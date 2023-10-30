Verdict on Euro Sun Mining’s Environmental Case Delivered

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) announces that the Cluj-Napoca district court (the “Court”) delivered a judgement today requiring the Company to re-apply for their Environmental Endorsement for the Rovina Valley Project (the “Project’).



The Court ruled that the Environmental Resources Management’s certificate (“ERM Certificate”) issued by The Ministry of Environment was not valid at the time when the Company’s environmental report was submitted for obtaining the Environmental Endorsement.

The Company will not appeal this judgement and will now work on preparing new documentation for obtaining an Environmental Endorsement.

Commenting on this judgement, CEO of Euro Sun Mining, Mr. Grant Sboros, said “Although the verdict delivered was disappointing, Euro Sun will now re-submit the necessary technical documentation. The Company had prepared contingency plans for this possible outcome and remains resolute that the necessary certification will now be processed in due course. I wish to again thank our shareholders and senior leadership for their ongoing support as we work tirelessly to deliver this exceptional and vital European project.”

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

