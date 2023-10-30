Submit Release
German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Reports Solid Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

JASPER, Ind., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC) reported solid third quarter earnings of $21.5 million, or $0.73 per share. This level of quarterly earnings reflected a linked quarter decrease of $0.7 million, or approximately 3% on a per share basis, from 2023 second quarter earnings of $22.1 million or $0.75 per share.

The Company remained well-positioned at the end of the third quarter of 2023 with continued solid liquidity and strong capital. Third quarter 2023 operating performance was highlighted by marginal net interest margin compression, solid loan growth, a stable/diversified deposit base, continued strong credit metrics, reductions in non-interest expense and stable/diversified non-interest income.

The net interest margin declined marginally from 3.63% to 3.57%, or 6 basis points, during the third quarter of 2023 on a linked quarter basis as the earning asset yield increase of 14 basis points mostly kept pace with the funding cost increase of 20 basis points. The rise in the cost of funds in the third quarter of 2023 was driven by the continued historic pace of Federal Reserve interest rate increases, extremely competitive deposit pricing in the marketplace, and a continued re-mixing of the Company’s deposit composition as customers looked for higher yield opportunities.

Third quarter 2023 deposits decreased approximately $44 million, or 3%, on an annualized basis compared to the second quarter of 2023. Non-interest bearing accounts remained stable at a healthy 29% of total deposits. The core deposit base remains diverse with stable and manageable exposure to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of approximately 21%.

During the third quarter of 2023, total loans increased $63.1 million or 7% on an annualized basis with most categories of loans showing growth. The Company’s loan portfolio composition remained diverse with a low commercial real estate office concentration. Credit metrics remained strong as non-performing assets were 0.21% of period end assets and non-performing loans totaled 0.32% of period end loans.

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2023 remained stable when compared to the second quarter of 2023, as most revenue lines reflected minor changes over the linked second quarter. Non-interest expenses were stable as well with an overall reduction in non-interest expense of approximately 1% over the second quarter.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, which will be payable on November 20, 2023 to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2023. As previously reported, this dividend rate represents a 9% increase over the rate in effect during 2022.

D. Neil Dauby, German American’s Chairman & CEO stated, “We are extremely pleased to deliver yet another solid quarterly operating performance. German American remains extremely well-positioned with solid liquidity, strong capital and a diverse core deposit base which continues to speak to the strength and resilience of our Company. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our relationship-focused team of professionals, we are confident that our strong community presence, healthy financial condition and disciplined approach to risk management and earnings growth will continue to drive future profitability. We remain excited and committed to the vitality and growth of our Indiana and Kentucky communities.”

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets for the Company totaled $6.006 billion at September 30, 2023, representing a decline of $47.6 million compared with June 30, 2023 and a decline of $254.2 million compared with September 30, 2022. The decline in total assets at September 30, 2023 compared with June 30, 2023 was primarily related to a decline in the market value of the securities portfolio partially offset by an increase in total loans, while the decline in total assets compared to September 30, 2022 was largely attributable to a decline in total deposits which in turn has led to a decline in short-term investments as well as the Company's securities portfolio. Federal funds sold and other short-term investments totaled $60.4 million at September 30, 2023 compared with $62.4 million at June 30, 2023 and $302.4 million at September 30, 2022.

Securities available for sale declined $123.8 million as of September 30, 2023 compared with June 30, 2023 and declined $224.7 million compared with September 30, 2022. The decline in the available for sale securities portfolio during the third quarter of 2023 compared with the end of the second quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to fair value adjustments on the portfolio caused by a rise in market interest rates while the decline from the third quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of the Company's utilization of cash flows from the securities portfolio to fund loan growth. Total cash flow generated from the portfolio totaled approximately $35.0 million during the third quarter of 2023, reflecting principal and interest payments. Current projections indicate approximately $140.0 million in principal and interest cash flows from the portfolio over the next twelve months with rates unchanged.

September 30, 2023 total loans increased $63.1 million, or 7% on an annualized basis, compared with June 30, 2023 and increased $207.2 million, or 6%, compared with September 30, 2022. The increase during the third quarter of 2023 compared with June 30, 2023 was broad-based across most segments of the portfolio. Commercial real estate loans increased $55.9 million, or 11% on an annualized basis, while agricultural loans grew $2.6 million, or 3% on an annualized basis, and retail loans grew by $7.8 million, or 4% on an annualized basis. Partially offsetting these increases was a modest decline in commercial and industrial loans of $3.2 million, or 2% on an annualized basis, as line of credit utilization remains muted.

The composition of the loan portfolio has remained relatively stable and diversified over the past several years, including 2023. The portfolio is most heavily concentrated in commercial real estate loans at 53% of the portfolio, followed by commercial and industrial loans at 17% of the portfolio, and agricultural loans at 10% of the portfolio. The Company’s commercial lending is extended to various industries, including multi-family housing and lodging, agribusiness and manufacturing, as well as health care, wholesale, and retail services. The Company's commercial real estate portfolio has limited exposure to office real estate, with office exposure totaling approximately 4% of the total loan portfolio.

             
End of Period Loan Balances   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   9/30/2022
(dollars in thousands)            
             
Commercial & Industrial Loans   $ 665,892     $ 669,137     $ 644,284  
Commercial Real Estate Loans     2,076,962       2,021,109       1,923,794  
Agricultural Loans     398,109       395,466       401,608  
Consumer Loans     396,000       389,440       370,335  
Residential Mortgage Loans     356,610       355,329       346,347  
    $ 3,893,573     $ 3,830,481     $ 3,686,368  
             

The Company’s allowance for credit losses totaled $44.6 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $44.3 million at June 30, 2023 and $44.7 million at September 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.15% of period-end loans at September 30, 2023 compared with 1.16% at June 30, 2023 and 1.21% of period-end loans at September 30, 2022.

Non-performing assets totaled $12.4 million at both September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 and $13.8 million at September 30, 2022. Non-performing assets represented 0.21% of total assets at both September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 and 0.22% at September 30, 2022. Non-performing loans totaled $12.4 million at both September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 and $13.8 million at September 30, 2022. Non-performing loans represented 0.32% of total loans at both September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 and 0.37% at September 30, 2022.

           
Non-performing Assets          
(dollars in thousands)          
  9/30/2023   6/30/2023   9/30/2022
Non-Accrual Loans $ 11,206     $ 11,423     $ 13,054  
Past Due Loans (90 days or more)   1,170       1,000       726  
Total Non-Performing Loans   12,376       12,423       13,780  
Other Real Estate   24              
Total Non-Performing Assets $ 12,400     $ 12,423     $ 13,780  
           
Restructured Loans $     $     $  
           

Overall deposits remained relatively stable during the third quarter of 2023 compared with the overall level of deposits at June 30, 2023. September 30, 2023 total deposits declined $43.8 million, or 1% on a linked quarter basis, compared to June 30, 2023 and declined $438.5 million, or 8%, compared with September 30, 2022. The Company has continued to see customer movement from both interest bearing and non-interest bearing transactional accounts to time deposits due primarily to the rising interest rate environment. Non-interest bearing deposits have remained relatively stable as a percent of total deposits with September 30, 2023 non-interest deposits totaling 29% of total deposits compared with 30% at June 30, 2023 and 31% at September 30, 2022.

A competitive market driven by rising interest rates has been a significant contributing factor to the decline in total deposits over the course of the past year. Additionally, a meaningful level of the outflow of deposits experienced during the past year was captured within the Company's wealth management group.

September 30, 2023 total borrowings increased $58.7 million compared to June 30, 2023 and increased $140.2 million compared with September 30, 2022. The increase in total borrowings over the course of the third quarter of 2023 and past year has been to fund loan growth and mitigate deposit outflows.

             
End of Period Deposit Balances   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   9/30/2022
(dollars in thousands)            
             
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits   $ 1,502,175     $ 1,540,564     $ 1,755,065  
IB Demand, Savings, and MMDA Accounts     2,932,180       3,056,396       3,381,082  
Time Deposits < $100,000     269,829       256,504       248,455  
Time Deposits > $100,000     431,687       326,241       189,739  
    $ 5,135,871     $ 5,179,705     $ 5,574,341  
             

At September 30, 2023, the capital levels for the Company and its subsidiary bank, German American Bank (the "Bank"), remained well in excess of the minimum amounts needed for capital adequacy purposes and the Bank’s capital levels met the necessary requirements to be considered well-capitalized.

             
    9/30/2023
Ratio 		  6/30/2023
Ratio 		  9/30/2022
Ratio
Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)            
Consolidated   16.21 %   16.06 %   15.21 %
Bank   14.83 %   14.50 %   13.88 %
Tier 1 (Core) Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)            
Consolidated   14.66 %   14.50 %   13.76 %
Bank   14.10 %   13.76 %   13.26 %
Common Tier 1 (CET 1) Capital Ratio
(to Risk Weighted Assets) 		           
Consolidated   13.95 %   13.78 %   13.04 %
Bank   14.10 %   13.76 %   13.26 %
Tier 1 Capital (to Average Assets)            
Consolidated   11.70 %   11.44 %   10.10 %
Bank   11.26 %   10.87 %   9.75 %
                   

Results of Operations Highlights – Quarter ended September 30, 2023

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 totaled $21,451,000, or $0.73 per share, a decline of 3% on a per share basis, compared with the second quarter 2023 net income of $22,123,000, or $0.75 per share, and a decline of 12% on a per share basis compared with the third quarter 2022 net income of $24,596,000, or $0.83 per share. The decline in net income in the third quarter of 2023 compared to both periods was largely driven by a reduced level of average earning assets and net interest margin resulting in a decline in net interest income.

                                     
Summary Average Balance Sheet
(Tax-equivalent basis / dollars in thousands)
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
    September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
                                     
    Principal Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/ Rate   Principal Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/ Rate   Principal Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/ Rate
Assets                                    
Federal Funds Sold and Other                                    
Short-term Investments   $ 20,243     $ 199     3.91 %   $ 54,228     $ 660     4.88 %   $ 402,006     $ 2,053     2.03 %
Securities     1,596,653       11,677     2.93 %     1,667,871       12,094     2.90 %     1,848,165       12,955     2.80 %
Loans and Leases     3,855,586       55,343     5.70 %     3,787,436       52,350     5.54 %     3,676,862       43,251     4.67 %
Total Interest Earning Assets   $ 5,472,482     $ 67,219     4.88 %   $ 5,509,535     $ 65,104     4.74 %   $ 5,927,033     $ 58,259     3.91 %
                                     
Liabilities                                    
Demand Deposit Accounts   $ 1,524,682             $ 1,545,455             $ 1,738,237          
IB Demand, Savings, and                                    
MMDA Accounts   $ 2,973,909     $ 10,601     1.41 %   $ 3,118,225     $ 10,035     1.29 %   $ 3,477,902     $ 3,131     0.36 %
Time Deposits     640,992       4,977     3.08 %     546,982       3,322     2.44 %     451,390       466     0.41 %
FHLB Advances and Other Borrowings     219,371       2,505     4.53 %     177,146       1,899     4.30 %     143,548       1,229     3.39 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   $ 3,834,272     $ 18,083     1.87 %   $ 3,842,353     $ 15,256     1.59 %   $ 4,072,840     $ 4,826     0.47 %
                                     
Cost of Funds           1.31 %           1.11 %           0.32 %
Net Interest Income       $ 49,136             $ 49,848             $ 53,433      
Net Interest Margin           3.57 %           3.63 %           3.59 %
                                     

During the third quarter of 2023, net interest income, on a non tax-equivalent basis, totaled $47,559,000, a decline of $699,000, or 1%, compared to the second quarter of 2023 net interest income of $48,258,000 and a decline of $4,139,000, or 8%, compared to the third quarter of 2022 net interest income of $51,698,000.

The decline in net interest income during the third quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a decline in the Company's net interest margin. The decline in net interest income during the third quarter of 2023 compared with the third quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to a decline in average earning assets, driven by a reduced level of average deposits, and a modestly lower net interest margin.

The tax equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was 3.57% compared with 3.63% in the second quarter of 2023 and 3.59% in the third quarter of 2022. The decline in the net interest margin during the third quarter of 2023 compared with both the second quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2022 was largely driven by an increase in the cost of funds. The cost of funds continued to accelerate higher in the third quarter of 2023 due to the continued increase of market interest rates, very competitive deposit pricing in the marketplace, customers actively looking for yield opportunities within and outside the banking industry and a change in the Company's deposit composition.

The Company's net interest margin and net interest income have been impacted by accretion of loan discounts on acquired loans. Accretion of discounts on acquired loans totaled $1,288,000 during the third quarter of 2023, $716,000 during the second quarter of 2023 and $1,099,000 during the third quarter of 2022. Accretion of loan discounts on acquired loans contributed approximately 9 basis points to the net interest margin in the third quarter of 2023, 5 basis points in the second quarter of 2023 and 7 basis points in the third quarter of 2022.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $900,000 compared with a provision for credit losses of $550,000 in the second quarter of 2023 and a provision for credit losses of $350,000 during the third quarter of 2022.

Net charge-offs totaled $520,000, or 5 basis points on an annualized basis, of average loans outstanding during the third quarter of 2023 compared with $599,000, or 6 basis points on an annualized basis, of average loans during the second quarter of 2023 and compared with $682,000, or 7 basis points, of average loans during the third quarter of 2022.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, non-interest income totaled $14,804,000, a decline of $92,000, or less than 1%, compared with the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of $707,000, or 5%, compared with the third quarter of 2022.

             
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
Non-interest Income   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   9/30/2022
(dollars in thousands)            
             
Wealth Management Fees   $ 2,957     $ 2,912     $ 2,376  
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts     2,982       2,883       3,014  
Insurance Revenues     2,065       2,130       1,995  
Company Owned Life Insurance     446       429       416  
Interchange Fee Income     4,470       4,412       4,054  
Other Operating Income     1,270       1,462       1,365  
Subtotal     14,190       14,228       13,220  
Net Gains on Sales of Loans     614       630       854  
Net Gains on Securities           38       23  
Total Non-interest Income   $ 14,804     $ 14,896     $ 14,097  
             

Wealth management fees increased $45,000, or 2%, during the third quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2023 and increased by $581,000, or 24%, compared with the third quarter of 2022. The increase during the third quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to increased assets under management within the Company's wealth management group as compared with both the second quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2022.

Interchange fee income increased $58,000, or 1%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2023 and increased $416,000, or 10%, compared with the third quarter of 2022. The increased level of fees during the third quarter of 2023 compared with both the second quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2022 was due to increased card utilization by customers.

Other operating income declined $192,000, or 13%, during the third quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2023 and declined $95,000, or 7%, compared with the third quarter of 2022. The decline during the third quarter of 2023 compared with both periods was largely attributable to a fair value adjustment to the asset held for the Company's lender risk account with the Federal Home Loan Bank.

Net gains on sales of loans decreased $16,000, or 3%, during the third quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2023 and declined $240,000, or 28%, compared with the third quarter of 2022. The decline in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2022 was largely related to a lower volume of loans sold and lower pricing levels. Loan sales totaled $33.8 million during the third quarter of 2023 compared with $24.8 million during the second quarter of 2023 and $40.9 million during the third quarter of 2022.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, non-interest expense totaled $35,421,000, a decline of $305,000, or 1%, compared with the second quarter of 2023, and increased $705,000, or 2%, compared with the third quarter of 2022.

             
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
Non-interest Expense   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   9/30/2022
(dollars in thousands)            
             
Salaries and Employee Benefits   $ 20,347     $ 20,103     $ 19,751  
Occupancy, Furniture and Equipment Expense     3,691       3,443       3,685  
FDIC Premiums     700       687       477  
Data Processing Fees     2,719       2,803       2,712  
Professional Fees     1,229       1,614       1,188  
Advertising and Promotion     1,278       1,261       1,215  
Intangible Amortization     685       734       897  
Other Operating Expenses     4,772       5,081       4,791  
Total Non-interest Expense   $ 35,421     $ 35,726     $ 34,716  
             

Salaries and benefits increased $244,000, or 1%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2023 and increased $596,000, or 3%, compared with the third quarter of 2022. The increase in salaries and benefits during the third quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to higher employee benefit costs including health insurance benefit costs. The increase in salaries and benefits during the third quarter of 2023 compared with the third quarter of 2022 was due in large part to higher salary costs primarily associated with annual adjustments for employees throughout the past year.

Occupancy, furniture and equipment expense increased $248,000, or 7%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2023 and remained stable compared with the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to increased repairs and maintenance costs, utility costs and real and personal property tax expense.

FDIC premiums increased $13,000, or 2%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2023 and increased $223,000, or 47%, compared with the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the third quarter of 2022 was primarily related to an industry-wide 2 basis point increase in the base FDIC premium assessment effective January 1, 2023.

Professional fees declined $385,000, or 24%, in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2023 and increased $41,000, or 3%, compared with the third quarter of 2022. The decline during the third quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to increased professional fees in the second quarter of 2023 related to fiduciary related tax services for wealth management customers, fees for certain retirement plan services and the timing of other professional fees.

Other operating expenses declined $309,000, or 6%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2023 and declined $19,000, or less than 1%, compared with the third quarter of 2022. The decline in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2023 was due in large part to a reduced liability for unfunded commitments and various fees associated with ATM/debit cards.

About German American

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 76 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 14 counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that, by their nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. Actual results and experience could differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, those discussed in this press release. Factors that could cause actual experience to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in this press release include:

  1. changes in interest rates and the timing and magnitude of any such changes;
  2. unfavorable economic conditions, including a prolonged period of inflation, and the resulting adverse impact on, among other things, credit quality;
  3. the impacts related to or resulting from recent bank failures or adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks;
  4. the impacts of epidemics, pandemics or other infectious disease outbreaks;
  5. changes in competitive conditions;
  6. the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of asset/liability management strategies or of mergers and acquisitions and other business initiatives and strategies;
  7. changes in customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices;
  8. changes in fiscal, monetary and tax policies;
  9. changes in financial and capital markets;
  10. capital management activities, including possible future sales of new securities, or possible repurchases or redemptions by German American of outstanding debt or equity securities;
  11. risks of expansion through acquisitions and mergers, such as unexpected credit quality problems of the acquired loans or other assets, unexpected attrition of the customer base or employee base of the acquired institution or branches, and difficulties in integration of the acquired operations;   
  12. factors driving impairment charges on investments;
  13. the impact, extent and timing of technological changes;
  14. potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities;
  15. litigation liabilities, including related costs, expenses, settlements and judgments, or the outcome of matters before regulatory agencies, whether pending or commencing in the future;
  16. actions of the Federal Reserve Board;
  17. the possible effects of the replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR);
  18. the potential for increases to, and volatility in, the balance of our allowance for credit losses and related provision expense due to the current expected credit loss (CECL) standard;
  19. changes in accounting principles and interpretations;
  20. potential increases of federal deposit insurance premium expense, and possible future special assessments of FDIC premiums, either industry wide or specific to German American’s banking subsidiary;
  21. actions of the regulatory authorities under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Act and other possible legislative and regulatory actions and reforms;
  22. impacts resulting from possible amendments or revisions to the Dodd-Frank Act and the regulations promulgated thereunder, or to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rules and regulations;
  23. the continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration and payment of cash dividends; and
  24. other risk factors expressly identified in German American’s filings with the SEC.

Such statements reflect our views with respect to future events and are subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity of German American. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. It is intended that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

 
GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
           
Consolidated Balance Sheets
           
  September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
ASSETS          
Cash and Due from Banks $ 72,063     $ 78,223     $ 70,660  
Short-term Investments   60,856       62,948       303,133  
Investment Securities   1,477,309       1,601,062       1,701,981  
           
Loans Held-for-Sale   7,085       8,239       10,418  
           
Loans, Net of Unearned Income   3,887,550       3,826,009       3,682,516  
Allowance for Credit Losses   (44,646 )     (44,266 )     (44,699 )
Net Loans   3,842,904       3,781,743       3,637,817  
           
Stock in FHLB and Other Restricted Stock   14,763       14,856       15,106  
Premises and Equipment   111,252       112,629       111,098  
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets   187,373       188,130       190,812  
Other Assets   232,061       205,439       218,880  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,005,666     $ 6,053,269     $ 6,259,905  
           
LIABILITIES          
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 1,502,175     $ 1,540,564     $ 1,755,065  
Interest-bearing Demand, Savings, and Money Market Accounts   2,932,180       3,056,396       3,381,082  
Time Deposits   701,516       582,745       438,194  
Total Deposits   5,135,871       5,179,705       5,574,341  
           
Borrowings   286,193       227,484       146,015  
Other Liabilities   45,210       43,515       44,848  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   5,467,274       5,450,704       5,765,204  
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common Stock and Surplus   418,530       418,033       416,249  
Retained Earnings   447,475       433,384       387,510  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)   (327,613 )     (248,852 )     (309,058 )
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   538,392       602,565       494,701  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,005,666     $ 6,053,269     $ 6,259,905  
           
END OF PERIOD SHARES OUTSTANDING   29,575,451       29,572,783       29,485,121  
           
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE(1) $ 11.87     $ 14.01     $ 10.31  
           
(1)Tangible Book Value per Share is defined as Total Shareholders' Equity less Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets divided by End of Period Shares Outstanding.
 


 
GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
                   
Consolidated Statements of Income
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
INTEREST INCOME                  
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 55,196     $ 52,202     $ 43,128     $ 156,459     $ 122,050  
Interest on Short-term Investments   199       660       2,053       1,204       3,565  
Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities   10,247       10,652       11,343       31,982       32,450  
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME   65,642       63,514       56,524       189,645       158,065  
                   
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Interest on Deposits   15,578       13,357       3,597       37,906       6,475  
Interest on Borrowings   2,505       1,899       1,229       6,913       3,387  
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE   18,083       15,256       4,826       44,819       9,862  
                   
NET INTEREST INCOME   47,559       48,258       51,698       144,826       148,203  
Provision for Credit Losses   900       550       350       2,550       5,850  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   46,659       47,708       51,348       142,276       142,353  
                   
NON-INTEREST INCOME                  
Net Gain on Sales of Loans   614       630       854       1,831       3,324  
Net Gain on Securities         38       23       40       473  
Other Non-interest Income   14,190       14,228       13,220       42,796       41,668  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   14,804       14,896       14,097       44,667       45,465  
                   
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Salaries and Benefits   20,347       20,103       19,751       62,296       63,223  
Other Non-interest Expenses   15,074       15,623       14,965       46,467       55,354  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   35,421       35,726       34,716       108,763       118,577  
                   
Income before Income Taxes   26,042       26,878       30,729       78,180       69,241  
Income Tax Expense   4,591       4,755       6,133       13,799       11,831  
                   
NET INCOME $ 21,451     $ 22,123     $ 24,596     $ 64,381     $ 57,410  
                   
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.73     $ 0.75     $ 0.83     $ 2.18     $ 1.95  
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.73     $ 0.75     $ 0.83     $ 2.18     $ 1.95  
                   
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING   29,573,461       29,573,042       29,484,394       29,551,558       29,457,396  
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING   29,573,461       29,573,042       29,484,394       29,551,558       29,457,396  
                                       


                                             
GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
                       
      Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
      September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
      2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
EARNINGS PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
  Annualized Return on Average Assets     1.43 %     1.47 %     1.53 %     1.42 %     1.16 %
  Annualized Return on Average Equity     14.36 %     14.66 %     16.77 %     14.47 %     11.92 %
  Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity(1)     20.95 %     21.32 %     24.87 %     21.21 %     16.95 %
  Net Interest Margin     3.57 %     3.63 %     3.59 %     3.63 %     3.35 %
  Efficiency Ratio(2)     54.33 %     54.08 %     50.10 %     54.84 %     58.40 %
  Net Overhead Expense to Average Earning Assets(3)     1.51 %     1.51 %     1.39 %     1.55 %     1.60 %
                       
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                    
  Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Loans     0.05 %     0.06 %     0.07 %     0.07 %     0.05 %
  Allowance for Credit Losses to Period End Loans     1.15 %     1.16 %     1.21 %        
  Non-performing Assets to Period End Assets     0.21 %     0.21 %     0.22 %        
  Non-performing Loans to Period End Loans     0.32 %     0.32 %     0.37 %        
  Loans 30-89 Days Past Due to Period End Loans     0.33 %     0.29 %     0.31 %        
                       
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET & OTHER FINANCIAL DATA                    
  Average Assets   $ 6,003,069     $ 6,034,900     $ 6,440,580     $ 6,038,423     $ 6,605,076  
  Average Earning Assets   $ 5,472,482     $ 5,509,535     $ 5,927,033     $ 5,510,292     $ 6,101,184  
  Average Total Loans   $ 3,855,586     $ 3,787,436     $ 3,676,862     $ 3,805,903     $ 3,664,506  
  Average Demand Deposits   $ 1,524,682     $ 1,545,455     $ 1,738,237     $ 1,568,348     $ 1,739,389  
  Average Interest Bearing Liabilities   $ 3,834,272     $ 3,842,353     $ 4,072,841     $ 3,831,030     $ 4,179,344  
  Average Equity   $ 597,375     $ 603,666     $ 586,744     $ 593,270     $ 642,326  
                       
  Period End Non-performing Assets(4)   $ 12,400     $ 12,423     $ 13,780          
  Period End Non-performing Loans(5)   $ 12,376     $ 12,423     $ 13,780          
  Period End Loans 30-89 Days Past Due(6)   $ 12,673     $ 11,045     $ 11,445          
                       
  Tax Equivalent Net Interest Income   $ 49,136     $ 49,848     $ 53,433     $ 149,690     $ 153,147  
  Net Charge-offs during Period   $ 520     $ 599     $ 682     $ 2,072     $ 1,285  
                       
(1)   Average Tangible Equity is defined as Average Equity less Average Goodwill and Other Intangibles.
(2)   Efficiency Ratio is defined as Non-interest Expense less Intangible Amortization divided by the sum of Net Interest Income, on a tax equivalent basis, and Non-interest Income less Net Gain on Securities.
(3)   Net Overhead Expense is defined as Total Non-interest Expense less Total Non-interest Income.
(4)   Non-performing assets are defined as Non-accrual Loans, Loans Past Due 90 days or more, and Other Real Estate Owned.
(5)   Non-performing loans are defined as Non-accrual Loans and Loans Past Due 90 days or more.
(6)   Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing.
     

For additional information, contact:
D. Neil Dauby, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Bradley M Rust, President and Chief Financial Officer
(812) 482-1314


