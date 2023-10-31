Saudi Fund for Development Participates in the World’s Leading Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief Event, AidEx 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) participated in the world's largest humanitarian aid and disaster relief event, AidEx, which took place on 25-26 October 2023 at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. SFD’s participation underlined its commitment towards advancing sustainable development worldwide, and collaborating with its international partners, as the Fund showcased its diverse development projects.
AidEx 2023 was co-located with Development2030, an event that brings together global development actors to achieve the sustainable development goals. This reflects the increasing recognition of the interconnectedness of humanitarian aid and development, and the need for a holistic approach to addressing global challenges.
AidEx 2023 featured a range of high-level conference sessions, workshops, discussion groups, and training programs, all geared towards solving the most pressing challenges faced in the humanitarian aid, relief, and international development sectors.
As part of SFD’s participation, the Fund hosted a dynamic booth in the exhibition area, which gave visitors a chance to learn about its many development projects around the world, that help improve the lives of millions of people in developing countries, regardless of their beliefs, backgrounds, or ethnicities.
During the event, SFD was represented by its Director General of Corporate Strategy, Engr. Nasser Al-Kassabi, during an insightful roundtable session held on the topic of “The SDG Prioritization Dilemma: are multi-sectorial collaborations the key to address multiple SDGs in parallel”? The discussion centered around the need for more effective partnerships, across diverse sectors and disciplines, to help accelerate progress in realizing the SDGs.
The roundtable was co-chaired by the President and CEO of Trickle Up, Ms. Nathalie Laidler-Kylander, and the Senior Director, Public Affairs, of The End Fund, Ms. Oyetola Oduyemi. It also featured panelists from Committed to Good and Oxfam International.
SFD’s participation in AidEx raffirms the importance that the Fund places on partnerships and collaboration in the global development sector to achieve sustainable development goals and foster socio-economic growth. Throughout its history, SFD has continuously leveraged partnerships with international governments, development-focused organizations, and humanitarian entities around the world.
In line with its mission to promote global sustainable development since 1975, SFD has funded more than 750 development projects worth US$20 billion in over 90 countries around world. It carries out its development projects across a wide range of sectors, including social infrastructure, transport and communications, agriculture, and renewable energy, among others.
About the Saudi Fund for Development
The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) is a government entity that provides soft development loans and grants to finance development projects and programs in developing countries.
Since 1975, SFD has financed over 700 infrastructure projects in over 90 countries across various sectors such as transportation and communications, social infrastructure, agriculture, energy, industry and mining, and others. The projects support generating socio-economic development and help to improve the living standards of disadvantaged communities in countries most in need. SFD's activities are aligned with the international development principles and contribute towards realizing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Moreover, it unifies its efforts in development support through partnerships and cooperation with regional and international organizations.
https://www.sfd.gov.sa/en
Media Contacts
Nawaf Alojrush
Media Relations Director
Email: alojrush@sep.gov.sa
Nawaf Alojrush
