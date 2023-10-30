Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,181 in the last 365 days.

Hagens Berman Encourages PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact its Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Class Period: Aug. 8, 2023 – Sept. 13, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 28, 2023
Email PCT@hbsslaw.com or call 844-916-0895

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on PureCycle’s disclosures about the operation of its first commercial-scale recycled pellet production facility in Lawrence County, Ohio (the “Ironton facility”).

More specifically, during Aug. 8 – Aug. 9, 2023, PureCycle assured investors that “the commissioning of Ironton is progressing well,” “Ironton is operational” and “Ironton is running and raising production rates every day.”

The complaint alleges that PureCycle made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the Ironton facility experienced a full plant power outage on Aug. 7, 2023; and (2) there was a risk of additional failures from the outage.

Investors learned the truth on Sept. 13, 2023, when PureCycle disclosed the Aug. 7 power outage. The company revealed that the outage necessitated a halt to its Ironton operations and required the replacement of a seal that failed due to the outage. The company also revealed that it initiated restart procedures on Sept. 11, 2023.

This news sent the price of PureCycle shares sharply lower on Sept. 14, 2023.

If you invested in PureCycle and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the PureCycle case and our investigation, read more »

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Primary Logo

You just read:

Hagens Berman Encourages PureCycle Technologies (PCT) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact its Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more