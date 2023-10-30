SB Financial Group Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) (“SB Financial” or the “Company”), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Third quarter 2023 highlights over the third quarter prior year include:

Net income of $2.7 million decreased 19.6 percent with diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.39 and down to the linked quarter by 12.6 percent

Asset quality remained stable, with 30 basis points of non-performing assets and net charge-offs of just $5 thousand in the quarter

Coverage of our non-performing loans by the allowance improved by 29 percent to 474 percent

Loans were higher from both the prior year and linked quarters and the portfolio has now grown for 7 consecutive quarters

Nine months ended September 30, 2023, highlights over prior-year nine months include:

Net income of $8.2 million, down 8.6 percent

Adjusted for OMSR recapture, net income is higher by 2.4 percent

Noninterest expense of $31.6 million declined 1.4 percent

Total net charge-offs year-to-date of just $88 thousand or 0.01 percent of total loans

Third quarter 2023 trailing twelve-month highlights include:

Loan growth of $63.8 million, or 6.9 percent

Deposit growth remained steady compared to the prior year but increased over the linked quarter by $14.2 million. Deposit costs have increased from the prior year by $8.3 million with the deposit cost of funds reaching 1.53 percent

Earnings Highlights Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Sep. 2023 Sep. 2022 % Change Sep. 2023 Sep. 2022 % Change Operating revenue $ 13,699 $ 14,473 -5.3% $ 41,879 $ 43,017 -2.6% Interest income 14,796 11,764 25.8% 43,026 31,632 36.0% Interest expense 5,260 1,334 294.3% 13,337 3,133 325.7% Net interest income 9,536 10,430 -8.6% 29,689 28,499 4.2% Provision for credit losses (6 ) - 0.0% 389 - 0.0% Noninterest income 4,163 4,043 3.0% 12,190 14,518 -16.0% Noninterest expense 10,481 10,384 0.9% 31,593 32,046 -1.4% Net income 2,687 3,343 -19.6% 8,212 8,988 -8.6% Earnings per diluted share 0.39 0.47 -17.0% 1.18 1.27 -7.1% Return on average assets 0.80% 1.03% -22.3% 0.81% 0.91% -11.0% Return on average equity 8.73% 10.89% -19.8% 8.72% 9.21% -5.3%

“Funding costs continued to be headwinds for us in the quarter, however we are pleased that we were still able to grow our deposit base from the linked quarter, despite that higher cost” said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. “Our asset quality continued to be peer leading and our allowance percentage at 1.60 percent provides critical stability and strength as we move forward into a potentially tougher economic environment.”

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total interest income for the third quarter was up $3.0 million or 25.8 percent from the prior year and from the linked quarter was up nearly 11 percent on an annualized basis, as the yield on earning assets increased 89 basis points to 4.78 percent. However, deposit and other funding costs have risen at a faster pace, reducing net interest margin to 3.08 percent, down 37 basis points compared to the prior year and 7 basis points compared to the linked quarter.

Noninterest income was up from the prior year but down compared to the linked quarter, reflecting higher margins from gain on sale and relative growth in the mortgage sector, offset by weakness in our SBA volume and gain on sale. Wealth management revenues are under pressure from weaker equity markets and a reduction in client assets. For the full year, adjusting for the OMSR recapture, total noninterest income decreased $1.1 million or 8.2 percent due to our mortgage origination and sale volume being lower by 32.7 and 20.7 percent, respectively.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the third quarter of 2023 were $61.2 million, down $7.4 million, or 10.7 percent, from the prior year quarter. Total sales of originated loans increased compared to the prior year, reaching $54.1 million, up $14.9 million, or 38.1 percent as we adjusted pricing and reduced duration risk in order to transition from portfolio production.

Net mortgage banking revenue, comprising gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, totaled $1.6 million for the third quarter, up from $1.4 million for the prior year quarter and slightly higher from the linked quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment was a negative $0.1 million, compared to a positive adjustment of $0.1 million for the prior year quarter. The servicing portfolio at September 30, 2023, was $1.37 billion, an increase of $4.5 million compared to the prior year.

Mr. Klein noted, “Our mortgage volume has remained below historical levels as we adjust to a much higher interest rate environment and limited movement of housing inventory and resulting mortgage activity. Historically, we have seen 20 to 30 percent of our volume from refinance transactions, which is down this year to just 9 percent, further impacting production levels.”

Mortgage Banking ($ in thousands) Sep. 2023 Jun. 2023 Mar. 2023 Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Annual

Growth Mortgage originations $ 61,200 $ 65,387 $ 49,366 $ 51,219 $ 68,557 $ (7,357 ) Mortgage sales 54,085 47,933 25,803 23,590 39,176 14,909 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,367,209 1,353,904 1,344,158 1,352,016 1,362,666 4,543 Mortgage servicing rights 13,893 13,723 13,548 13,503 13,473 420 Mortgage servicing revenue Loan servicing fees 850 844 844 851 858 (8 ) OMSR amortization (334 ) (334 ) (292 ) (310 ) (396 ) 62 Net administrative fees 516 510 552 541 462 54 OMSR valuation adjustment (78 ) (16 ) 56 86 65 (143 ) Net loan servicing fees 438 494 608 627 527 (89 ) Gain on sale of mortgages 1,207 1,056 599 550 876 331 Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 1,645 $ 1,550 $ 1,207 $ 1,177 $ 1,403 $ 242

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the quarter increased from the prior year quarter by 3.0 percent and was just slightly below the linked quarter. Gain-on-sale from mortgage loans, was up $0.3 million or 37.8 percent from the prior year. Our sale percentage of originated volume returned to more historical levels with the 88 percent achieved for the quarter marking our highest since early 2020.

For the third quarter of 2023, noninterest expense of $10.5 million was slightly higher than both the prior year and linked quarters. We encountered some one-time expenses in the quarter related to check fraud, which elevated expense levels above our current run rate.

Mr. Klein stated, “As revenue levels have declined, we have been focused on reducing resources and controllable expenses throughout the Company. Our total headcount is down over 7 percent and expenses have declined 1.4 percent for the nine months compared to the prior nine month period.”

Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense ($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2023 Jun. 2023 Mar. 2023 Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Annual

Growth Noninterest Income (NII) $ 4,163 $ 4,361 $ 3,666 $ 3,713 $ 4,043 $ 120 NII / Total Revenue 30.4% 30.7% 26.2% 25.4% 27.9% 2.5% NII / Average Assets 1.2% 1.3% 1.1% 1.1% 1.2% 0.0% Total Revenue Growth -5.3% -0.5% -2.0% -6.7% -13.2% -5.3% Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 10,481 $ 10,339 $ 10,773 $ 10,269 $ 10,384 $ 97 Efficiency Ratio 76.4% 72.7% 76.9% 70.2% 71.6% 4.8% NIE / Average Assets 3.1% 3.1% 3.2% 3.1% 3.2% -0.1% Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -1.9% -1.8% -2.1% -2.0% -2.0% 0.1% Total Expense Growth 0.9% -4.3% -0.8% -11.2% -7.7% 0.9%

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2023, total assets were $1.33 billion, a slight decrease from the linked quarter, and 1.8 percent higher compared to the prior year. Total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2023, was $112.3 million. Excluding the impact of the investment portfolio net unrealized losses, equity rose to $151.9 million, reflecting a 2.6 percent increase. During the quarter, we repurchased 43,814 shares of our Company stock and we have declared cash dividends of $0.39 per share for the nine-month period, an 8.5 percent increase from the prior period. The investment portfolio of $212.8 million was down $30.5 million or 12.5 percent from a year ago and now constitutes 16.0 percent of total assets.

Total loans held for investment were up $63.8 million or 6.9 percent compared to the prior year. The Allowance for Credit Losses ended the quarter at $15.8 million or 1.60 percent of total loans. The reserve is higher by $2.0 million, or 14.2 percent compared to the prior year due to CECL and negligible charge-offs in the current year. Deposit balances of $1.09 billion at September 30, 2023, were level to the prior year, but were higher compared to the linked quarter by $14.2 million.

Mr. Klein continued, “Loan balances were higher compared to the linked quarter, and we have now grown loans quarter over quarter for seven consecutive quarters. Our commercial pipelines of $44 million remain under pressure in most of our markets, but we continue to aggressively call to expand relationships from both internal and external clients. Asset quality continues to remain stable, and our coverage of non-performing loans has increased to nearly five times at quarter end.”

Loan Balances ($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2023 Jun. 2023 Mar. 2023 Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Annual

Growth Commercial $ 120,325 $ 123,226 $ 126,066 $ 128,393 $ 128,565 $ (8,240 ) % of Total 12.2% 12.5% 12.9% 13.3% 13.9% -6.4% Commercial RE 421,736 417,412 419,024 412,809 404,710 17,026 % of Total 42.6% 42.4% 42.9% 42.9% 43.7% 4.2% Agriculture 60,928 58,222 57,761 64,505 60,522 406 % of Total 6.2% 5.9% 5.9% 6.7% 6.5% 0.7% Residential RE 320,306 321,365 309,684 291,368 267,135 53,171 % of Total 32.4% 32.6% 31.7% 30.3% 28.9% 19.9% Consumer & Other 65,726 64,599 63,777 65,000 64,317 1,409 % of Total 6.6% 6.6% 6.5% 6.8% 7.0% 2.2% Total Loans $ 989,021 $ 984,824 $ 976,312 $ 962,075 $ 925,249 $ 63,772 Total Growth Percentage 6.9% Deposit Balances ($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2023 Jun. 2023 Mar. 2023 Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Annual

Growth Non-Int DDA $ 224,182 $ 218,411 $ 237,175 $ 256,799 $ 250,791 $ (26,609 ) % of Total 20.7% 20.4% 21.4% 23.6% 23.1% -10.6% Interest DDA 174,729 170,282 188,497 191,719 199,523 (24,794 ) % of Total 16.1% 15.9% 17.0% 17.6% 18.4% -12.4% Savings 226,077 225,065 227,974 191,272 201,402 24,675 % of Total 20.8% 21.0% 20.5% 17.6% 18.5% 12.3% Money Market 216,565 217,681 222,203 255,995 258,975 (42,410 ) % of Total 20.0% 20.3% 20.0% 23.6% 23.8% -16.4% Time Deposits 243,766 239,717 234,295 190,880 175,202 68,564 % of Total 22.5% 22.4% 21.1% 17.6% 16.1% 39.1% Total Deposits $ 1,085,319 $ 1,071,156 $ 1,110,144 $ 1,086,665 $ 1,085,893 $ (574 ) Total Growth Percentage -0.1%

Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets totaling $4.0 million as of September 30, 2023, marking a decrease of $0.5 million or 12.1 percent from the same quarter last year, despite a slight increase from the linked quarter. The coverage ratio for problem loans, has notably strengthened, improving nearly 100 basis points from the previous year. The enhancement is attributed to both the expansion of the allowance, following a CECL adjustment of $1.4 million, and a concurrent reduction in problem loans.

Nonperforming Assets

($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2023 Jun. 2023 Mar. 2023 Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Annual

Change Commercial & Agriculture $ 717 $ 170 $ 185 $ 114 $ 114 $ 603 % of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.40% 0.09% 0.10% 0.06% 0.06% 528.9% Commercial RE 222 192 199 210 223 (1 ) % of Total CRE loans 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.06% -0.4% Residential RE 2,182 2,266 2,742 3,020 3,129 (947 ) % of Total Res. RE loans 0.68% 0.71% 0.89% 1.04% 1.17% -30.3% Consumer & Other 208 282 270 338 280 (72 ) % of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.32% 0.44% 0.42% 0.52% 0.44% -25.7% Total Nonaccruing Loans 3,329 2,910 3,396 3,682 3,746 (417 ) % of Total loans 0.34% 0.30% 0.35% 0.38% 0.40% -11.1% Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets 629 625 650 777 756 (127 ) Total Change (%) -16.8% Total Nonperforming Assets $ 3,958 $ 3,535 $ 4,046 $ 4,459 $ 4,502 $ (544 ) % of Total assets 0.30% 0.26% 0.30% 0.33% 0.35% -12.08%

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold the third quarter 2023 earnings conference call and webcast on October 31, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices: 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.

In May 2023, SB Financial was valued #163 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of top 200 publicly traded Community Bank and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR impairment from both net income and non-interest income to report non-GAAP adjusted levels. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited) September June March December September ($ in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 19,049 $ 20,993 $ 21,625 $ 27,817 $ 27,934 Interest bearing time deposits 1,180 1,180 1,380 2,131 2,134 Available-for-sale securities 212,768 227,996 237,607 238,780 243,233 Loans held for sale 3,206 5,684 5,592 2,073 2,979 Loans, net of unearned income 989,021 984,824 976,312 962,075 925,249 Allowance for credit losses (15,790 ) (15,795 ) (15,442 ) (13,818 ) (13,824 ) Premises and equipment, net 21,934 22,230 22,621 22,829 22,842 Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost 6,261 7,634 6,054 6,326 5,230 Foreclosed assets and other assets 629 625 650 777 756 Interest receivable 4,457 4,079 3,926 4,091 3,556 Goodwill 23,239 23,239 23,239 23,239 23,239 Cash value of life insurance 29,291 29,183 29,024 28,870 28,713 Mortgage servicing rights 13,893 13,723 13,548 13,503 13,473 Other assets 17,336 15,840 15,157 16,940 17,863 Total assets $ 1,326,474 $ 1,341,435 $ 1,341,293 $ 1,335,633 $ 1,303,377 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non interest bearing demand $ 224,182 $ 218,411 $ 237,175 $ 256,799 $ 250,791 Interest bearing demand 174,729 170,282 188,497 191,719 199,523 Savings 226,077 225,065 227,974 191,272 201,402 Money market 216,565 217,681 222,203 255,995 258,975 Time deposits 243,766 239,717 234,295 190,880 175,202 Total deposits 1,085,319 1,071,156 1,110,144 1,086,665 1,085,893 Short-term borrowings 16,519 21,118 15,998 14,923 19,754 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 59,500 81,300 44,500 60,000 35,000 Trust preferred securities 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Subordinated debt net of issuance costs 19,630 19,618 19,606 19,594 19,582 Interest payable 2,216 1,866 1,441 769 623 Other liabilities 20,632 18,401 19,535 24,944 17,587 Total liabilities 1,214,126 1,223,769 1,221,534 1,217,205 1,188,749 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 61,319 61,319 61,319 61,319 61,319 Additional paid-in capital 15,037 15,154 14,953 15,087 15,000 Retained earnings 105,521 103,725 101,548 101,966 99,309 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,517 ) (32,894 ) (29,671 ) (32,120 ) (33,426 ) Treasury stock (30,012 ) (29,638 ) (28,390 ) (27,824 ) (27,574 ) Total shareholders' equity 112,348 117,666 119,759 118,428 114,628 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,326,474 $ 1,341,435 $ 1,341,293 $ 1,335,633 $ 1,303,377







SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September June March December September September September Interest income 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Loans Taxable $ 13,128 $ 12,715 $ 12,126 $ 11,222 $ 10,084 $ 37,969 $ 27,016 Tax exempt 122 121 116 109 92 359 226 Securities Taxable 1,507 1,524 1,535 1,559 1,536 4,566 4,239 Tax exempt 39 46 47 47 52 132 151 Total interest income 14,796 14,406 13,824 12,937 11,764 43,026 31,632 Interest expense Deposits 4,194 3,538 2,578 1,440 852 10,310 2,037 Repurchase agreements & other 16 9 10 7 8 35 32 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 666 664 553 258 180 1,883 257 Trust preferred securities 189 172 164 138 99 525 223 Subordinated debt 195 194 195 194 195 584 584 Total interest expense 5,260 4,577 3,500 2,037 1,334 13,337 3,133 Net interest income 9,536 9,829 10,324 10,900 10,430 29,689 28,499 Provision for credit losses (6 ) 145 250 - - 389 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,542 9,684 10,074 10,900 10,430 29,300 28,499 Noninterest income Wealth management fees 837 940 917 907 930 2,694 2,821 Customer service fees 863 871 825 880 844 2,559 2,498 Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR 1,207 1,056 599 550 876 2,862 3,748 Mortgage loan servicing fees, net 438 494 608 627 527 1,540 2,337 Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans 10 218 24 105 125 252 461 Title insurance revenue 429 455 373 454 476 1,257 1,775 Gain (loss) on sale of assets - 15 (11 ) 18 (12 ) 4 43 Other 379 312 331 172 277 1,022 835 Total noninterest income 4,163 4,361 3,666 3,713 4,043 12,190 14,518 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,491 5,721 5,913 5,677 5,858 17,125 18,465 Net occupancy expense 764 802 784 763 769 2,350 2,230 Equipment expense 1,068 1,002 981 1,017 918 3,051 2,599 Data processing fees 648 685 646 627 664 1,979 1,883 Professional fees 623 612 863 738 766 2,098 2,476 Marketing expense 189 213 198 258 200 600 653 Telephone and communication expense 124 124 121 124 134 369 350 Postage and delivery expense 100 78 87 121 75 265 301 State, local and other taxes 218 218 228 277 250 664 805 Employee expense 141 156 188 157 145 485 456 Other expenses 1,115 728 764 510 605 2,607 1,828 Total noninterest expense 10,481 10,339 10,773 10,269 10,384 31,593 32,046 Income before income tax expense 3,224 3,706 2,967 4,344 4,089 9,897 10,971 Income tax expense 537 631 517 811 746 1,685 1,983 Net income $ 2,687 $ 3,075 $ 2,450 $ 3,533 $ 3,343 $ 8,212 $ 8,988 Common share data: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.45 $ 0.35 $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 1.20 $ 1.28 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.39 $ 0.44 $ 0.35 $ 0.50 $ 0.47 $ 1.18 $ 1.27 Average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic: 6,791 6,847 6,933 6,945 6,968 6,857 7,026 Diluted: 6,878 6,910 7,008 7,021 7,033 6,944 7,098







SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September June March December September September September SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Net interest income $ 9,536 $ 9,829 $ 10,324 $ 10,900 $ 10,430 $ 29,689 $ 28,499 Tax-equivalent adjustment 43 44 43 41 38 131 100 Tax-equivalent net interest income 9,579 9,873 10,367 10,941 10,468 29,820 28,599 Provision for credit loss (6 ) 145 250 - - 389 - Noninterest income 4,163 4,361 3,666 3,713 4,043 12,190 14,518 Total operating revenue 13,699 14,190 13,990 14,613 14,473 41,879 43,017 Noninterest expense 10,481 10,339 10,773 10,269 10,384 31,593 32,046 Pre-tax pre-provision income 3,218 3,851 3,217 4,344 4,088 10,286 10,971 Pretax income 3,224 3,706 2,967 4,344 4,088 9,897 10,971 Net income 2,687 3,075 2,450 3,533 3,343 8,212 8,988 PER SHARE INFORMATION: Basic earnings per share (EPS) 0.40 0.45 0.35 0.51 0.48 1.20 1.28 Diluted earnings per share 0.39 0.44 0.35 0.50 0.47 1.18 1.27 Common dividends 0.130 0.130 0.125 0.125 0.120 0.385 0.355 Book value per common share 16.59 17.30 17.37 17.08 16.49 16.59 16.49 Tangible book value per common share (TBV) 13.09 13.81 13.93 13.65 13.07 13.09 13.07 Market price per common share 13.50 12.62 14.13 16.95 16.85 13.50 16.85 Market price to TBV 103.1% 91.4% 101.4% 124.2% 128.9% 103.1% 128.9% Market price to trailing 12 month EPS 8.0 7.1 8.2 9.6 9.6 8.0 9.6 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on average assets (ROAA) 0.80% 0.91% 0.73% 1.08% 1.03% 0.81% 0.91% Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 0.96% 1.14% 0.96% 1.32% 1.26% 1.10% 1.19% Return on average equity 8.73% 10.01% 8.37% 12.17% 10.89% 8.72% 9.21% Return on average tangible equity 10.82% 12.40% 10.50% 15.30% 13.51% 10.75% 11.28% Efficiency ratio 76.34% 72.71% 76.85% 70.16% 71.63% 75.28% 74.38% Earning asset yield 4.78% 4.61% 4.49% 4.27% 3.89% 4.61% 3.42% Cost of interest bearing liabilities 2.18% 1.90% 1.46% 0.90% 0.58% 1.85% 0.45% Net interest margin 3.08% 3.15% 3.35% 3.60% 3.45% 3.18% 3.08% Tax equivalent effect 0.01% 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.09% 3.16% 3.37% 3.61% 3.46% 3.20% 3.09% Non interest income/Average assets 1.24% 1.30% 1.10% 1.13% 1.24% 1.21% 1.47% Non interest expense/Average assets 3.13% 3.07% 3.23% 3.13% 3.19% 3.13% 3.24% Net noninterest expense/Average assets -1.89% -1.78% -2.13% -2.00% -1.95% -1.92% -1.77% ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Gross charge-offs 12 32 69 7 9 113 27 Recoveries 7 10 8 1 32 25 46 Net charge-offs 5 22 61 6 (23 ) 88 (19 ) Nonperforming loans/Total loans 0.34% 0.30% 0.35% 0.38% 0.40% 0.34% 0.40% Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO 0.40% 0.36% 0.41% 0.46% 0.49% 0.40% 0.49% Nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.30% 0.26% 0.30% 0.33% 0.35% 0.30% 0.35% Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans 474.32% 542.78% 454.71% 375.29% 369.03% 474.32% 369.03% Allowance for credit loss/Total loans 1.60% 1.60% 1.58% 1.44% 1.49% 1.60% 1.49% Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.) 0.00% 0.01% 0.03% 0.00% (0.01% ) 0.01% (0.00% ) CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS: Loans/ Deposits 91.13% 91.94% 87.94% 88.53% 85.21% 91.13% 85.21% Equity/ Assets 8.47% 8.77% 8.93% 8.87% 8.79% 8.47% 8.79% Tangible equity/Tangible assets 6.81% 7.13% 7.29% 7.22% 7.10% 6.81% 7.10% Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) 13.56% 13.18% 13.44% 13.42% 13.23% 13.56% 13.23% END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total assets 1,326,474 1,341,435 1,341,293 1,335,633 1,303,377 1,326,474 1,303,377 Total loans 989,021 984,824 976,312 962,075 925,249 989,021 925,249 Deposits 1,085,319 1,071,156 1,110,144 1,086,665 1,085,893 1,085,319 1,085,893 Stockholders equity 112,348 117,666 119,759 118,428 114,628 112,348 114,628 Goodwill and intangibles 23,687 23,710 23,732 23,753 23,770 23,687 23,770 Tangible equity 88,661 93,956 96,027 94,675 90,858 88,661 90,858 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,367,209 1,353,904 1,344,158 1,352,016 1,362,666 1,367,209 1,362,666 Wealth/Brokerage assets under care 478,236 499,255 518,009 507,093 480,947 478,236 480,947 Total assets under care 3,171,919 3,194,594 3,203,460 3,194,742 3,146,990 3,171,919 3,146,990 Full-time equivalent employees 252 253 255 268 271 252 271 Period end common shares outstanding 6,773 6,803 6,894 6,935 6,950 6,773 6,950 Market capitalization (all) 91,437 85,857 97,419 117,556 117,113 91,437 117,113 AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets 1,339,870 1,346,010 1,335,056 1,314,419 1,302,297 1,344,467 1,319,668 Total earning assets 1,239,145 1,248,813 1,232,018 1,211,674 1,209,958 1,243,094 1,231,865 Total loans 989,089 988,348 970,813 937,898 909,909 982,817 871,340 Deposits 1,095,414 1,100,344 1,098,935 1,094,491 1,085,821 1,098,593 1,109,345 Stockholders equity 123,070 122,886 117,071 116,114 122,738 125,580 130,069 Goodwill and intangibles 23,698 23,721 23,743 23,761 23,778 23,720 23,791 Tangible equity 99,372 99,165 93,328 92,353 98,960 101,860 106,278 Average basic shares outstanding 6,791 6,847 6,933 6,945 6,968 6,857 7,026 Average diluted shares outstanding 6,878 6,910 7,008 7,021 7,033 6,944 7,098 Tangible equity/Tangible assets - No AOCI 9.84% 9.63% 9.54% 9.67% 9.71%





