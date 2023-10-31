In Search of The Skelmorlie Clown: A Friendly Panda From Piñata Smashlings Roams Scottish Streets

A Friendly Panda From Piñata Smashlings Roams Scottish Streets Looking For Halloween Clown Sana, is on a playful quest to find the Skelmorlie Clown Residents and fans are encouraged to share their encounters and discoveries

SKELMORLIE, EAST YORKSHIRE, SCOTLAND, October 31, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Search of The Skelmorlie Clown: A Friendly Panda From Piñata Smashlings Roams Scottish StreetsSkelmorlie, Scotland - Following the mysterious appearances of a Halloween-style clown in the Scottish village , a new, friendlier character has emerged. A playful Panda, known to many from the hit Roblox game and toy line Piñata Smashlings, has taken to the streets on a spooky mission: To find The Skelmorlie Clown before Halloween.The large furry panda has been playfully "investigating" places where the clown was spotted, chatting to local residents and urging them to aid its search. Unlike the eerie antics of the Skelmorlie Clown, the Panda has been much more friendly , handing out Piñata Smashlings toys for young fans and posing for Halloween photos.“Our adorable Panda, Sana, is on a playful quest,” said Andrew Matjaszek, Head of Marketing at Toikido, the makers of Piñata Smashlings. “We thought it would be a wonderful way to bring a bit of fun and light-heartedness to the community, turning an odd mystery into a suitably spooky game. Piñata Smashlings is all about fun, adventure, and community and Sana has loved sharing the Piñata Smashlings toys with the residents of Skelmorlie.”"We hope our Panda's journey will bring smiles to the faces of those in the village and encourage everyone to embrace the Halloween spirit."Residents and fans are encouraged to share their encounters and discoveries using the hashtag #SkelmorliePanda or #PinataSmashlings on social media platforms.About Piñata Smashlings & ToikidoToikido is now one of the UK’s fastest growing entertainment companies, with the new Piñata Smashlings toy range quickly becoming one of the most sought after collections in the run up to Christmas.Established in 2020, Toikido is quickly gaining recognition as an innovative, fun and fast-paced studio, renowned for growing global audiences through the creation of captivating toys for emerging digital brands.

