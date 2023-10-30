Submit Release
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

  • Net income of $2.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to net loss of ($0.1) million, or $0.00 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and net loss of ($14.7) million, or ($0.64) per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
  • Included in the $2.6 million of net income for the third quarter of 2023 results is $33.5 million in interest and dividend income and $5.6 million in non-interest income, offset by a $17.3 million in non-interest expense and $17.0 million in interest expense.
  • Net interest income of $16.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 increased $0.3 million, or 1.60%, from the prior quarter and decreased $1.1 million, or 6.07%, from the same quarter last year.
  • Net interest margin was 2.58% for the third quarter of 2023, decreased from 2.65% for the prior quarter and from 3.59% for the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and equivalents were $117.0 million as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $62.7 million, or 115.25%, from December 31, 2022, as we decided to keep ample sources of liquidity at hand while taking advantage of the positive spread between our interest bearing overnight deposits at the Fed and borrowing costs under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP").
  • Securities totaled $587.8 million as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of $52.5 million, or 8.20%, from December 31, 2022 primarily due to a call on one of the securities amounting to $10.0 million, maturities on two securities amounting to $3.0 million and regular principal payments.
  • Net loans receivable were $1.79 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $294.5 million, or 19.72%, from December 31, 2022.
  • Deposits were $1.40 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $148.7 million, or 11.87%, from December 31, 2022.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group’s President and CEO, stated “During the quarter, we completed our share buyback program at a cost of $8.91 per share, almost a 20% discount to our book value at September 30, 2023. Despite the headwinds caused by the increase in interest rates, which impacts our AOCI and drives down our net interest margin, we were able to increase book value per share by 5 cents quarter over quarter as well as grow our net interest income for the second quarter in a row. As previously announced, in addition to the $3.7 million grant received this quarter, we have been informed that we will receive an additional grant of approximately $0.5 million from the Community Development Financial Institutions ("CDFI") fund in the fourth quarter of 2023.

We continue to show strong levels of capital and liquidity. On the capital front, our total capital ratio at Ponce Bank stands at 25.10% well in excess of regulatory requirements. In terms of liquidity, our liquid assets plus borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") stand at $695.0 million, more than two times of our uninsured deposits of $334.0 million.
  
We remain committed to the communities we serve, our Minority Depository Institution (“MDI”)/CDFI status and continuing to invest in our people and in technology to improve our efficiency".

Executive Chairman’s Comment

Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman added “While the increase in rates continues to put pressure on our operations, we still see resiliency on our client base, strong credit conditions and loan demand. While our credit metrics continue to improve, we will be prudent on our underwriting and balance sheet management even at the expense of loan growth.”

Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Key Metrics” for additional information):

    At or for the Three Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
Performance Ratios (Annualized):   2023     2023     2023     2022     2022  
Return on average assets (1)     0.39 %     (0.01 %)     0.06 %     (1.62 %)     (2.80 %)
Return on average equity (1)     2.11 %     (0.07 %)     0.27 %     (7.28 %)     (11.25 %)
Net interest rate spread (1) (2)     1.58 %     1.66 %     1.78 %     2.13 %     3.08 %
Net interest margin (1) (3)     2.58 %     2.65 %     2.75 %     2.97 %     3.59 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)     2.58 %     2.65 %     2.79 %     2.78 %     4.83 %
Efficiency ratio (4)     78.11 %     96.15 %     95.88 %     94.95 %     132.46 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities     137.92 %     141.14 %     148.20 %     152.30 %     162.67 %
Average equity to average assets     18.32 %     19.21 %     20.91 %     22.32 %     24.90 %


    At or for the Three Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
Capital Ratios (Annualized):   2023     2023     2023     2022     2022  
Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only)     25.10 %     26.30 %     27.54 %     30.53 %     33.39 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only)     23.85 %     25.05 %     26.28 %     29.26 %     32.13 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)     23.85 %     25.05 %     26.28 %     29.26 %     32.13 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)     17.51 %     17.95 %     19.51 %     20.47 %     22.91 %


    At or for the Three Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
Asset Quality Ratios (Annualized):   2023     2023     2023     2022     2022  
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans     1.51 %     1.64 %     1.77 %     2.27 %     1.77 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans     169.49 %     167.06 %     149.73 %     252.33 %     118.43 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1)     (0.34 %)     (0.41 %)     (0.57 %)     (0.85 %)     (0.52 %)
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans     0.89 %     0.98 %     1.18 %     0.90 %     1.50 %
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets     0.62 %     0.63 %     0.76 %     0.59 %     0.97 %
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets     0.62 %     0.63 %     0.76 %     0.59 %     0.97 %
Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets(5)     0.82 %     0.83 %     0.93 %     0.78 %     1.16 %

(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(5) For periods in 2023, balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings. For periods in 2022, the balances only include troubled debt restructurings.

Summary of Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $2.6 million compared to net loss of ($0.1) million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and net loss of ($14.7) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase of net income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 was attributed mainly to increases in non-interest income and net interest income and a decrease in provision for credit loss, partially offset by increases provision for income taxes and non-interest expense. The increase of net income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 was largely due to decreases in provision for credit loss and non-interest expense and an increase in non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in provision for income taxes and a decrease in net interest income.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $2.8 million compared to a net loss of ($20.8) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in net income was attributable to decreases in non-interest expense and provision for credit losses and an increase in non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in provision for income taxes and a decrease in net interest income.

Net Interest Income and Net Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, increased $0.3 million, or 1.60%, to $16.5 million compared to $16.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and decreased $1.1 million, or 6.07%, compared to $17.6 million for the three months end September 30, 2022.

Net interest margin was 2.58% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to 2.65% for the prior quarter, a decrease of 7bps and 3.59% for the same period last year, a decrease of 101bps. The decrease in net interest margin was a result of an increase in the cost of funds driven by higher interest rates.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $5.6 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 277.14%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 and an increase of $4.1 million, or 256.82%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022.

The $4.1 million increase in non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 and the three months ended September 30, 2022 was largely attributable to a grant of $3.7 million received in the third quarter of 2023 from the U.S. Treasury as part of the CDFI Equitable Recovery Program and a $0.5 million assignment fee that was recognized in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $8.9 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 49.41%, compared to $6.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The $3.0 million increase from the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was attributable to a grant of $3.7 million received from the U.S. Treasury and an increase of $1.6 million in late and prepayment charges, partially offset by a decrease of $1.8 million in loan origination.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $17.3 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 1.33%, compared to $17.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and a decrease of $8.1 million, or 31.87%, compared to $25.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

The $8.1 million decrease from the three months ended September 30, 2022 was mainly attributable to $8.9 million of Grain consumer microloans write-offs during the third quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $0.3 million in direct loan expense, partially offset by increases of $0.6 million in data processing expenses and $0.4 million in professional fees.

Non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $50.8 million, a decrease of $19.3 million, or 27.54%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The $19.3 million decrease of non-interest expense from the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was attributable to $18.5 million of Grain consumer microloan write-off during the corresponding period last year compared with $1.3 million of Grain consumer microloan recoveries recognized during the current period. The decrease in non-interest expense was also impacted by a $5.0 million contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation during the corresponding period last year, partially offset by increases of $1.3 million in provision for contingencies, $1.3 million in data processing expenses, $1.0 million in compensation and benefits and $0.7 million in professional fees.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $311.9 million, or 13.49%, to $2.62 billion as of September 30, 2023 from $2.31 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $294.5 million in net loans receivable, $62.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $12.1 million in mortgage loans held for sale and $2.5 million in other assets, offset by decreases of $39.8 million in held-to-maturity securities, $12.8 million in available-for-sale securities, and $5.8 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock.

Total liabilities increased $319.5 million, or 17.56%, to $2.14 billion as of September 30, 2023 from $1.82 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to increases of $157.7 million in borrowings and $148.7 million in deposits.

Total stockholders’ equity decreased $7.6 million, or 1.55%, to $485.1 million as of September 30, 2023, from $492.7 million as of December 31, 2022. This decrease in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to $11.0 million in share repurchases and an increase of $2.6 million in other comprehensive loss, partially offset by increases of $2.8 million in net income, $1.2 million in share-based compensation, $1.1 million as a result of implementation of CECL and $0.8 million in ESOP.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; anticipated losses with respect to the Company's investment in Grain; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

   
  As of  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2023     2023     2023     2022     2022  
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks:                            
Cash $ 26,046     $ 31,162     $ 26,951     $ 31,977     $ 34,007  
Interest-bearing deposits   90,966       212,627       157,736       22,383       28,514  
Total cash and cash equivalents   117,012       243,789       184,687       54,360       62,521  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   116,753       123,720       128,320       129,505       131,977  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost(1)   471,065       481,952       491,649       510,820       494,297  
Placement with banks   996       996       1,245       1,494       2,490  
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   14,103       10,070       2,987       1,979       3,357  
Loans receivable, net   1,787,607       1,695,047       1,614,428       1,493,127       1,392,553  
Accrued interest receivable   16,624       16,054       15,435       15,049       14,063  
Premises and equipment, net   16,453       16,856       17,215       17,446       17,759  
Right of use assets   32,110       32,435       33,147       33,423       34,121  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost   18,870       19,195       19,209       24,661       14,272  
Deferred tax assets   15,984       15,924       15,413       16,137       13,822  
Other assets   16,286       15,919       15,799       13,988       11,170  
Total assets $ 2,623,863     $ 2,671,957     $ 2,539,534     $ 2,311,989     $ 2,192,402  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
Liabilities:                            
Deposits $ 1,401,132     $ 1,442,013     $ 1,336,877     $ 1,252,412     $ 1,351,189  
Operating lease liabilities   33,459       33,716       34,308       34,532       35,081  
Accrued interest payable   8,385       4,704       1,767       1,390       854  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance   13,743       12,402       14,902       9,724       10,589  
Borrowings   675,100       682,100       648,375       517,375       286,375  
Other liabilities   6,986       6,540       7,264       3,856       7,631  
Total liabilities   2,138,805       2,181,475       2,043,493       1,819,289       1,691,719  
Commitments and contingencies                            
Stockholders' Equity:                            
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized   225,000       225,000       225,000       225,000       225,000  
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized   249       249       249       249       247  
Treasury stock, at cost   (10,975 )     (5,202 )     (2 )     (2 )      
Additional paid-in-capital   207,626       207,287       206,883       206,508       206,092  
Retained earnings   96,902       94,312       94,399       92,955       102,169  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (20,468 )     (17,597 )     (16,629 )     (17,860 )     (18,420 )
Unearned compensation ─ ESOP   (13,276 )     (13,567 )     (13,859 )     (14,150 )     (14,405 )
Total stockholders' equity   485,058       490,482       496,041       492,700       500,683  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,623,863     $ 2,671,957     $ 2,539,534     $ 2,311,989     $ 2,192,402  

(1) Included for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 were $0.6 million, $0.9 million and $0.8 million, respectively, related to the allowance for credit loss on held-to-maturity securities.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2023     2023     2023     2022     2022  
Interest and dividend income:                            
Interest on loans receivable $ 25,276     $ 23,015     $ 19,700     $ 18,550     $ 17,058  
Interest on deposits due from banks   1,969       1,817       197       199       346  
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock   6,261       6,223       6,459       6,184       4,230  
Total interest and dividend income   33,506       31,055       26,356       24,933       21,634  
Interest expense:                            
Interest on certificates of deposit   4,362       3,881       3,225       1,786       855  
Interest on other deposits   5,639       4,413       2,812       3,649       1,375  
Interest on borrowings   6,963       6,479       5,074       3,332       1,793  
Total interest expense   16,964       14,773       11,111       8,767       4,023  
Net interest income   16,542       16,282       15,245       16,166       17,611  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   535       987       (174 )     12,641       9,330  
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses   16,007       15,295       15,419       3,525       8,281  
Non-interest income:                            
Service charges and fees   516       481       491       481       464  
Brokerage commissions   17       35       15       180       288  
Late and prepayment charges   899       372       729       263       109  
Income on sale of mortgage loans   173       82       99       7       116  
Loan origination(1)                     (557 )     522  
Grant income   3,718                          
(Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment                           (436 )
Other   304       522       485       63       514  
Total non-interest income   5,627       1,492       1,819       437       1,577  
Non-interest expense:                            
Compensation and benefits   7,566       7,425       7,446       6,501       7,377  
Occupancy and equipment   3,588       3,724       3,570       3,928       3,611  
Data processing expenses   1,582       1,208       1,192       1,114       994  
Direct loan expenses   369       345       412       454       654  
Provision for contingencies   391       517       985       (440 )     519  
Insurance and surety bond premiums   255       248       265       270       297  
Office supplies, telephone and postage   301       489       399       375       369  
Professional fees   1,693       1,904       1,455       1,571       1,251  
Grain (recoveries) and write-off   (69 )     (346 )     (914 )     (515 )     8,881  
Marketing and promotional expenses   248       303       128       256       214  
Directors fees and regulatory assessment   169       160       155       196       188  
Other operating expenses   1,223       1,112       1,268       2,055       1,061  
Total non-interest expense   17,316       17,089       16,361       15,765       25,416  
Income (loss) before income taxes   4,318       (302 )     877       (11,803 )     (15,558 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   1,728       (215 )     546       (2,589 )     (820 )
Net income (loss) $ 2,590     $ (87 )   $ 331     $ (9,214 )   $ (14,738 )
Earnings (loss) per common share:                            
Basic $ 0.12     $ (0.00 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.40 )   $ (0.64 )
Diluted $ 0.12     $ (0.00 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.40 )   $ (0.64 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                            
Basic   22,272,076       23,208,168       23,293,013       23,168,097       23,094,859  
Diluted   22,349,217       23,208,168       23,324,532       23,168,097       23,094,859  

(1)   Amounts for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2022 include the reversal of $0.8 million of loan origination income that had been taken upfront in prior quarters of 2022 (as opposed to deferred over the life of ‎the loan)‎.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    For the Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2023     2022     Variance $     Variance %  
Interest and dividend income:                        
Interest on loans receivable   $ 67,991     $ 51,315     $ 16,676       32.50 %
Interest on deposits due from banks     3,983       514       3,469       674.90 %
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock     18,943       5,990       12,953       216.24 %
Total interest and dividend income     90,917       57,819       33,098       57.24 %
Interest expense:                        
Interest on certificates of deposit     11,468       2,361       9,107       385.73 %
Interest on other deposits     12,864       2,154       10,710       497.21 %
Interest on borrowings     18,516       2,867       15,649       545.83 %
Total interest expense     42,848       7,382       35,466       480.44 %
Net interest income     48,069       50,437       (2,368 )     (4.69 %)
Provision for credit losses     1,348       11,405       (10,057 )     (88.18 %)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     46,721       39,032       7,689       19.70 %
Non-interest income:                        
Service charges and fees     1,488       1,349       139       10.30 %
Brokerage commissions     67       840       (773 )     (92.02 %)
Late and prepayment charges     2,000       360       1,640       455.56 %
Income on sale of mortgage loans     354       734       (380 )     (51.77 %)
Loan origination           1,843       (1,843 )     (100.00 %)
Grant income     3,718             3,718       %
(Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment           (436 )     436       (100.00 %)
Other     1,311       1,292       19       1.47 %
Total non-interest income     8,938       5,982       2,956       49.41 %
Non-interest expense:                        
Compensation and benefits     22,437       21,413       1,024       4.78 %
Occupancy and equipment     10,882       10,040       842       8.39 %
Data processing expenses     3,982       2,665       1,317       49.42 %
Direct loan expenses     1,126       2,033       (907 )     (44.61 %)
Provision for contingencies     1,893       566       1,327       234.45 %
Insurance and surety bond premiums     768       600       168       28.00 %
Office supplies, telephone and postage     1,189       1,180       9       0.76 %
Professional fees     5,052       4,333       719       16.59 %
Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation           4,995       (4,995 )     (100.00 %)
Grain (recoveries) and write-off     (1,329 )     18,455       (19,784 )     (107.20 %)
Marketing and promotional expenses     679       337       342       101.48 %
Directors fees and regulatory assessment     484       509       (25 )     (4.91 %)
Other operating expenses     3,603       2,931       672       22.93 %
Total non-interest expense     50,766       70,057       (19,291 )     (27.54 %)
Income (loss) before income taxes     4,893       (25,043 )     29,936       (119.54 %)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     2,059       (4,256 )     6,315       (148.38 %)
Net income (loss)   $ 2,834     $ (20,787 )   $ 23,621       (113.63 %)
Earnings (loss) per common share:                        
Basic   $ 0.12     $ (0.92 )   $ 1.05       (113.40 %)
Diluted   $ 0.12     $ (0.92 )   $ 1.05       (113.37 %)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                        
Basic     22,920,680       22,524,477       396,203       1.76 %
Diluted     22,962,956       22,524,477       438,479       1.95 %

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Key Metrics

  At or for the Three Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2023     2023     2023     2022     2022  
Performance Ratios:                            
Return on average assets (1)   0.39 %     (0.01 %)     0.06 %     (1.62 %)     (2.80 %)
Return on average equity (1)   2.11 %     (0.07 %)     0.27 %     (7.28 %)     (11.25 %)
Net interest rate spread (1) (2)   1.58 %     1.66 %     1.78 %     2.13 %     3.08 %
Net interest margin (1) (3)   2.58 %     2.65 %     2.75 %     2.97 %     3.59 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)   2.58 %     2.65 %     2.79 %     2.78 %     4.83 %
Efficiency ratio (4)   78.11 %     96.15 %     95.88 %     94.95 %     132.46 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities   137.92 %     141.14 %     148.20 %     152.30 %     162.67 %
Average equity to average assets   18.32 %     19.21 %     20.91 %     22.32 %     24.90 %
Capital Ratios:                            
Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only)   25.10 %     26.30 %     27.54 %     30.53 %     33.39 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only)   23.85 %     25.05 %     26.28 %     29.26 %     32.13 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)   23.85 %     25.05 %     26.28 %     29.26 %     32.13 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)   17.51 %     17.95 %     19.51 %     20.47 %     22.91 %
Asset Quality Ratios:                            
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans   1.51 %     1.64 %     1.77 %     2.27 %     1.77 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans   169.49 %     167.06 %     149.73 %     252.33 %     118.43 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1)   (0.34 %)     (0.41 %)     (0.57 %)     (0.85 %)     (0.52 %)
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans   0.89 %     0.98 %     1.18 %     0.90 %     1.50 %
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets   0.62 %     0.63 %     0.76 %     0.59 %     0.97 %
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets   0.62 %     0.63 %     0.76 %     0.59 %     0.97 %
Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets(5)   0.82 %     0.83 %     0.93 %     0.78 %     1.16 %
Other:                            
Number of offices   19       19       19       19       19  
Number of full-time equivalent employees   243       244       251       253       257  
                             

(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(5) For periods in 2023, balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings. For periods in 2022, the balances only include troubled debt restructurings.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
Securities Portfolio

    September 30, 2023     December 31, 2022  
          Gross     Gross                 Gross     Gross        
    Amortized     Unrealized     Unrealized           Amortized     Unrealized     Unrealized        
    Cost     Gains     Losses     Fair Value     Cost     Gains     Losses     Fair Value  
             
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Available-for-Sale Securities:                                                
U.S. Government Bonds   $ 2,989     $     $ (276 )   $ 2,713     $ 2,985     $     $ (296 )   $ 2,689  
Corporate Bonds     25,799             (2,609 )     23,190       25,824             (2,465 )     23,359  
Mortgage-Backed Securities:                                                
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations(1)     40,646             (7,657 )     32,989       44,503             (6,726 )     37,777  
FHLMC Certificates     10,441             (1,904 )     8,537       11,310             (1,676 )     9,634  
FNMA Certificates     62,771             (13,552 )     49,219       67,199             (11,271 )     55,928  
GNMA Certificates     108             (3 )     105       122             (4 )     118  
Total available-for-sale securities   $ 142,754     $     $ (26,001 )   $ 116,753     $ 151,943     $     $ (22,438 )   $ 129,505  
                                                 
Held-to-Maturity Securities:                                                
U.S. Agency Bonds   $ 25,000     $     $ (504 )   $ 24,496     $ 35,000     $     $ (380 )   $ 34,620  
Corporate Bonds     82,500             (5,117 )     77,383       82,500       57       (3,819 )     78,738  
Mortgage-Backed Securities:                                                
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations(1)     217,632             (12,198 )     205,434       235,479       192       (5,558 )     230,113  
FHLMC Certificates     3,923             (358 )     3,565       4,120             (268 )     3,852  
FNMA Certificates     121,940             (8,818 )     113,122       131,918             (5,227 )     126,691  
SBA Certificates     20,717       147             20,864       21,803       34             21,837  
Allowance for Credit Losses     (647 )                                          
Total held-to-maturity securities   $ 471,065     $ 147     $ (26,995 )   $ 444,864     $ 510,820     $ 283     $ (15,252 )   $ 495,851  

(1)   Comprised of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and Ginnie Mae (“GNMA”) issued securities.

The following table presents the activity in the allowance for credit losses for held-to-maturity securities.

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2023     2022  
Beginning balance   $     $  
CECL adoption     662        
Provision for credit losses     (15 )      
Allowance for credit losses on securities   $ 647     $  

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio

    As of  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2023     2023     2023     2022     2022  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
       
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Mortgage loans:                                                            
1-4 family residential                                                            
Investor Owned   $ 347,082       19.13 %   $ 351,754       20.43 %   $ 354,559       21.60 %   $ 343,968       22.54 %   $ 336,667       23.79 %
Owner-Occupied     151,866       8.37 %     154,116       8.94 %     149,481       9.10 %     134,878       8.84 %     112,749       7.97 %
Multifamily residential     553,694       30.52 %     550,033       31.94 %     553,430       33.71 %     494,667       32.42 %     421,917       29.81 %
Nonresidential properties     321,472       17.71 %     317,416       18.43 %     314,560       19.17 %     308,043       20.19 %     282,642       19.97 %
Construction and land     411,383       22.67 %     315,843       18.34 %     235,157       14.33 %     185,018       12.13 %     197,437       13.95 %
Total mortgage loans     1,785,497       98.40 %     1,689,162       98.08 %     1,607,187       97.91 %     1,466,574       96.12 %     1,351,412       95.49 %
Non-mortgage loans:                                                            
Business loans (1)     18,416       1.02 %     21,041       1.22 %     19,890       1.21 %     39,965       2.62 %     41,398       2.92 %
Consumer loans (2)     10,416       0.58 %     11,958       0.70 %     14,227       0.88 %     19,129       1.26 %     22,563       1.59 %
Total non-mortgage loans     28,832       1.60 %     32,999       1.92 %     34,117       2.09 %     59,094       3.88 %     63,961       4.51 %
Total loans, gross     1,814,329       100.00 %     1,722,161       100.00 %     1,641,304       100.00 %     1,525,668       100.00 %     1,415,373       100.00 %
Net deferred loan origination costs     692             1,059             2,099             2,051             2,288        
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (27,414 )           (28,173 )           (28,975 )           (34,592 )           (25,108 )      
Loans, net   $ 1,787,607           $ 1,695,047           $ 1,614,428           $ 1,493,127           $ 1,392,553        

(1)   As of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, business loans include $1.1 million, $3.2 million, $3.6 million, $20.0 million and $24.7 million, respectively, of PPP loans.

(2)   As of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, consumer loans include $9.3 million, $11.2 million, $13.4 million, $18.2 million and $21.5 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Grain Loan Exposure

Grain Technologies, Inc. ("Grain") Total Exposure as of September 30, 2023  
(in thousands)  
Receivable from Grain      
Microloans originated - put back to Grain (inception-to-September 30, 2023)   $ 24,255  
Write-downs, net of recoveries (inception-to-date as of September 30, 2023)     (15,610 )
Cash receipts from Grain (inception-to-September 30, 2023)     (6,819 )
Grant/reserve     (1,826 )
Net receivable as of September 30, 2023   $  
Microloan receivables from Grain Borrowers      
Grain originated loans receivable as of September 30, 2023   $ 9,318  
Allowance for credit losses on loans as of September 30, 2023(1)     (8,163 )
Microloans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans as of September 30, 2023   $ 1,155  
Investments      
Investment in Grain   $ 1,000  
Investment in Grain write-off in Q3 2022     (1,000 )
Investment in Grain as of September 30, 2023      
Total exposure to Grain as of September 30, 2023   $ 1,155  

(1) Includes $0.3 million for allowance for unused commitments on the $2.4 million of unused commitments available to Grain originated borrowers reported in other liabilities in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions. Excludes $1.6 million of security deposits by Grain originated borrowers reported in deposits in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

  For the Three Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
     
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning of the period $ 28,173     $ 28,975     $ 34,592     $ 25,108     $ 17,535  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans   750       934       (321 )     12,641       9,330  
Adoption of CECL               (3,090 )            
Charge-offs:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residences                            
Investor owned                            
Owner occupied                            
Multifamily residences                            
Nonresidential properties                            
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business                            
Consumer   (1,592 )     (1,931 )     (2,569 )     (3,659 )     (1,799 )
Total charge-offs   (1,592 )     (1,931 )     (2,569 )     (3,659 )     (1,799 )
Recoveries:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residences                            
Investor owned                            
Owner occupied                           39  
Multifamily residences                            
Nonresidential properties                            
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business   3                         1  
Consumer   80       195       363       502       2  
Total recoveries   83       195       363       502       42  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   (1,509 )     (1,736 )     (2,206 )     (3,157 )     (1,757 )
Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period $ 27,414     $ 28,173     $ 28,975     $ 34,592     $ 25,108  

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits

    As of  
    September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
    2023     2023     2023     2022     2022  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
       
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Demand   $ 265,862       18.98 %   $ 266,545       18.48 %   $ 282,741       21.15 %   $ 289,149       23.08 %   $ 288,654       21.37 %
Interest-bearing deposits:                                                            
NOW/IOLA accounts     22,519       1.61 %     22,754       1.57 %     21,735       1.63 %     24,349       1.94 %     28,799       2.13 %
Money market accounts     370,500       26.44 %     387,970       26.91 %     293,140       21.93 %     236,143       18.86 %     257,409       19.05 %
Reciprocal deposits     82,670       5.90 %     100,919       7.00 %     109,649       8.20 %     114,049       9.11 %     162,858       12.05 %
Savings accounts     117,870       8.41 %     119,635       8.30 %     127,731       9.55 %     130,432       10.41 %     140,055       10.37 %
Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts     593,559       42.36 %     631,278       43.78 %     552,255       41.31 %     504,973       40.32 %     589,121       43.60 %
Certificates of deposit of $250K or more     122,353       8.73 %     120,043       8.32 %     113,955       8.52 %     106,336       8.49 %     114,016       8.43 %
Brokered certificates of deposit(1)     98,729       7.05 %     98,729       6.85 %     98,754       7.39 %     98,754       7.89 %     98,760       7.31 %
Listing service deposits(1)     15,180       1.08 %     20,258       1.40 %     28,417       2.13 %     35,813       2.86 %     40,964       3.03 %
All other certificates of deposit less than $250K     305,449       21.80 %     305,160       21.17 %     260,755       19.50 %     217,387       17.36 %     219,674       16.26 %
Total certificates of deposit     541,711       38.66 %     544,190       37.74 %     501,881       37.54 %     458,290       36.60 %     473,414       35.03 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,135,270       81.02 %     1,175,468       81.52 %     1,054,136       78.85 %     963,263       76.92 %     1,062,535       78.63 %
Total deposits   $ 1,401,132       100.00 %   $ 1,442,013       100.00 %   $ 1,336,877       100.00 %   $ 1,252,412       100.00 %   $ 1,351,189       100.00 %

(1)   As of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, there were $0.3 million, $3.3 million, $9.5 million, $13.6 million and $13.8 million, respectively, in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Borrowings

  September 30,     December 31,  
  2023     2022  
  Scheduled
Maturity 		    Redeemable
at Call Date 		    Weighted
Average
Rate 		    Scheduled
Maturity 		    Redeemable
at Call Date 		    Weighted
Average
Rate 		 
     
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Overnight line of credit
advance		 $     $       %   $ 6,000     $ 6,000       4.61 %
                                   
Term advances ending:                                  
2023 $     $           $ 178,375     $ 178,375       4.32  
2024   354,000       354,000       4.53       50,000       50,000       4.75  
2025   50,000       50,000       4.41       50,000       50,000       4.41  
2026                                  
2027   212,000       212,000       3.44       183,000       183,000       3.25  
Thereafter   59,100       59,100       3.43       50,000       50,000       3.35  
  $ 675,100     $ 675,100       4.08 %   $ 517,375     $ 517,375       3.90 %

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets

  As of Three Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2023     2023     2023     2022     2022  
     
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Non-accrual loans:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residential                            
Investor owned $ 396     $ 296     $ 2,836     $ 2,844     $ 5,902  
Owner occupied   1,685       2,363       2,245       961       971  
Multifamily residential   1,444       1,435                    
Nonresidential properties                           778  
Construction and land   11,721       11,721       11,906       7,567       10,660  
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business   209             40             359  
Consumer                            
Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty)(1) $ 15,455     $ 15,815     $ 17,027     $ 11,372     $ 18,670  
                             
Non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1):                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residential                            
Investor owned $ 270     $ 209     $ 213     $ 217     $ 221  
Owner occupied   449       840       2,020       2,027       2,215  
Multifamily residential                            
Nonresidential properties               91       93       95  
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business                            
Consumer                            
Total non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1)   719       1,049       2,324       2,337       2,531  
Total non-accrual loans $ 16,174     $ 16,864     $ 19,351     $ 13,709     $ 21,201  
                             
Accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1):                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residential                            
Investor owned $ 2,131     $ 2,161     $ 2,185     $ 2,207     $ 2,228  
Owner occupied   2,335       2,353       1,310       1,328       1,254  
Multifamily residential                            
Nonresidential properties   765       783       701       708       715  
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business                            
Consumer                            
Total accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1) $ 5,231     $ 5,297     $ 4,196     $ 4,243     $ 4,197  
Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1) $ 21,405     $ 22,161     $ 23,547     $ 17,952     $ 25,398  
Total non-performing loans to total gross loans   0.89 %     0.98 %     1.18 %     0.90 %     1.50 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets   0.62 %     0.63 %     0.76 %     0.59 %     0.97 %
Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets(1)   0.82 %     0.83 %     0.93 %     0.78 %     1.16 %

(1) For periods in 2023, balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings. For periods in 2022, the balances only include troubled debt restructurings.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

  For the Three Months Ended September 30,
  2023     2022  
  Average               Average            
  Outstanding           Average   Outstanding           Average
  Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate(1)   Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate(1)
   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans(2) $ 1,777,585     $ 25,276     5.64 %   $ 1,379,029     $ 17,058     4.91 %
Securities(3)   599,573       5,821     3.85 %     492,337       4,153     3.35 %
Other(4)(5)   169,570       2,409     5.64 %     74,055       423     2.27 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,546,728       33,506     5.22 %     1,945,421       21,634     4.41 %
Non-interest-earning assets(5)   111,771                 108,329            
Total assets $ 2,658,499               $ 2,053,750            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW/IOLA $ 22,876     $ 8     0.14 %   $ 29,939     $ 13     0.17 %
Money market   485,042       5,601     4.58 %     381,606       1,303     1.35 %
Savings   118,095       29     0.10 %     141,200       57     0.16 %
Certificates of deposit   527,302       4,362     3.28 %     382,163       855     0.89 %
Total deposits   1,153,315       10,000     3.44 %     934,908       2,228     0.95 %
Advance payments by borrowers   14,537       1     0.03 %     10,918       2     0.07 %
Borrowings   678,676       6,963     4.07 %     250,112       1,793     2.84 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,846,528       16,964     3.64 %     1,195,938       4,023     1.33 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Non-interest-bearing demand   278,358                 321,556            
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   46,643                 16,377            
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   325,001                 337,933            
Total liabilities   2,171,529       16,964           1,533,871       4,023      
Total equity   486,970                 519,879            
Total liabilities and total equity $ 2,658,499           3.64 %   $ 2,053,750           1.33 %
Net interest income       $ 16,542               $ 17,611      
Net interest rate spread(6)             1.58 %               3.08 %
Net interest-earning assets(7) $ 700,200               $ 749,483            
Net interest margin(8)             2.58 %               3.59 %
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities             137.92 %               162.67 %

(1)   Annualized where appropriate.
(2)   Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3)   Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4)   Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRB demand deposits.
(5)   FRB demand deposits for prior period have been reclassified for consistency.
(6)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(7)   Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

  For the Nine Months Ended September 30,  
  2023     2022  
  Average                 Average              
  Outstanding           Average     Outstanding           Average  
  Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate(1)     Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans(2) $ 1,678,369     $ 67,991     5.42 %   $ 1,341,151     $ 51,315     5.12 %
Securities(3)   614,987       17,627     3.83 %     263,421       5,778     2.93 %
Other(4)(5)   127,961       5,299     5.54 %     96,623       726     1.00 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,421,317       90,917     5.02 %     1,701,195       57,819     4.54 %
Non-interest-earning assets(5)   118,609                   136,650              
Total assets $ 2,539,926                 $ 1,837,845              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
NOW/IOLA $ 22,828     $ 25     0.15 %   $ 31,769     $ 43     0.18 %
Money market   403,171       12,745     4.23 %     344,361       1,986     0.77 %
Savings   123,218       88     0.10 %     137,808       120     0.12 %
Certificates of deposit   522,740       11,468     2.93 %     398,661       2,361     0.79 %
Total deposits   1,071,957       24,326     3.03 %     912,599       4,510     0.66 %
Advance payments by borrowers   14,814       6     0.05 %     11,033       5     0.06 %
Borrowings   617,912       18,516     4.01 %     152,084       2,867     2.52 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,704,683       42,848     3.36 %     1,075,716       7,382     0.92 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Non-interest-bearing demand   298,148                   350,871              
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   43,864                   43,606              
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   342,012                   394,477              
Total liabilities   2,046,695       42,848             1,470,193       7,382        
Total equity   493,231                   367,652              
Total liabilities and total equity $ 2,539,926           3.36 %   $ 1,837,845           0.92 %
Net interest income       $ 48,069                 $ 50,437        
Net interest rate spread(6)             1.66 %               3.62 %
Net interest-earning assets(7) $ 716,634                 $ 625,479              
Net interest margin(8)             2.65 %               3.96 %
Average interest-earning assets to                                  
interest-bearing liabilities             142.04 %               158.15 %

(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRB demand deposit.
(5) FRB demand deposits for prior period have been reclassified for consistency.
(6) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(8) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Data

  As of  
  September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,  
  2023     2023     2023     2022     2022  
Other Data                            
Common shares issued   24,886,711       24,886,711       24,865,476       24,861,329       24,728,460  
Less treasury shares   1,233,111       617,924       1,976       1,976        
Common shares outstanding at end of period   23,653,600       24,268,787       24,863,500       24,859,353       24,728,460  
                             
Book value per common share $ 10.99     $ 10.94     $ 10.90     $ 10.77     $ 11.15  
Tangible book value per common share $ 10.99     $ 10.94     $ 10.90     $ 10.77     $ 11.15  

