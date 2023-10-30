Submit Release
Weekly roundup: Chief Justice awards top civics education award to Anaheim schools, La Habra campuses celebrate increased attendance, and more

Weekly roundup: Chief Justice awards top civics education award to Anaheim schools, La Habra campuses celebrate increased attendance, and moreMartin.Novitski Fri, 10/27/2023 - 15:53 NewsLink California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero visited Dale Junior High School and Gilbert High School on Monday, Oct. 23 to honor students and staff with the top civics education award in the state.

