Denny’s Corporation Reports Results for Third Quarter 2023

Secures Development Agreements for 100 Keke's Cafés

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's") today reported results for its third quarter ended September 27, 2023 and provided a business update on the Company’s operations.



Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We were pleased to have generated a 1.8% increase in Denny’s domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** and 15.5% growth in Adjusted EBITDA* during the third quarter. Despite a persistently challenging operating environment, we remain laser-focused on providing best-in-class breakfast, an unbeatable value proposition, and convenience through off-premises options.”

Ms. Valade continued, “We are pleased to announce a meaningful number of Keke’s development agreements as we welcome Denny’s franchisees into the Keke’s system. Additionally, we are excited by the progress we are making with our CRAVE strategies and positive momentum with the Keke’s brand, which combined should translate into a long-term winning proposition for many years to come.”

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total operating revenue was $114.2 million compared to $117.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were 1.8% compared to the equivalent fiscal period in 2022, including 2.1% at domestic franchised restaurants and (1.4)% at company restaurants.

Opened eight franchised restaurants, including two international Denny's locations and one Keke's location.

Completed four Denny's franchised restaurant remodels.

Operating income was $14.0 million compared to $15.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $31.2 million, or 51.2% of franchise and license revenue, and Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $7.3 million, or 13.7% of company restaurant sales.

Net income was $7.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Net Income Per Share* were $9.4 million and $0.17, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $22.2 million.

Cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities was $15.1 million, ($1.9) million, and ($13.4) million, respectively.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* was $12.0 million.

Repurchased $16.5 million of common stock.





Third Quarter 2023 Results

Total operating revenue was $114.2 million compared to $117.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Franchise and license revenue was $61.0 million compared to $65.2 million in the prior year quarter. This change was primarily driven by a $4.4 million decrease in initial and other fees associated with the sale of kitchen equipment in the prior year quarter. These impacts were partially offset by Denny's franchised restaurants same-restaurant sales** growth and a full quarter of Keke's franchise revenue contribution in the current quarter compared to a partial contribution in the prior year quarter.

Company restaurant sales were $53.2 million compared to $52.2 million in the prior year quarter. This growth was primarily due to an increase of $0.8 million at Keke's company restaurant sales in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $31.2 million, or 51.2% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $30.7 million, or 47.0%, in the prior year quarter. Approximately 330 basis points of the favorable change in margin rate resulted from a lower kitchen modernization rollout impact in the current year quarter.

Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $7.3 million, or 13.7% of company restaurant sales, compared to $3.8 million, or 7.2%, in the prior year quarter. This margin change was primarily due to lower legal settlement expense, improvements in product costs, and more equivalent units compared to the prior year quarter.

Total general and administrative expenses were $18.2 million, compared to $16.6 million in the prior year quarter. This change was primarily due to increases in share-based compensation expense and corporate administration expenses, partially offset by a reduction in performance-based incentive compensation.

The provision for income taxes was $1.7 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 17.6% for the quarter. Approximately $2.6 million in cash taxes were paid during the quarter.

Net income was $7.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $17.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. This change in net income was primarily due to $10.8 million of gains related to dedesignated interest rate swap valuation adjustments in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Income* per share was $0.17 compared to $0.12 in the prior year quarter.

The Company ended the quarter with $258.6 million of total debt outstanding, including $248.1 million of borrowings under its credit facility.



Adjusted Free Cash Flow* and Capital Allocation

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* in the quarter was $12.0 million after investing $3.4 million in cash capital expenditures, including one company restaurant remodel and facilities maintenance.

During the quarter, the Company allocated $16.5 million to share repurchases resulting in approximately $116.6 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.

Business Outlook

The Company updated its full year 2023 guidance reflecting management's expectations that the current consumer and economic environment will not change materially:

Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** between 2.75% and 3.50% (vs. between 3% and 6%).

Consolidated restaurant openings of 35 to 45, including 4 to 6 new Keke's restaurants (vs. 8 to 12), with a consolidated net decline of 10 to 20 (vs. a consolidated net decline of 15 to 25).

Commodity inflation between 1% and 2% (vs. between 1% and 3%).

Labor inflation of approximately 4%.

Consolidated total general and administrative expenses between $75 million and $77 million (vs. between $78 million and $80 million), including approximately $11 million (vs. approximately $12 million) related to share-based compensation expense which does not impact Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA*.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* between $85 million and $87 million (vs. between $86 million and $90 million).





*

Please refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the tables below. The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP estimates set forth above to their most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or determine the probable significance of the items impacting these estimates, including gains, losses and other charges, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP estimates are not provided. **

Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Denny's Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of September 27, 2023, the Company consisted of 1,644 restaurants, 1,570 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 74 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of September 27, 2023, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,588 global restaurants, 1,522 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 66 of which were company operated. As of September 27, 2023, the Keke's brand consisted of 56 restaurants, 48 of which were franchised restaurants and 8 of which were company operated.

DENNY’S CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) 9/27/23 12/28/22 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,022 $ 3,523 Investments 1,255 1,746 Receivables, net 16,950 25,576 Inventories 2,354 5,538 Assets held for sale 1,557 1,403 Prepaid and other current assets 11,816 12,529 Total current assets 34,954 50,315 Property, net 91,248 94,469 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 5,988 6,499 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 119,436 126,065 Goodwill 72,142 72,740 Intangible assets, net 93,845 95,034 Deferred financing costs, net 1,861 2,337 Other noncurrent assets 60,361 50,876 Total assets $ 479,835 $ 498,335 Liabilities Current liabilities Current finance lease liabilities $ 1,393 $ 1,683 Current operating lease liabilities 14,917 15,310 Accounts payable 15,560 19,896 Other current liabilities 59,071 56,762 Total current liabilities 90,941 93,651 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 248,100 261,500 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 9,094 9,555 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 117,027 123,404 Liability for insurance claims, less current portion 6,693 7,324 Deferred income taxes, net 12,867 7,419 Other noncurrent liabilities 30,911 32,598 Total long-term liabilities 424,692 441,800 Total liabilities 515,633 535,451 Shareholders' deficit Common stock 657 650 Paid-in capital 147,393 142,136 Deficit (24,686 ) (41,729 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (27,760 ) (42,697 ) Treasury stock (131,402 ) (95,476 ) Total shareholders' deficit (35,798 ) (37,116 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 479,835 $ 498,335 Debt Balances Credit facility revolver due 2026 $ 248,100 $ 261,500 Finance lease liabilities 10,487 11,238 Total debt $ 258,587 $ 272,738





DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 9/27/23 9/28/22 Revenue: Company restaurant sales $ 53,153 $ 52,211 Franchise and license revenue 61,030 65,245 Total operating revenue 114,183 117,456 Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 45,893 48,451 Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 29,810 34,579 General and administrative expenses 18,237 16,607 Depreciation and amortization 3,605 3,914 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 2,620 (1,897 ) Total operating costs and expenses, net 100,165 101,654 Operating income 14,018 15,802 Interest expense, net 4,381 3,691 Other nonoperating expense (income), net 43 (10,461 ) Income before income taxes 9,594 22,572 Provision for income taxes 1,686 5,489 Net income $ 7,908 $ 17,083 Net income per share - basic $ 0.14 $ 0.29 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.29 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 55,869 59,020 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 56,082 59,040 Comprehensive income $ 20,469 $ 20,061 General and Administrative Expenses Corporate administrative expenses $ 14,580 $ 13,758 Share-based compensation 2,864 1,947 Incentive compensation 1,049 1,187 Deferred compensation valuation adjustments (256 ) (285 ) Total general and administrative expenses $ 18,237 $ 16,607





DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Quarters Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 9/27/23 9/28/22 Revenue: Company restaurant sales $ 161,486 $ 145,354 Franchise and license revenue 187,083 190,226 Total operating revenue 348,569 335,580 Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 138,953 131,904 Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 92,657 100,513 General and administrative expenses 58,515 50,188 Depreciation and amortization 10,878 11,052 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 2,467 (1,051 ) Total operating costs and expenses, net 303,470 292,606 Operating income 45,099 42,974 Interest expense, net 13,288 9,529 Other nonoperating expense (income), net 9,470 (49,871 ) Income before income taxes 22,341 83,316 Provision for income taxes 5,298 21,375 Net income $ 17,043 $ 61,941 Net income per share - basic $ 0.30 $ 1.01 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.30 $ 1.00 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 56,764 61,558 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 56,973 61,686 Comprehensive income $ 31,980 $ 73,108 General and Administrative Expenses Corporate administrative expenses $ 43,919 $ 38,303 Share-based compensation 8,477 9,467 Incentive compensation 5,335 4,945 Deferred compensation valuation adjustments 784 (2,527 ) Total general and administrative expenses $ 58,515 $ 50,188





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of operating performance and liquidity on a period-to-period basis. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in the calculation of financial covenant ratios in accordance with the Company’s credit facility. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is also used as a non-GAAP liquidity measure by Management to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital actions. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company’s operating results, financial condition or cash flows. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, net income per share, net cash provided by operating activities, or other financial performance and liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended ($ in thousands) 9/27/23 9/28/22 9/27/23 9/28/22 Net income $ 7,908 $ 17,083 $ 17,043 $ 61,941 Provision for income taxes 1,686 5,489 5,298 21,375 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 2,620 (1,897 ) 2,467 (1,051 ) Other nonoperating expense (income), net 43 (10,461 ) 9,470 (49,871 ) Share-based compensation expense 2,864 1,947 8,477 9,467 Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments (256 ) (285 ) 784 (2,527 ) Interest expense, net 4,381 3,691 13,288 9,529 Depreciation and amortization 3,605 3,914 10,878 11,052 Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs (667 ) (284 ) (1,665 ) (665 ) Cash payments for share-based compensation (9 ) — (3,131 ) (5,147 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,175 $ 19,197 $ 62,909 $ 54,103





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended ($ in thousands) 9/27/23 9/28/22 9/27/23 9/28/22 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,117 $ 15,341 $ 50,768 $ 24,950 Capital expenditures (2,192 ) (4,375 ) (5,499 ) (10,146 ) Acquisition of real estate and restaurant(1) (1,227 ) (750 ) (1,227 ) (750 ) Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs (667 ) (284 ) (1,665 ) (665 ) Cash payments for share-based compensation (9 ) — (3,131 ) (5,147 ) Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments (256 ) (285 ) 784 (2,527 ) Other nonoperating expense (income), net 43 (10,461 ) 9,470 (49,871 ) Gains (losses) on investments 30 (66 ) 59 (289 ) Gains on early termination of debt and leases — 53 — 29 Amortization of deferred financing costs (159 ) (158 ) (476 ) (475 ) Gains (losses) and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net (94 ) 10,754 (10,838 ) 52,678 Interest expense, net 4,381 3,691 13,288 9,529 Cash interest expense, net (2) (4,128 ) (3,823 ) (12,392 ) (10,998 ) Deferred income tax expense 341 (4,903 ) (369 ) (15,669 ) Provision for income taxes 1,686 5,489 5,298 21,375 Income taxes paid, net (2,621 ) (1,517 ) (6,531 ) (6,161 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and dispositions Receivables (1,475 ) 1,369 (8,235 ) 4,788 Inventories (180 ) (3,282 ) (3,184 ) 3,866 Other current assets 1,776 1,880 (712 ) (1,683 ) Other noncurrent assets 1,149 2,936 902 (3,189 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities 120 94 479 560 Accounts payable (675 ) 1,574 7,079 3,115 Other accrued liabilities (327 ) (7,579 ) 1,319 3,483 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,374 3,034 2,073 9,245 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 12,007 $ 8,732 $ 37,260 $ 26,048





(1) For the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 27, 2023, amounts include cash paid for the acquisition of a piece of real estate. For the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 28, 2022, amounts include cash paid for the acquisition of a Denny's franchise restaurant and exclude capital paid for the acquisition of Keke's. (2) Includes cash interest income, net for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 27, 2023, and cash receipts of approximately $0.2 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the year-to-date period ended September 27, 2023. Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.3 and $2.0 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 28, 2022, respectively.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 9/27/23 9/28/22 9/27/23 9/28/22 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,175 $ 19,197 $ 62,909 $ 54,103 Cash interest expense, net (1) (4,128 ) (3,823 ) (12,392 ) (10,998 ) Cash paid for income taxes, net (2,621 ) (1,517 ) (6,531 ) (6,161 ) Cash paid for capital expenditures (2) (3,419 ) (5,125 ) (6,726 ) (10,896 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 12,007 $ 8,732 $ 37,260 $ 26,048 Net income $ 7,908 $ 17,083 $ 17,043 $ 61,941 (Gains) losses and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net 94 (10,754 ) 10,838 (52,678 ) Gains on sales of assets and other charges, net (88 ) (3,066 ) (2,132 ) (3,311 ) Impairment charges 1,711 697 1,840 963 Tax effect (3) (179 ) 3,163 (2,457 ) 14,142 Adjusted Net Income $ 9,446 $ 7,123 $ 25,132 $ 21,057 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 56,082 59,040 56,973 61,686 Net Income Per Share - Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 1.00 Adjustments Per Share 0.03 (0.17 ) 0.14 (0.66 ) Adjusted Net Income Per Share $ 0.17 $ 0.12 $ 0.44 $ 0.34





(1) Includes cash interest income, net for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 27, 2023, and cash receipts of approximately $0.2 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the year-to-date period ended September 27, 2023. Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.3 million and $2.0 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 28, 2022, respectively. (2) For the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 27, 2023, amounts include cash paid for capital expenditures and the acquisition of a piece of real estate. For the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 28, 2022, amounts include cash paid for capital expenditures and the acquisition of a Denny's franchise restaurant, and exclude capital paid for the acquisition of Keke's. (3) Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 27, 2023 reflect effective tax rates of 10.4% and 23.3%, respectively. Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 28, 2022 reflect effective tax rates of 24.1% and 25.7%, respectively.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain other non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. The Company uses Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and these three non-GAAP measures are used to evaluate operating effectiveness.

The Company defines Restaurant-level Operating Margin as operating income excluding the following three items: general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. Restaurant-level Operating Margin is presented as a percent of total operating revenue. The Company excludes general and administrative expenses, which include primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of company and franchised restaurants and other activities at their corporate office. The Company excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to company restaurant-level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlays for the restaurants. The Company excludes special items, included within operating (gains), losses and other charges, net, to provide investors with a clearer perspective of its ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.

Restaurant-level Operating Margin is the total of Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin. The Company defines Company Restaurant Operating Margin as company restaurant sales less costs of company restaurant sales (which include product costs, company restaurant level payroll and benefits, occupancy costs, and other operating costs including utilities, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other expenses) and presents it as a percent of company restaurant sales. The Company defines Franchise Operating Margin as franchise and license revenue (which includes franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams such as initial franchise and other fees, advertising revenue and occupancy revenue) less costs of franchise and license revenue and presents it as a percent of franchise and license revenue.

These non-GAAP financial measures provide a meaningful comparison between periods and enable investors to focus on the performance of restaurant-level operations by excluding revenues and costs unrelated to food and beverage sales in addition to corporate general and administrative expense, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin do not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the aforementioned excluded items and are not indicative of the overall results for the Company.

Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended ($ in thousands) 9/27/23 9/28/22 9/27/23 9/28/22 Operating income $ 14,018 $ 15,802 $ 45,099 $ 42,974 General and administrative expenses 18,237 16,607 58,515 50,188 Depreciation and amortization 3,605 3,914 10,878 11,052 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 2,620 (1,897 ) 2,467 (1,051 ) Restaurant-level Operating Margin $ 38,480 $ 34,426 $ 116,959 $ 103,163 Restaurant-level Operating Margin consists of: Company Restaurant Operating Margin (1) $ 7,260 $ 3,760 $ 22,533 $ 13,450 Franchise Operating Margin (2) 31,220 30,666 94,426 89,713 Restaurant-level Operating Margin $ 38,480 $ 34,426 $ 116,959 $ 103,163





(1) Company Restaurant Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization; less franchise and license revenue. (2) Franchise Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization; less company restaurant sales.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Operating Margins (Unaudited) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 9/27/23 9/28/22 Company restaurant operations: (1) Company restaurant sales $ 53,153 100.0 % $ 52,211 100.0 % Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization: Product costs 13,587 25.6 % 14,462 27.7 % Payroll and benefits 19,754 37.2 % 20,176 38.6 % Occupancy 4,182 7.9 % 4,294 8.2 % Other operating costs: Utilities 2,120 4.0 % 1,984 3.8 % Repairs and maintenance 996 1.9 % 1,089 2.1 % Marketing 1,393 2.6 % 1,340 2.6 % Legal settlements 245 0.5 % 1,567 3.0 % Other direct costs 3,616 6.8 % 3,539 6.8 % Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 45,893 86.3 % $ 48,451 92.8 % Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 7,260 13.7 % $ 3,760 7.2 % Franchise operations: (3) Franchise and license revenue: Royalties $ 29,703 48.7 % $ 28,992 44.4 % Advertising revenue 19,297 31.6 % 18,950 29.0 % Initial and other fees 3,388 5.6 % 7,749 11.9 % Occupancy revenue 8,642 14.2 % 9,554 14.6 % Total franchise and license revenue $ 61,030 100.0 % $ 65,245 100.0 % Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Advertising costs $ 19,297 31.6 % $ 18,950 29.0 % Occupancy costs 5,389 8.8 % 5,910 9.1 % Other direct costs 5,124 8.4 % 9,719 14.9 % Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 29,810 48.8 % $ 34,579 53.0 % Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 31,220 51.2 % $ 30,666 47.0 % Total operating revenue (4) $ 114,183 100.0 % $ 117,456 100.0 % Total costs of operating revenue (4) 75,703 66.3 % 83,030 70.7 % Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (4)(2) $ 38,480 33.7 % $ 34,426 29.3 % Other operating expenses: (4)(2) General and administrative expenses $ 18,237 16.0 % $ 16,607 14.1 % Depreciation and amortization 3,605 3.2 % 3,914 3.3 % Operating losses and other charges, net 2,620 2.3 % (1,897 ) (1.6 ) % Total other operating expenses $ 24,462 21.4 % $ 18,624 15.9 % Operating income (4) $ 14,018 12.3 % $ 15,802 13.5 %





(1) As a percentage of company restaurant sales. (2) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margins should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. (3) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue. (4) As a percentage of total operating revenue.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Operating Margins (Unaudited) Three Quarters Ended ($ in thousands) 9/27/23 9/28/22 Company restaurant operations: (1) Company restaurant sales $ 161,486 100.0 % $ 145,354 100.0 % Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization: Product costs 41,796 25.9 % 38,874 26.7 % Payroll and benefits 60,482 37.5 % 55,598 38.3 % Occupancy 12,381 7.7 % 11,316 7.8 % Other operating costs: Utilities 6,037 3.7 % 5,211 3.6 % Repairs and maintenance 2,667 1.7 % 2,803 1.9 % Marketing 4,207 2.6 % 3,877 2.7 % Legal settlements 475 0.3 % 4,223 2.9 % Other direct costs 10,908 6.8 % 10,002 6.9 % Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 138,953 86.0 % $ 131,904 90.7 % Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 22,533 14.0 % $ 13,450 9.3 % Franchise operations: (3) Franchise and license revenue: Royalties $ 90,106 48.2 % $ 84,276 44.3 % Advertising revenue 58,818 31.4 % 56,642 29.8 % Initial and other fees 10,994 5.9 % 20,035 10.5 % Occupancy revenue 27,165 14.5 % 29,273 15.4 % Total franchise and license revenue $ 187,083 100.0 % $ 190,226 100.0 % Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Advertising costs $ 58,818 31.4 % $ 56,642 29.8 % Occupancy costs 16,853 9.0 % 18,351 9.6 % Other direct costs 16,986 9.1 % 25,520 13.4 % Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization $ 92,657 49.5 % $ 100,513 52.8 % Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 94,426 50.5 % $ 89,713 47.2 % Total operating revenue (4) $ 348,569 100.0 % $ 335,580 100.0 % Total costs of operating revenue (4) 231,610 66.4 % 232,417 69.3 % Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (4)(2) $ 116,959 33.6 % $ 103,163 30.7 % Other operating expenses: (4)(2) General and administrative expenses $ 58,515 16.8 % $ 50,188 15.0 % Depreciation and amortization 10,878 3.1 % 11,052 3.3 % Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 2,467 0.7 % (1,051 ) (0.3 ) % Total other operating expenses $ 71,860 20.6 % $ 60,189 17.9 % Operating income (4) $ 45,099 12.9 % $ 42,974 12.8 %





(1) As a percentage of company restaurant sales. (2) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. (3) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue. (4) As a percentage of total operating revenue.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Statistical Data (Unaudited) Denny's Keke's (2) Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales (1) Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended Quarter Ended Three Quarters Ended (Increase vs. prior year) 9/27/23 9/28/22 9/27/23 9/28/22 9/27/23 9/28/22 9/27/23 9/28/22 Company Restaurants (1.4)% 7.1% 4.1% 12.1% (3.4)% N/A (3.4)% N/A Domestic Franchise Restaurants 2.1% 1.1% 4.3% 7.6% (5.3)% N/A (5.3)% N/A Domestic System-wide Restaurants 1.8% 1.5% 4.3% 7.9% (5.0)% N/A (5.0)% N/A Average Unit Sales ($ in thousands) Company Restaurants $755 $766 $2,303 $2,209 $429 $334 $1,354 $334 Franchised Restaurants $458 $435 $1,376 $1,281 $430 $349 $1,397 $349





(1) Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP. (2) Effective July 20, 2022, the Company acquired Keke's, as such data for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 28, 2022 only represent post-acquisition results.





Restaurant Unit Activity Denny's Keke's Franchised Franchised Company & Licensed Total Company & Licensed Total Ending Units June 28, 2023 66 1,525 1,591 8 47 55 Units Opened — 7 7 — 1 1 Units Closed — (10 ) (10 ) — — — Net Change — (3 ) (3 ) — 1 1 Ending Units September 27, 2023 66 1,522 1,588 8 48 56 Equivalent Units Third Quarter 2023 66 1,523 1,589 8 48 56 Third Quarter 2022 65 1,560 1,625 6 34 40 Net Change 1 (37 ) (36 ) 2 14 16 Denny's Keke's Franchised Franchised Restaurant Unit Activity Company & Licensed Total Company & Licensed Total Ending Units December 28, 2022 66 1,536 1,602 8 46 54 Units Opened — 21 21 — 2 2 Units Closed — (35 ) (35 ) — — — Net Change — (14 ) (14 ) — 2 2 Ending Units September 27, 2023 66 1,522 1,588 8 48 56 Equivalent Units Year-to-Date 2023 65 1,525 1,590 8 47 55 Year-to-Date 2022 64 1,566 1,630 2 11 13 Net Change 1 (41 ) (40 ) 6 36 42





