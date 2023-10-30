Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Autobiography book "By George, He Did It!" by George R. Hall
EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Autobiography book "By George, He Did It!" by George R. Hall, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1638718717.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Maria Victoria Beltran for Readers' Favorite
By George, He Did It! A True Scholar's Autobiography by George R. Hall is an inspiring story that chronicles the life and career of an extraordinary man. George R. Hall was born in 1936 to a poor closely-knit African American family in Wyoming, Ohio. The family lived in Glendale, where racial segregation thrived at this time. In kindergarten, he failed, and his teacher noted that he is 'shy, has no initiative, and no doubt won't become much of anything.' Proving his kindergarten teacher wrong, the little boy grew up to become the first African American school principal at Glendale Elementary School. This book retraces all his challenges while attending Ohio University on a scholarship and how he built his career during the critical years of segregation and racial discrimination in the 1950s and 1960s. This is his story.
George R. Hall's By George, He Did It! A True Scholar's Autobiography is a must-read for students, educators, and anyone who wants to pursue their purpose in life and discover their full potential. Written straightforwardly and casually, the author shares his life experiences, challenges, and accomplishments, and it's both entertaining and motivating. Optimistic and informal, the literary tone is amiable. Early in life, George R. Hall revealed an indomitable spirit to succeed, worth emulating. Aside from providing authenticity to his memoir, the pictures in this book significantly help to tell the story. By George, He Did It! is a genuinely personal, intensely moving, and in the end, joyful journey through the author's extraordinary life."
You can learn more about George R. Hall and "By George, He Did It!" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/by-george-he-did-it where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Jen
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Maria Victoria Beltran for Readers' Favorite
By George, He Did It! A True Scholar's Autobiography by George R. Hall is an inspiring story that chronicles the life and career of an extraordinary man. George R. Hall was born in 1936 to a poor closely-knit African American family in Wyoming, Ohio. The family lived in Glendale, where racial segregation thrived at this time. In kindergarten, he failed, and his teacher noted that he is 'shy, has no initiative, and no doubt won't become much of anything.' Proving his kindergarten teacher wrong, the little boy grew up to become the first African American school principal at Glendale Elementary School. This book retraces all his challenges while attending Ohio University on a scholarship and how he built his career during the critical years of segregation and racial discrimination in the 1950s and 1960s. This is his story.
George R. Hall's By George, He Did It! A True Scholar's Autobiography is a must-read for students, educators, and anyone who wants to pursue their purpose in life and discover their full potential. Written straightforwardly and casually, the author shares his life experiences, challenges, and accomplishments, and it's both entertaining and motivating. Optimistic and informal, the literary tone is amiable. Early in life, George R. Hall revealed an indomitable spirit to succeed, worth emulating. Aside from providing authenticity to his memoir, the pictures in this book significantly help to tell the story. By George, He Did It! is a genuinely personal, intensely moving, and in the end, joyful journey through the author's extraordinary life."
You can learn more about George R. Hall and "By George, He Did It!" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/by-george-he-did-it where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Jen
PageTurner Press and Media
info@pageturner.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other