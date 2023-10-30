DCGO Shareholder Update: Johnson Fistel Encourages DocGo Investors to Seek Counsel Before Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP notifies investors of DocGo, Inc. (“DocGo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DCGO) a securities class action lawsuit has been filed. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who acquired securities between November 8, 2022 and September 17, 2023. Investors have until December 26, 2023, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



If you would like more information, please follow the link below:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/docgo-inc

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Complaint Allegations: The lawsuit alleges DocGo made false or misleading statements and/or omitted material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (i) DocGo’s executive hiring processes were inadequate to fully review and vet the professional and academic backgrounds of job candidates; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood of disruptive executive turnover; (iii) contrary to its representations to investors, DocGo had overstated the efficacy of its mobile health and medical transportation services; and (iv) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject DocGo to significant reputational and/or regulatory scrutiny that would negatively impact the Company’s financial position and/or prospects.

What can Investors Do: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period, have until December 26, 2023, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com