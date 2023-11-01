Safe and Efficient Transportation: Pioneering The Future Non-Profit Stories: Inspiring Tales from Silicon Valley" launches today! Tune in for weekly inspiration. Karen Philbrick - Executive Director of Mineta Transportation Institute Karen Philbrick in today's episode Karen Philbrick and Sharad Gupta in today's episode

In an upcoming episode of the Non-Profit Stories series, the captivating world of transportation and community service is explored.

Say yes to opportunity because you never know where that opportunity will lead.” — Karen Philbrick

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insights into the rich history, mission, and community commitments of the Mineta Transportation Institute are shared through a conversation with its President, Karen Philbrick.Episode Highlights:1. A Journey through History: Get ready to embark on a journey through time as Karen traces the Mineta Transportation Institute's ( MTI ) roots. Founded in 1991 as a university transportation center, MTI pays homage to Secretary Norman Y. Mineta, a trailblazing leader who made history as the first Asian-American mayor of a major metropolitan city.2. The Power of Mobility: The critical role of mobility as a conduit to opportunities affecting diverse facets of life is highlighted. As a psychologist by training, Karen emphasizes the importance of social engagement and how transportation plays a pivotal role in connecting people to vital services and social engagements.3. Changing Lives Through Education: MTI's dedication to education and workforce development has changed countless lives. Hear inspiring success stories of students who started with MTI's programs and went on to pursue careers in transportation, bridging the gap in an aging workforce.4. Overcoming Challenges: Learn about the challenges the transportation industry faces, including adopting autonomous vehicles and the need for user acceptance. Karen discusses the importance of aligning policies with innovation to ensure the successful implementation of transformative projects.5. A Vision for the Future: Karen shares her vision for the Mineta Transportation Institute over the next five years, emphasizing the importance of community, global outreach, and supporting underrepresented institutions in the transportation sector.6. Rotary Club of San Jose: In an inspiring segment, Karen talks about her role as the Rotary Club of San Jose President and the incredible impact this organization has had on communities worldwide. She discusses the Rotary Play Garden project, which brought smiles to children with physical disabilities.7. Advice for Future Contributors: Karen's valuable advice to students aspiring to contribute to transportation is simple but profound: "Say yes to opportunity." She highlights how seizing opportunities can lead to fulfilling and unexpected career paths.8. The Art of Communication: Karen underscores the importance of responsiveness, closing the loop, listening with intention, and communicating meaningfully in both personal and professional life.Viewers are promised a compelling episode showcasing the dedication to enhancing mobility, supporting communities, and contributing positively to global welfare.“Be responsive. Make sure you close the loop.” - Sharad Gupta, Host of Non-Profit Stories “Non-Profit Stories: Inspiring Tales from Silicon Valley” is a podcast that shares inspiring stories from the non-profit sector. The podcast highlights the work of individuals and organizations making a difference in their communities and beyond.The episode featuring Mineta Transportation Institute can be found on all major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.For more information about Mineta Transportation Institute, please visit https://transweb.sjsu.edu/ "Non-Profit Stories: Inspiring Tales from Silicon Valley" podcast is proudly sponsored by TradeMyHome .com powered by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

