Easybom's 2023 Electronic Components Market Insights Revealed

Easybom, a premier platform specializing in electronic component price comparison, inquiry, and procurement, has released a pivotal report shedding light on the dynamic global Electronic Components market.

Key Insights from the Report:

The global Electronic Components market was valued at USD 473,805.0 million in 2022. It's projected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9%, reaching an impressive USD 631,380.0 million by 2028.

The Electronic Components market is buoyed by technological innovations, heightened R&D expenditures, and a significant emphasis on breakthroughs by industry giants.

In a related domain, the global electronic contract manufacturing and design services market was appraised at USD 515.1 billion in 2022. With a forecasted CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030, this segment further underscores the expansion and opportunities in the electronics industry.

September 2023 Highlights:

According to ECIA’s Electronic Component Sales Trend (ECST), the overall electronic components market index experienced a slight dip, recording a score of 86.7 in September. However, industry optimism remains, with projections indicating a rise to 94.0 in October, marking the highest since July 2022.

What's Hot in 2023:

For design activities, Power Semiconductors, Sensors, Microcontrollers (MCUs), Wireless communication components, and Embedded systems have emerged as key areas of interest. Sourcing activities highlight an increased demand for Passive components, Memory chips, Connectors, PCBs, and Batteries.

Price Trends for 2023-2024:

Price trajectories for electronic components in the upcoming year project mixed outcomes. While power semiconductors and memory chips might experience price hikes, passive components, connectors, and PCBs are expected to see price stabilization or potential reductions.

"Easybom remains committed to offering manufacturers, device producers, research institutions, engineers, and various stakeholders crystal-clear and accurate price and stock information," stated Easybom Spokesperson. "Our recent report elucidates the dynamic shifts and trends in the market, empowering decision-makers to strategize effectively."

