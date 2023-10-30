Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Science Fiction book "The Quest of the Singular Keepers" by Cliff Ratza
EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Science Fiction book "The Quest of the Singular Keepers" by Cliff Ratza, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0B69QPSGL.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By K.C. Finn for Readers' Favorite
The Quest of the Singular Keepers is a work of fiction in the science fiction and action-adventure subgenres. It is best suited to young adult and adult readers and forms the third segment of the Keepers storyline in the wider Lightning Brain Series, of which it is the eighth novel. Penned by author Cliff Ratza, we see the Keepers and the younger generation coming into their own in this empowering tale as the cloned children of Irani venture forth on their own path. Meanwhile, the juxtaposition of ideas between Irani and Electra continues to spark fantastic new movements in biotechnology and cyber science, but as usual, danger waits around every corner for our brilliant and beautiful heroine.
Author Cliff Ratza offers more and more for fans of the Lightning Brain Series by delving even deeper into the technical science fiction world of biotech but also leaving plenty of room to develop some really engaging political thriller elements in this newest story incarnation. One of the things that I found especially engaging in this tale is the new settlement of consciousness between Irani and Electra, which has taken quite some time to battle out from one identity to another, but now flows totally naturally in the narrative and adds so much perspective and intrigue to every encounter that Irani has. There were some really shocking moments of danger in this volume that burst onto the scene with many vivid and cinematic descriptions too. Overall, The Quest of the Singular Keepers is another blockbuster science fiction tale that will certainly capture the imaginations of all who read it."
You can learn more about Cliff Ratza and "The Quest of the Singular Keepers" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/the-quest-of-the-singular-keepers where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
