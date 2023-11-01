SingerLewak LLP-Here we grow again in the Greater Los Angeles area with the merger of Thousand Oaks-based firm JRRO LLP
SingerLewak LLP, a top 100 accounting and consulting firm based in the U.S. since 1959 has announced its intention to merge with JRRO, LLP.
We are excited to combine our firm's strengths, increasing the range of professional services we can offer, all while upholding the unwavering relationships we value with our clients”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SingerLewak LLP - Here we grow again in the Greater Los Angeles area with the merger of Thousand Oaks-based firm JRRO, LLP
— Harriet G. Oberman, CPA, CGMA Partner.
SingerLewak LLP, a top 100 accounting and consulting firm based in the U.S. since 1959 has announced its intention to merge with JRRO, LLP. JRRO is a firm of business advisers and tax professionals. JRRO serves small and middle-market business clients and individuals throughout the Greater Los Angeles area. With the integration of JRRO’s offices in Thousand Oaks, California, the Firm’s professionals will seamlessly join SingerLewak’s national trusted accounting, business advisory, and tax teams.
“SingerLewak has had a commitment to excellence for over 60 years, we continually strive to become the leading accounting and business consulting firm in California, the South and Southwest, and globally in the Pacific Rim region, providing a wide range of services in key business sectors and industry specializations including closely held businesses, not-for-profit organizations, public companies, investor-backed businesses, credit unions, individuals, franchises, international and governmental organizations. We believe that value can be delivered to our clients through service-oriented business partners who have a keen understanding of how to guide them through the processes of business life.” commented Jim Pitrat, Managing Partner at SingerLewak.”
“Integrating the forces of JRRO, LLP and SingerLewak, we are excited to combine our firm's strengths, increasing the range of professional services we can offer, all while upholding the unwavering relationships we value with our clients.” commented Harriet G. Oberman, CPA, CGMA
Partner.
Since 1985, JRRO has provided services to privately held businesses in a variety of industries, including construction, legal, healthcare, and real estate businesses, and individuals. JRRO will retain its current staff and location located at: 325 E. Hillcrest Drive, Suite 215, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. Additionally, the office can be reached by phone at: 805.371.8412. JRRO will maintain its name but become JRRO CPA, a division of SingerLewak, effective November 1, 2023.
Laurie Ann Leer
SingerLewak, LLP
+1 310-320-4631
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube