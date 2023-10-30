Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System’s Health Leaders Network of Louisiana Among Top 5% for Quality Performance in the Country

Health Leaders Network Improves Overall Health of Communities Served

Baton Rouge, LA, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System’s (FMOLHS) Health Leaders Network of Louisiana (HLN) has been recognized as one of the top performing accountable care organizations (ACO) in the nation for quality performance. HLN is the health system’s clinically integrated network comprised of more than 2,200 providers committed to improving healthcare outcomes for their patients.

“Quality care must be accessible for all patients. By focusing on value-based care that prioritizes preventive care, management of chronic conditions and screenings, we are making an investment in our patients’ long-term health,” said Chris Funes, MD, President of HLN. “The over 2,000 providers across our Health Leaders Network make a conscientious effort to reach and treat not just those who routinely seek our care, but all patients for which we bear responsibility resulting in health benchmarks that often far exceed the national average.”

HLN has focused efforts on preventive measures such as screenings, wellness visits and developing relationships with primary care providers. This shift toward what is often referred to as value-based care has accounted for the quality outcomes for which FMOLHS’ Health Leaders Network of Louisiana has been recognized. As one of the top-quality ACOs in the nation, HLN providers are creating a blueprint for a healthier state, one patient at a time. In 2022, the percentage of HLN adults with poorly controlled diabetes (A1c > 9) was 13.4%, compared to the much higher nationwide average of 18.7% (per CDC/NCHS) and HLN. In the same year, the percentage of Medicare patients who attended wellness visits was 50%, far outpacing the national average of 20%.

“Our health system is focused on creating a healthier future for the entire community. That means providing the best quality care for every patient we serve,” said Richard Vath, MD, CEO of FMOLHS. “Providers across HLN have made the commitment to provide optimal quality at the correct cost to achieve the best outcomes, ultimately improving the quality of life for those we serve and lowering the overall cost of care to our patients.”

What is an ACO?

HLN is classified as an Accountable Care Organization (ACO), a group of care providers working in partnership with patients to best manage their overall health and deliver coordinated care to key patient populations. ACOs that provide high-quality, coordinated care see improved patient health outcomes and reduced healthcare costs to patients. For additional information about HLN and the continued efforts of our health system to improve the health of the communities we serve, please visit https://www.hlncn.com/.

About Health Leaders Network

Health Leaders Network is a clinically integrated network and ACO representing a collaboration of more than 2,200 independent and Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System employed providers that is focused on providing the communities we serve with high-quality, efficient healthcare.



About the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System is one of the largest healthcare systems based in Louisiana and is the leading healthcare provider for more than half the state’s population. The health system is a non-profit, Catholic organization sponsored by the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the ministry serves patients in Louisiana and Mississippi through a network of hospitals, clinics, physicians, elderly housing, and integrated systems. The system’s eight hospitals include St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge and Gonzales, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Women's & Children's in Lafayette, Our Lady of the Angels in Bogalusa and St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. For more information, visit www.fmolhs.org.

