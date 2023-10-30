Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,181 in the last 365 days.

SB Financial Group Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) (“SB Financial” or the “Company”), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third quarter 2023 highlights over the third quarter prior year include:

  • Net income of $2.7 million decreased 19.6 percent with diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.39 and down to the linked quarter by 12.6 percent
  • Asset quality remained stable, with 30 basis points of non-performing assets and net charge-offs of just $5 thousand in the quarter
  • Coverage of our non-performing loans by the allowance improved by 29 percent to 474 percent
  • Loans were higher from both the prior year and linked quarters and the portfolio has now grown for 7 consecutive quarters

Nine months ended September 30, 2023, highlights over prior-year nine months include:

  • Net income of $8.2 million, down 8.6 percent
  • Adjusted for OMSR recapture, net income is higher by 2.4 percent
  • Noninterest expense of $31.6 million declined 1.4 percent
  • Total net charge-offs year-to-date of just $88 thousand or 0.01 percent of total loans

Third quarter 2023 trailing twelve-month highlights include:

  • Loan growth of $63.8 million, or 6.9 percent
  • Deposit growth remained steady compared to the prior year but increased over the linked quarter by $14.2 million. Deposit costs have increased from the prior year by $8.3 million with the deposit cost of funds reaching 1.53 percent 
Earnings Highlights Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Sep. 2023 Sep. 2022 % Change     Sep. 2023 Sep. 2022 % Change
Operating revenue $ 13,699   $ 14,473   -5.3%     $ 41,879   $ 43,017   -2.6%
Interest income   14,796     11,764   25.8%       43,026     31,632   36.0%
Interest expense   5,260     1,334   294.3%       13,337     3,133   325.7%
Net interest income   9,536     10,430   -8.6%       29,689     28,499   4.2%
Provision for credit losses   (6 )   -   0.0%       389     -   0.0%
Noninterest income   4,163     4,043   3.0%       12,190     14,518   -16.0%
Noninterest expense   10,481     10,384   0.9%       31,593     32,046   -1.4%
Net income   2,687     3,343   -19.6%       8,212     8,988   -8.6%
Earnings per diluted share   0.39     0.47   -17.0%       1.18     1.27   -7.1%
Return on average assets   0.80%     1.03%   -22.3%       0.81%     0.91%   -11.0%
Return on average equity   8.73%     10.89%   -19.8%       8.72%     9.21%   -5.3%
                 

“Funding costs continued to be headwinds for us in the quarter, however we are pleased that we were still able to grow our deposit base from the linked quarter, despite that higher cost” said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. “Our asset quality continued to be peer leading and our allowance percentage at 1.60 percent provides critical stability and strength as we move forward into a potentially tougher economic environment.”

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total interest income for the third quarter was up $3.0 million or 25.8 percent from the prior year and from the linked quarter was up nearly 11 percent on an annualized basis, as the yield on earning assets increased 89 basis points to 4.78 percent.   However, deposit and other funding costs have risen at a faster pace, reducing net interest margin to 3.08 percent, down 37 basis points compared to the prior year and 7 basis points compared to the linked quarter.

Noninterest income was up from the prior year but down compared to the linked quarter, reflecting higher margins from gain on sale and relative growth in the mortgage sector, offset by weakness in our SBA volume and gain on sale. Wealth management revenues are under pressure from weaker equity markets and a reduction in client assets. For the full year, adjusting for the OMSR recapture, total noninterest income decreased $1.1 million or 8.2 percent due to our mortgage origination and sale volume being lower by 32.7 and 20.7 percent, respectively.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the third quarter of 2023 were $61.2 million, down $7.4 million, or 10.7 percent, from the prior year quarter. Total sales of originated loans increased compared to the prior year, reaching $54.1 million, up $14.9 million, or 38.1 percent as we adjusted pricing and reduced duration risk in order to transition from portfolio production.  

Net mortgage banking revenue, comprising gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, totaled $1.6 million for the third quarter, up from $1.4 million for the prior year quarter and slightly higher from the linked quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment was a negative $0.1 million, compared to a positive adjustment of $0.1 million for the prior year quarter. The servicing portfolio at September 30, 2023, was $1.37 billion, an increase of $4.5 million compared to the prior year.

Mr. Klein noted, “Our mortgage volume has remained below historical levels as we adjust to a much higher interest rate environment and limited movement of housing inventory and resulting mortgage activity. Historically, we have seen 20 to 30 percent of our volume from refinance transactions, which is down this year to just 9 percent, further impacting production levels.”  

Mortgage Banking              
($ in thousands) Sep. 2023 Jun. 2023 Mar. 2023 Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022   Annual
Growth
Mortgage originations $ 61,200   $ 65,387   $ 49,366   $ 51,219   $ 68,557     $ (7,357 )
Mortgage sales   54,085     47,933     25,803     23,590     39,176       14,909  
Mortgage servicing portfolio   1,367,209     1,353,904     1,344,158     1,352,016     1,362,666       4,543  
Mortgage servicing rights   13,893     13,723     13,548     13,503     13,473       420  
               
               
Mortgage servicing revenue              
Loan servicing fees   850     844     844     851     858       (8 )
OMSR amortization   (334 )   (334 )   (292 )   (310 )   (396 )     62  
Net administrative fees   516     510     552     541     462       54  
OMSR valuation adjustment   (78 )   (16 )   56     86     65       (143 )
Net loan servicing fees   438     494     608     627     527       (89 )
Gain on sale of mortgages   1,207     1,056     599     550     876       331  
Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 1,645   $ 1,550   $ 1,207   $ 1,177   $ 1,403     $ 242  
               

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the quarter increased from the prior year quarter by 3.0 percent and was just slightly below the linked quarter. Gain-on-sale from mortgage loans, was up $0.3 million or 37.8 percent from the prior year. Our sale percentage of originated volume returned to more historical levels with the 88 percent achieved for the quarter marking our highest since early 2020.

For the third quarter of 2023, noninterest expense of $10.5 million was slightly higher than both the prior year and linked quarters. We encountered some one-time expenses in the quarter related to check fraud, which elevated expense levels above our current run rate.  

Mr. Klein stated, “As revenue levels have declined, we have been focused on reducing resources and controllable expenses throughout the Company. Our total headcount is down over 7 percent and expenses have declined 1.4 percent for the nine months compared to the prior nine month period.”

Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense            
($ in thousands, except ratios)   Sep. 2023 Jun. 2023 Mar. 2023 Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022   Annual
Growth
Noninterest Income (NII)   $ 4,163   $ 4,361   $ 3,666   $ 3,713   $ 4,043     $ 120  
NII / Total Revenue     30.4%     30.7%     26.2%     25.4%     27.9%       2.5%  
NII / Average Assets     1.2%     1.3%     1.1%     1.1%     1.2%       0.0%  
Total Revenue Growth     -5.3%     -0.5%     -2.0%     -6.7%     -13.2%       -5.3%  
                 
Noninterest Expense (NIE)   $ 10,481   $ 10,339   $ 10,773   $ 10,269   $ 10,384     $ 97  
Efficiency Ratio     76.4%     72.7%     76.9%     70.2%     71.6%       4.8%  
NIE / Average Assets     3.1%     3.1%     3.2%     3.1%     3.2%       -0.1%  
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets   -1.9%     -1.8%     -2.1%     -2.0%     -2.0%       0.1%  
Total Expense Growth     0.9%     -4.3%     -0.8%     -11.2%     -7.7%       0.9%  
                 

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2023, total assets were $1.33 billion, a slight decrease from the linked quarter, and 1.8 percent higher compared to the prior year. Total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2023, was $112.3 million. Excluding the impact of the investment portfolio net unrealized losses, equity rose to $151.9 million, reflecting a 2.6 percent increase. During the quarter, we repurchased 43,814 shares of our Company stock and we have declared cash dividends of $0.39 per share for the nine-month period, an 8.5 percent increase from the prior period.   The investment portfolio of $212.8 million was down $30.5 million or 12.5 percent from a year ago and now constitutes 16.0 percent of total assets.

Total loans held for investment were up $63.8 million or 6.9 percent compared to the prior year. The Allowance for Credit Losses ended the quarter at $15.8 million or 1.60 percent of total loans. The reserve is higher by $2.0 million, or 14.2 percent compared to the prior year due to CECL and negligible charge-offs in the current year. Deposit balances of $1.09 billion at September 30, 2023, were level to the prior year, but were higher compared to the linked quarter by $14.2 million.

Mr. Klein continued, “Loan balances were higher compared to the linked quarter, and we have now grown loans quarter over quarter for seven consecutive quarters.   Our commercial pipelines of $44 million remain under pressure in most of our markets, but we continue to aggressively call to expand relationships from both internal and external clients. Asset quality continues to remain stable, and our coverage of non-performing loans has increased to nearly five times at quarter end.”

Loan Balances            
($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2023 Jun. 2023 Mar. 2023 Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Annual
Growth
Commercial $ 120,325   $ 123,226   $ 126,066   $ 128,393   $ 128,565   $ (8,240 )
% of Total   12.2%     12.5%     12.9%     13.3%     13.9%     -6.4%  
Commercial RE   421,736     417,412     419,024     412,809     404,710     17,026  
% of Total   42.6%     42.4%     42.9%     42.9%     43.7%     4.2%  
Agriculture   60,928     58,222     57,761     64,505     60,522     406  
% of Total   6.2%     5.9%     5.9%     6.7%     6.5%     0.7%  
Residential RE   320,306     321,365     309,684     291,368     267,135     53,171  
% of Total   32.4%     32.6%     31.7%     30.3%     28.9%     19.9%  
Consumer & Other   65,726     64,599     63,777     65,000     64,317     1,409  
% of Total   6.6%     6.6%     6.5%     6.8%     7.0%     2.2%  
Total Loans $ 989,021   $ 984,824   $ 976,312   $ 962,075   $ 925,249   $ 63,772  
Total Growth Percentage                 6.9%  
             
             
Deposit Balances            
($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2023 Jun. 2023 Mar. 2023 Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Annual
Growth
Non-Int DDA $ 224,182   $ 218,411   $ 237,175   $ 256,799   $ 250,791   $ (26,609 )
% of Total   20.7%     20.4%     21.4%     23.6%     23.1%     -10.6%  
Interest DDA   174,729     170,282     188,497     191,719     199,523     (24,794 )
% of Total   16.1%     15.9%     17.0%     17.6%     18.4%     -12.4%  
Savings   226,077     225,065     227,974     191,272     201,402     24,675  
% of Total   20.8%     21.0%     20.5%     17.6%     18.5%     12.3%  
Money Market   216,565     217,681     222,203     255,995     258,975     (42,410 )
% of Total   20.0%     20.3%     20.0%     23.6%     23.8%     -16.4%  
Time Deposits   243,766     239,717     234,295     190,880     175,202     68,564  
% of Total   22.5%     22.4%     21.1%     17.6%     16.1%     39.1%  
Total Deposits $ 1,085,319   $ 1,071,156   $ 1,110,144   $ 1,086,665   $ 1,085,893   $ (574 )
Total Growth Percentage                 -0.1%  
             

Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets totaling $4.0 million as of September 30, 2023, marking a decrease of $0.5 million or 12.1 percent from the same quarter last year, despite a slight increase from the linked quarter. The coverage ratio for problem loans, has notably strengthened, improving nearly 100 basis points from the previous year. The enhancement is attributed to both the expansion of the allowance, following a CECL adjustment of $1.4 million, and a concurrent reduction in problem loans.

Nonperforming Assets
($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2023 Jun. 2023 Mar. 2023 Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Annual
Change
Commercial & Agriculture $ 717   $ 170   $ 185   $ 114   $ 114   $ 603  
% of Total Com./Ag. loans   0.40%     0.09%     0.10%     0.06%     0.06%     528.9%  
Commercial RE   222     192     199     210     223     (1 )
% of Total CRE loans   0.05%     0.05%     0.05%     0.05%     0.06%     -0.4%  
Residential RE   2,182     2,266     2,742     3,020     3,129     (947 )
% of Total Res. RE loans   0.68%     0.71%     0.89%     1.04%     1.17%     -30.3%  
Consumer & Other   208     282     270     338     280     (72 )
% of Total Con./Oth. loans   0.32%     0.44%     0.42%     0.52%     0.44%     -25.7%  
Total Nonaccruing Loans   3,329     2,910     3,396     3,682     3,746     (417 )
% of Total loans   0.34%     0.30%     0.35%     0.38%     0.40%     -11.1%  
Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets   629     625     650     777     756     (127 )
Total Change (%)             -16.8%  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 3,958   $ 3,535   $ 4,046   $ 4,459   $ 4,502   $ (544 )
% of Total assets   0.30%     0.26%     0.30%     0.33%     0.35%     -12.08%  
             

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold the third quarter 2023 earnings conference call and webcast on October 31, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About SB Financial Group 

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices: 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.

In May 2023, SB Financial was valued #163 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of top 200 publicly traded Community Bank and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR impairment from both net income and non-interest income to report non-GAAP adjusted levels. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein
        Chairman, President and
        Chief Executive Officer
        Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino
        Executive Vice President and
        Chief Financial Officer
        Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com


     
    SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
                           
          September   June   March   December   September
      ($ in thousands)     2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
                           
ASSETS                    
  Cash and due from banks   $ 19,049     $ 20,993     $ 21,625     $ 27,817     $ 27,934  
  Interest bearing time deposits     1,180       1,180       1,380       2,131       2,134  
  Available-for-sale securities     212,768       227,996       237,607       238,780       243,233  
  Loans held for sale     3,206       5,684       5,592       2,073       2,979  
  Loans, net of unearned income     989,021       984,824       976,312       962,075       925,249  
  Allowance for credit losses     (15,790 )     (15,795 )     (15,442 )     (13,818 )     (13,824 )
  Premises and equipment, net     21,934       22,230       22,621       22,829       22,842  
  Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost     6,261       7,634       6,054       6,326       5,230  
  Foreclosed assets and other assets     629       625       650       777       756  
  Interest receivable     4,457       4,079       3,926       4,091       3,556  
  Goodwill     23,239       23,239       23,239       23,239       23,239  
  Cash value of life insurance     29,291       29,183       29,024       28,870       28,713  
  Mortgage servicing rights     13,893       13,723       13,548       13,503       13,473  
  Other assets     17,336       15,840       15,157       16,940       17,863  
                           
      Total assets   $ 1,326,474     $ 1,341,435     $ 1,341,293     $ 1,335,633     $ 1,303,377  
                           
                           
                           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
  Deposits                    
    Non interest bearing demand   $ 224,182     $ 218,411     $ 237,175     $ 256,799     $ 250,791  
    Interest bearing demand     174,729       170,282       188,497       191,719       199,523  
    Savings     226,077       225,065       227,974       191,272       201,402  
    Money market     216,565       217,681       222,203       255,995       258,975  
    Time deposits     243,766       239,717       234,295       190,880       175,202  
                           
      Total deposits     1,085,319       1,071,156       1,110,144       1,086,665       1,085,893  
                           
  Short-term borrowings     16,519       21,118       15,998       14,923       19,754  
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances     59,500       81,300       44,500       60,000       35,000  
  Trust preferred securities     10,310       10,310       10,310       10,310       10,310  
  Subordinated debt net of issuance costs     19,630       19,618       19,606       19,594       19,582  
  Interest payable     2,216       1,866       1,441       769       623  
  Other liabilities     20,632       18,401       19,535       24,944       17,587  
                           
      Total liabilities     1,214,126       1,223,769       1,221,534       1,217,205       1,188,749  
                           
  Shareholders' Equity                    
    Common stock     61,319       61,319       61,319       61,319       61,319  
    Additional paid-in capital     15,037       15,154       14,953       15,087       15,000  
    Retained earnings     105,521       103,725       101,548       101,966       99,309  
    Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (39,517 )     (32,894 )     (29,671 )     (32,120 )     (33,426 )
    Treasury stock     (30,012 )     (29,638 )     (28,390 )     (27,824 )     (27,574 )
                           
      Total shareholders' equity     112,348       117,666       119,759       118,428       114,628  
                           
      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,326,474     $ 1,341,435     $ 1,341,293     $ 1,335,633     $ 1,303,377  
                           



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
                                 
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)   At and for the Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
                                 
        September   June   March   December   September   September   September
Interest income     2023       2023       2023       2022       2022       2023       2022  
  Loans                            
  Taxable   $ 13,128     $ 12,715     $ 12,126     $ 11,222     $ 10,084     $ 37,969     $ 27,016  
  Tax exempt     122       121       116       109       92       359       226  
  Securities                            
  Taxable     1,507       1,524       1,535       1,559       1,536       4,566       4,239  
  Tax exempt     39       46       47       47       52       132       151  
                                 
    Total interest income     14,796       14,406       13,824       12,937       11,764       43,026       31,632  
                                 
Interest expense                            
  Deposits     4,194       3,538       2,578       1,440       852       10,310       2,037  
  Repurchase agreements & other     16       9       10       7       8       35       32  
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances   666       664       553       258       180       1,883       257  
  Trust preferred securities     189       172       164       138       99       525       223  
  Subordinated debt     195       194       195       194       195       584       584  
                                 
    Total interest expense     5,260       4,577       3,500       2,037       1,334       13,337       3,133  
                                 
                                 
Net interest income     9,536       9,829       10,324       10,900       10,430       29,689       28,499  
                                 
  Provision for credit losses     (6 )     145       250       -       -       389       -  
                                 
Net interest income after provision                            
  for loan losses     9,542       9,684       10,074       10,900       10,430       29,300       28,499  
                                 
Noninterest income                            
  Wealth management fees     837       940       917       907       930       2,694       2,821  
  Customer service fees     863       871       825       880       844       2,559       2,498  
  Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR   1,207       1,056       599       550       876       2,862       3,748  
  Mortgage loan servicing fees, net     438       494       608       627       527       1,540       2,337  
  Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans   10       218       24       105       125       252       461  
  Title insurance revenue     429       455       373       454       476       1,257       1,775  
  Gain (loss) on sale of assets     -       15       (11 )     18       (12 )     4       43  
  Other     379       312       331       172       277       1,022       835  
                                 
    Total noninterest income     4,163       4,361       3,666       3,713       4,043       12,190       14,518  
                                 
Noninterest expense                            
  Salaries and employee benefits     5,491       5,721       5,913       5,677       5,858       17,125       18,465  
  Net occupancy expense     764       802       784       763       769       2,350       2,230  
  Equipment expense     1,068       1,002       981       1,017       918       3,051       2,599  
  Data processing fees     648       685       646       627       664       1,979       1,883  
  Professional fees     623       612       863       738       766       2,098       2,476  
  Marketing expense     189       213       198       258       200       600       653  
  Telephone and communication expense     124       124       121       124       134       369       350  
  Postage and delivery expense     100       78       87       121       75       265       301  
  State, local and other taxes     218       218       228       277       250       664       805  
  Employee expense     141       156       188       157       145       485       456  
  Other expenses     1,115       728       764       510       605       2,607       1,828  
                                 
    Total noninterest expense     10,481       10,339       10,773       10,269       10,384       31,593       32,046  
                                 
                                 
Income before income tax expense     3,224       3,706       2,967       4,344       4,089       9,897       10,971  
                                 
  Income tax expense     537       631       517       811       746       1,685       1,983  
                                 
Net income   $ 2,687     $ 3,075     $ 2,450     $ 3,533     $ 3,343     $ 8,212     $ 8,988  
                                 
Common share data:                            
  Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.40     $ 0.45     $ 0.35     $ 0.51     $ 0.48     $ 1.20     $ 1.28  
                                 
  Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.39     $ 0.44     $ 0.35     $ 0.50     $ 0.47     $ 1.18     $ 1.27  
                                 
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):                            
  Basic:     6,791       6,847       6,933       6,945       6,968       6,857       7,026  
  Diluted:     6,878       6,910       7,008       7,021       7,033       6,944       7,098  
                                 



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
                             
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
                             
    September   June   March   December   September   September   September
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS     2023       2023       2023       2022       2022       2023       2022  
                             
Net interest income   $ 9,536     $ 9,829     $ 10,324     $ 10,900     $ 10,430     $ 29,689     $ 28,499  
Tax-equivalent adjustment     43       44       43       41       38       131       100  
Tax-equivalent net interest income     9,579       9,873       10,367       10,941       10,468       29,820       28,599  
Provision for credit loss     (6 )     145       250       -       -       389       -  
Noninterest income     4,163       4,361       3,666       3,713       4,043       12,190       14,518  
Total operating revenue     13,699       14,190       13,990       14,613       14,473       41,879       43,017  
Noninterest expense     10,481       10,339       10,773       10,269       10,384       31,593       32,046  
Pre-tax pre-provision income     3,218       3,851       3,217       4,344       4,088       10,286       10,971  
Pretax income     3,224       3,706       2,967       4,344       4,088       9,897       10,971  
Net income     2,687       3,075       2,450       3,533       3,343       8,212       8,988  
                             
PER SHARE INFORMATION:                            
Basic earnings per share (EPS)     0.40       0.45       0.35       0.51       0.48       1.20       1.28  
Diluted earnings per share     0.39       0.44       0.35       0.50       0.47       1.18       1.27  
Common dividends     0.130       0.130       0.125       0.125       0.120       0.385       0.355  
Book value per common share     16.59       17.30       17.37       17.08       16.49       16.59       16.49  
Tangible book value per common share (TBV)     13.09       13.81       13.93       13.65       13.07       13.09       13.07  
Market price per common share     13.50       12.62       14.13       16.95       16.85       13.50       16.85  
Market price to TBV     103.1%       91.4%       101.4%       124.2%       128.9%       103.1%       128.9%  
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS     8.0       7.1       8.2       9.6       9.6       8.0       9.6  
                             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:                            
Return on average assets (ROAA)     0.80%       0.91%       0.73%       1.08%       1.03%       0.81%       0.91%  
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA     0.96%       1.14%       0.96%       1.32%       1.26%       1.10%       1.19%  
Return on average equity     8.73%       10.01%       8.37%       12.17%       10.89%       8.72%       9.21%  
Return on average tangible equity     10.82%       12.40%       10.50%       15.30%       13.51%       10.75%       11.28%  
Efficiency ratio     76.34%       72.71%       76.85%       70.16%       71.63%       75.28%       74.38%  
Earning asset yield     4.78%       4.61%       4.49%       4.27%       3.89%       4.61%       3.42%  
Cost of interest bearing liabilities     2.18%       1.90%       1.46%       0.90%       0.58%       1.85%       0.45%  
Net interest margin     3.08%       3.15%       3.35%       3.60%       3.45%       3.18%       3.08%  
Tax equivalent effect     0.01%       0.01%       0.02%       0.01%       0.01%       0.02%       0.01%  
Net interest margin, tax equivalent     3.09%       3.16%       3.37%       3.61%       3.46%       3.20%       3.09%  
Non interest income/Average assets     1.24%       1.30%       1.10%       1.13%       1.24%       1.21%       1.47%  
Non interest expense/Average assets     3.13%       3.07%       3.23%       3.13%       3.19%       3.13%       3.24%  
Net noninterest expense/Average assets     -1.89%       -1.78%       -2.13%       -2.00%       -1.95%       -1.92%       -1.77%  
                             
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:                            
Gross charge-offs     12       32       69       7       9       113       27  
Recoveries     7       10       8       1       32       25       46  
Net charge-offs     5       22       61       6       (23 )     88       (19 )
Nonperforming loans/Total loans     0.34%       0.30%       0.35%       0.38%       0.40%       0.34%       0.40%  
Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO     0.40%       0.36%       0.41%       0.46%       0.49%       0.40%       0.49%  
Nonperforming assets/Total assets     0.30%       0.26%       0.30%       0.33%       0.35%       0.30%       0.35%  
Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans     474.32%       542.78%       454.71%       375.29%       369.03%       474.32%       369.03%  
Allowance for credit loss/Total loans     1.60%       1.60%       1.58%       1.44%       1.49%       1.60%       1.49%  
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)     0.00%       0.01%       0.03%       0.00%       (0.01% )     0.01%       (0.00% )
                             
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:                            
Loans/ Deposits     91.13%       91.94%       87.94%       88.53%       85.21%       91.13%       85.21%  
Equity/ Assets     8.47%       8.77%       8.93%       8.87%       8.79%       8.47%       8.79%  
Tangible equity/Tangible assets     6.81%       7.13%       7.29%       7.22%       7.10%       6.81%       7.10%  
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)     13.56%       13.18%       13.44%       13.42%       13.23%       13.56%       13.23%  
                             
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                            
Total assets     1,326,474       1,341,435       1,341,293       1,335,633       1,303,377       1,326,474       1,303,377  
Total loans     989,021       984,824       976,312       962,075       925,249       989,021       925,249  
Deposits     1,085,319       1,071,156       1,110,144       1,086,665       1,085,893       1,085,319       1,085,893  
Stockholders equity     112,348       117,666       119,759       118,428       114,628       112,348       114,628  
Goodwill and intangibles     23,687       23,710       23,732       23,753       23,770       23,687       23,770  
Tangible equity     88,661       93,956       96,027       94,675       90,858       88,661       90,858  
Mortgage servicing portfolio     1,367,209       1,353,904       1,344,158       1,352,016       1,362,666       1,367,209       1,362,666  
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care     478,236       499,255       518,009       507,093       480,947       478,236       480,947  
Total assets under care     3,171,919       3,194,594       3,203,460       3,194,742       3,146,990       3,171,919       3,146,990  
Full-time equivalent employees     252       253       255       268       271       252       271  
Period end common shares outstanding     6,773       6,803       6,894       6,935       6,950       6,773       6,950  
Market capitalization (all)     91,437       85,857       97,419       117,556       117,113       91,437       117,113  
                             
AVERAGE BALANCES                            
Total assets     1,339,870       1,346,010       1,335,056       1,314,419       1,302,297       1,344,467       1,319,668  
Total earning assets     1,239,145       1,248,813       1,232,018       1,211,674       1,209,958       1,243,094       1,231,865  
Total loans     989,089       988,348       970,813       937,898       909,909       982,817       871,340  
Deposits     1,095,414       1,100,344       1,098,935       1,094,491       1,085,821       1,098,593       1,109,345  
Stockholders equity     123,070       122,886       117,071       116,114       122,738       125,580       130,069  
Goodwill and intangibles     23,698       23,721       23,743       23,761       23,778       23,720       23,791  
Tangible equity     99,372       99,165       93,328       92,353       98,960       101,860       106,278  
Average basic shares outstanding     6,791       6,847       6,933       6,945       6,968       6,857       7,026  
Average diluted shares outstanding     6,878       6,910       7,008       7,021       7,033       6,944       7,098  
                             
Tangible equity/Tangible assets - No AOCI     9.84%       9.63%       9.54%       9.67%       9.71%          
                             



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
  Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
  For the Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2023 and 2022
             
  ($ in thousands)   Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2023     Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2022
      Average   Average     Average   Average
Assets   Balance Interest Rate     Balance Interest Rate
                     
  Taxable securities/cash   $ 243,261   $ 1,507   2.48%     $ 291,712   $ 1,536   2.11%
  Nontaxable securities     6,795     39   2.30%       8,337     52   2.49%
  Loans, net     989,089     13,250   5.36%       909,909     10,176   4.47%
                     
  Total earning assets     1,239,145     14,796   4.78%       1,209,958     11,764   3.89%
                     
  Cash and due from banks     4,022             6,782      
  Allowance for loan losses     (15,791 )           (13,802 )    
  Premises and equipment     22,120             23,762      
  Other assets     90,374             75,597      
                     
  Total assets   $ 1,339,870           $ 1,302,297      
                     
Liabilities                  
  Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 620,092   $ 2,232   1.44%     $ 681,209   $ 542   0.32%
  Time deposits     244,289     1,962   3.21%       155,979     310   0.79%
  Repurchase agreements & other     16,319     16   0.39%       20,160     8   0.16%
  Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank     55,073     666   4.84%       26,739     180   2.69%
  Trust preferred securities     10,310     189   7.33%       10,310     99   3.84%
  Subordinated debt     19,622     195   3.98%       19,576     195   3.98%
                     
  Total interest bearing liabilities     965,705     5,260   2.18%       913,973     1,334   0.58%
                     
  Non interest bearing demand     231,033     -           248,633     -    
                     
  Total funding     1,196,738     1.76%       1,162,606     0.46%
                     
  Other liabilities     20,062             16,952      
                     
  Total liabilities     1,216,800             1,179,558      
                     
  Equity     123,070             122,738      
                     
  Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,339,870           $ 1,302,296      
                     
  Net interest income     $ 9,536           $ 10,430    
                     
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.08%         3.45%
                     
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.09%         3.46%
  - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis            
                     
      Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2023     Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2022
      Average   Average     Average   Average
Assets   Balance Interest Rate     Balance Interest Rate
                     
  Taxable securities/cash   $ 252,908   $ 4,566   2.41%     $ 352,405   $ 4,239   1.60%
  Nontaxable securities     7,369     132   2.39%       8,120     151   2.48%
  Loans, net     982,817     38,328   5.20%       871,340     27,242   4.17%
                     
  Total earning assets     1,243,094     43,026   4.61%       1,231,865     31,632   3.42%
                     
  Cash and due from banks     4,020             7,331      
  Allowance for loan losses     (15,374 )           (13,804 )    
  Premises and equipment     22,500             24,265      
  Other assets     90,227             70,011      
                     
  Total assets   $ 1,344,467           $ 1,319,668      
                     
Liabilities                  
  Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 627,074   $ 5,367   1.14%     $ 709,033