as it presents a more secure alternative to traditional VPNs. It effectively supports companies with their Zero Trust security initiatives, secure BYOD programs, remote work arrangements, and controlled contractor access.

As Awingu transitions to Parallels Secure Workspace, the product itself will remain unchanged, ensuring a smooth experience for all users without any required actions. Default branding for fresh installs in line with the Parallels brand will also be introduced. For more information on upgrading to the latest version, please visit our website.



Updates to the Parallels Partner Program

Channel partners can now access valuable training opportunities through the partner portal with our new Parallels Secure Workspace certification courses. These courses are free of charge and offer partners an easy and fast way to enhance skills and knowledge, ultimately benefiting our channel partners in delivering exceptional solutions and services to our customers.

