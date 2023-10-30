Shelton, CT, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hubbell to Acquire Systems Control

Leading provider of substation control and relay panels, as well as turnkey substation control building solutions

Enhances Hubbell’s industry-leading Utility Solutions portfolio

Attractive growth profile aligned to megatrends in aging infrastructure, grid automation, renewables and electrification

$1.1 billion purchase price represents ~12x projected 2024 EBITDA multiple

Transaction to be financed with cash and debt; anticipate adjusted EPS accretion in 2024





Shelton, CT, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Northern Star Holdings, Inc. (commercially known as Systems Control), a portfolio company of Comvest Partners, for $1.1 billion in cash, subject to customary adjustments.

Systems Control is a leading manufacturer of substation control and relay panels, as well as turnkey substation control building solutions. These highly engineered offerings are mission-critical to grid reliability, enabling utility customers to protect and control substation infrastructure while detecting faults and controlling the flow of electricity. Systems Control estimates 2024 sales of approximately $400 million.

Gerben Bakker, Hubbell’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “This acquisition enhances Hubbell Utility Solutions’ industry-leading franchise across utility components, communications and controls. Systems Control has a strong track record of financial performance and is highly complementary to Hubbell’s portfolio, enabling us to deliver additional value to our core utility customers while enhancing our overall growth and margin profile for shareholders.”

Greg Gumbs, President, Utility Solutions said, “Substation automation is critical to upgrading aged infrastructure and enabling the integration of renewables and electrification on the grid. Systems Control has a proven value proposition, with leading manufacturing quality and engineering expertise driving labor savings for utility customers while enabling them to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. We are excited to welcome the Systems Control team to Hubbell.”

Transaction Financing and Approvals

The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals. Hubbell plans to finance the transaction with a combination of cash on hand and debt.

Advisors

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to Hubbell, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal advisor. Harris Williams LLC and Lincoln International LLC are serving as financial advisors to Systems Control, and McDermott Will & Emery LLP is serving as legal advisor.

Conference Call

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2022 revenues of $4.9 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Disclosure

