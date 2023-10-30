Submit Release
Denny’s Corporation Reports Results for Third Quarter 2023

Secures Development Agreements for 100 Keke's Cafés

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's") today reported results for its third quarter ended September 27, 2023 and provided a business update on the Company’s operations.

Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We were pleased to have generated a 1.8% increase in Denny’s domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** and 15.5% growth in Adjusted EBITDA* during the third quarter. Despite a persistently challenging operating environment, we remain laser-focused on providing best-in-class breakfast, an unbeatable value proposition, and convenience through off-premises options.”

Ms. Valade continued, “We are pleased to announce a meaningful number of Keke’s development agreements as we welcome Denny’s franchisees into the Keke’s system. Additionally, we are excited by the progress we are making with our CRAVE strategies and positive momentum with the Keke’s brand, which combined should translate into a long-term winning proposition for many years to come.”

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Total operating revenue was $114.2 million compared to $117.5 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were 1.8% compared to the equivalent fiscal period in 2022, including 2.1% at domestic franchised restaurants and (1.4)% at company restaurants.
  • Opened eight franchised restaurants, including two international Denny's locations and one Keke's location.
  • Completed four Denny's franchised restaurant remodels.
  • Operating income was $14.0 million compared to $15.8 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Franchise Operating Margin* was $31.2 million, or 51.2% of franchise and license revenue, and Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $7.3 million, or 13.7% of company restaurant sales.
  • Net income was $7.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Net Income Per Share* were $9.4 million and $0.17, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $22.2 million.
  • Cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities was $15.1 million, ($1.9) million, and ($13.4) million, respectively.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow* was $12.0 million.
  • Repurchased $16.5 million of common stock.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Total operating revenue was $114.2 million compared to $117.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Franchise and license revenue was $61.0 million compared to $65.2 million in the prior year quarter. This change was primarily driven by a $4.4 million decrease in initial and other fees associated with the sale of kitchen equipment in the prior year quarter. These impacts were partially offset by Denny's franchised restaurants same-restaurant sales** growth and a full quarter of Keke's franchise revenue contribution in the current quarter compared to a partial contribution in the prior year quarter.

Company restaurant sales were $53.2 million compared to $52.2 million in the prior year quarter. This growth was primarily due to an increase of $0.8 million at Keke's company restaurant sales in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $31.2 million, or 51.2% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $30.7 million, or 47.0%, in the prior year quarter. Approximately 330 basis points of the favorable change in margin rate resulted from a lower kitchen modernization rollout impact in the current year quarter.

Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $7.3 million, or 13.7% of company restaurant sales, compared to $3.8 million, or 7.2%, in the prior year quarter. This margin change was primarily due to lower legal settlement expense, improvements in product costs, and more equivalent units compared to the prior year quarter.

Total general and administrative expenses were $18.2 million, compared to $16.6 million in the prior year quarter. This change was primarily due to increases in share-based compensation expense and corporate administration expenses, partially offset by a reduction in performance-based incentive compensation.

The provision for income taxes was $1.7 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 17.6% for the quarter. Approximately $2.6 million in cash taxes were paid during the quarter.

Net income was $7.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $17.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. This change in net income was primarily due to $10.8 million of gains related to dedesignated interest rate swap valuation adjustments in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Income* per share was $0.17 compared to $0.12 in the prior year quarter.

The Company ended the quarter with $258.6 million of total debt outstanding, including $248.1 million of borrowings under its credit facility.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* and Capital Allocation

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* in the quarter was $12.0 million after investing $3.4 million in cash capital expenditures, including one company restaurant remodel and facilities maintenance.

During the quarter, the Company allocated $16.5 million to share repurchases resulting in approximately $116.6 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.

Business Outlook

The Company updated its full year 2023 guidance reflecting management's expectations that the current consumer and economic environment will not change materially:

  • Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** between 2.75% and 3.50% (vs. between 3% and 6%).
  • Consolidated restaurant openings of 35 to 45, including 4 to 6 new Keke's restaurants (vs. 8 to 12), with a consolidated net decline of 10 to 20 (vs. a consolidated net decline of 15 to 25).
  • Commodity inflation between 1% and 2% (vs. between 1% and 3%).
  • Labor inflation of approximately 4%.
  • Consolidated total general and administrative expenses between $75 million and $77 million (vs. between $78 million and $80 million), including approximately $11 million (vs. approximately $12 million) related to share-based compensation expense which does not impact Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA*.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* between $85 million and $87 million (vs. between $86 million and $90 million).

*
 Please refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the tables below. The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP estimates set forth above to their most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or determine the probable significance of the items impacting these estimates, including gains, losses and other charges, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP estimates are not provided.
   
**
 Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
   

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will provide further commentary on the results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2023 on its quarterly investor conference call today, Monday, October 30, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the Company's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny's Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of September 27, 2023, the Company consisted of 1,644 restaurants, 1,570 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 74 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of September 27, 2023, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,588 global restaurants, 1,522 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 66 of which were company operated. As of September 27, 2023, the Keke's brand consisted of 56 restaurants, 48 of which were franchised restaurants and 8 of which were company operated.

For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit investor.dennys.com.

 

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company urges caution in considering its current trends and any outlook on earnings disclosed in this press release. In addition, certain matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known, are intended to speak only as of the date such statements are made and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual performance of Denny’s Corporation, its subsidiaries, and underlying restaurants to be materially different from the performance indicated or implied by such statements. Words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “hope”, "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from the performance indicated by these forward-looking statements include, among others: economic, public health and political conditions that impact consumer confidence and spending, commodity and labor inflation; the ability to effectively staff restaurants and support personnel; the Company's ability to maintain adequate levels of liquidity for its cash needs, including debt obligations, payment of dividends, planned share repurchases and capital expenditures as well as the ability of its customers, suppliers, franchisees and lenders to access sources of liquidity to provide for their own cash needs; competitive pressures from within the restaurant industry; the Company's ability to integrate and derive the expected benefits from its acquisition of Keke's Breakfast Cafe; the level of success of the Company’s operating initiatives and advertising and promotional efforts; adverse publicity; health concerns arising from food-related pandemics, outbreaks of flu viruses or other diseases; changes in business strategy or development plans; terms and availability of capital; regional weather conditions; overall changes in the general economy (including with regard to energy costs), particularly at the retail level; political environment and geopolitical events (including acts of war and terrorism); and other factors from time to time set forth in the Company’s SEC reports and other filings, including but not limited to the discussion in Management’s Discussion and Analysis and the risks identified in Item 1A. Risk Factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2022 (and in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K).

 
 
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
       
($ in thousands) 9/27/23   12/28/22
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $         1,022     $         3,523  
Investments           1,255               1,746  
Receivables, net           16,950               25,576  
Inventories           2,354               5,538  
Assets held for sale           1,557               1,403  
Prepaid and other current assets           11,816               12,529  
Total current assets           34,954               50,315  
Property, net           91,248               94,469  
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net           5,988               6,499  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net           119,436               126,065  
Goodwill           72,142               72,740  
Intangible assets, net           93,845               95,034  
Deferred financing costs, net           1,861               2,337  
Other noncurrent assets           60,361               50,876  
Total assets $         479,835     $         498,335  
       
Liabilities      
Current liabilities      
Current finance lease liabilities $         1,393     $         1,683  
Current operating lease liabilities           14,917               15,310  
Accounts payable           15,560               19,896  
Other current liabilities           59,071               56,762  
Total current liabilities           90,941               93,651  
Long-term liabilities      
Long-term debt           248,100               261,500  
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities           9,094               9,555  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities           117,027               123,404  
Liability for insurance claims, less current portion           6,693               7,324  
Deferred income taxes, net           12,867               7,419  
Other noncurrent liabilities           30,911               32,598  
Total long-term liabilities           424,692               441,800  
Total liabilities           515,633               535,451  
       
Shareholders' deficit      
Common stock           657               650  
Paid-in capital           147,393               142,136  
Deficit           (24,686 )             (41,729 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net           (27,760 )             (42,697 )
Treasury stock           (131,402 )             (95,476 )
Total shareholders' deficit           (35,798 )             (37,116 )
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $         479,835     $         498,335  
       
Debt Balances
Credit facility revolver due 2026 $         248,100     $         261,500  
Finance lease liabilities           10,487               11,238  
Total debt $         258,587     $         272,738  


 
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
       
  Quarter Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 9/27/23   9/28/22
Revenue:      
Company restaurant sales $         53,153     $         52,211  
Franchise and license revenue           61,030               65,245  
Total operating revenue           114,183               117,456  
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization           45,893               48,451  
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization           29,810               34,579  
General and administrative expenses           18,237               16,607  
Depreciation and amortization           3,605               3,914  
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net           2,620               (1,897 )
Total operating costs and expenses, net           100,165               101,654  
Operating income           14,018               15,802  
Interest expense, net           4,381               3,691  
Other nonoperating expense (income), net           43               (10,461 )
Income before income taxes           9,594               22,572  
Provision for income taxes           1,686               5,489  
Net income $         7,908     $         17,083  
       
Net income per share - basic $         0.14     $         0.29  
Net income per share - diluted $         0.14     $         0.29  
       
Basic weighted average shares outstanding           55,869               59,020  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding           56,082               59,040  
       
Comprehensive income $         20,469     $         20,061  
       
General and Administrative Expenses  
Corporate administrative expenses $         14,580     $         13,758  
Share-based compensation           2,864               1,947  
Incentive compensation           1,049               1,187  
Deferred compensation valuation adjustments           (256 )             (285 )
Total general and administrative expenses $         18,237     $         16,607  


 
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 9/27/23   9/28/22
Revenue:      
Company restaurant sales $         161,486     $         145,354  
Franchise and license revenue           187,083               190,226  
Total operating revenue           348,569               335,580  
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization           138,953               131,904  
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization           92,657               100,513  
General and administrative expenses           58,515               50,188  
Depreciation and amortization           10,878               11,052  
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net           2,467               (1,051 )
Total operating costs and expenses, net           303,470               292,606  
Operating income           45,099               42,974  
Interest expense, net           13,288               9,529  
Other nonoperating expense (income), net           9,470               (49,871 )
Income before income taxes           22,341               83,316  
Provision for income taxes           5,298               21,375  
Net income $         17,043     $         61,941  
       
Net income per share - basic $         0.30     $         1.01  
Net income per share - diluted $         0.30     $         1.00  
       
Basic weighted average shares outstanding           56,764               61,558  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding           56,973               61,686  
       
Comprehensive income $         31,980     $         73,108  
       
General and Administrative Expenses  
Corporate administrative expenses $         43,919     $         38,303  
Share-based compensation           8,477               9,467  
Incentive compensation           5,335               4,945  
Deferred compensation valuation adjustments           784               (2,527 )
Total general and administrative expenses $         58,515     $         50,188  


 
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of operating performance and liquidity on a period-to-period basis. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in the calculation of financial covenant ratios in accordance with the Company’s credit facility. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is also used as a non-GAAP liquidity measure by Management to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital actions. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company’s operating results, financial condition or cash flows. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, net income per share, net cash provided by operating activities, or other financial performance and liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

  Quarter Ended   Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands) 9/27/23   9/28/22   9/27/23   9/28/22
Net income $         7,908     $         17,083     $         17,043     $         61,941  
Provision for income taxes           1,686               5,489               5,298               21,375  
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net           2,620               (1,897 )             2,467               (1,051 )
Other nonoperating expense (income), net           43               (10,461 )             9,470               (49,871 )
Share-based compensation expense           2,864               1,947               8,477               9,467  
Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments           (256 )             (285 )             784               (2,527 )
Interest expense, net           4,381               3,691               13,288               9,529  
Depreciation and amortization           3,605               3,914               10,878               11,052  
Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs           (667 )             (284 )             (1,665 )             (665 )
Cash payments for share-based compensation           (9 )             —               (3,131 )             (5,147 )
Adjusted EBITDA $         22,175     $         19,197     $         62,909     $         54,103  


 
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)
(Unaudited)
  Quarter Ended   Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands) 9/27/23   9/28/22   9/27/23   9/28/22
Net cash provided by operating activities $         15,117     $         15,341     $         50,768     $         24,950  
Capital expenditures           (2,192 )             (4,375 )             (5,499 )             (10,146 )
Acquisition of real estate and restaurant(1)           (1,227 )             (750 )             (1,227 )             (750 )
Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs           (667 )             (284 )             (1,665 )             (665 )
Cash payments for share-based compensation           (9 )             —               (3,131 )             (5,147 )
Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments           (256 )             (285 )             784               (2,527 )
Other nonoperating expense (income), net           43               (10,461 )             9,470               (49,871 )
Gains (losses) on investments           30               (66 )             59               (289 )
Gains on early termination of debt and leases           —               53               —               29  
Amortization of deferred financing costs           (159 )             (158 )             (476 )             (475 )
Gains (losses) and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net           (94 )             10,754               (10,838 )             52,678  
Interest expense, net           4,381               3,691               13,288               9,529  
Cash interest expense, net (2)           (4,128 )             (3,823 )             (12,392 )             (10,998 )
Deferred income tax expense           341               (4,903 )             (369 )             (15,669 )
Provision for income taxes           1,686               5,489               5,298               21,375  
Income taxes paid, net           (2,621 )             (1,517 )             (6,531 )             (6,161 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and dispositions              
Receivables           (1,475 )             1,369               (8,235 )             4,788  
Inventories           (180 )             (3,282 )             (3,184 )             3,866  
Other current assets           1,776               1,880               (712 )             (1,683 )
Other noncurrent assets           1,149               2,936               902               (3,189 )
Operating lease assets and liabilities           120               94               479               560  
Accounts payable           (675 )             1,574               7,079               3,115  
Other accrued liabilities           (327 )             (7,579 )             1,319               3,483  
Other noncurrent liabilities           1,374               3,034               2,073               9,245  
Adjusted Free Cash Flow $         12,007     $         8,732     $         37,260     $         26,048  


(1) For the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 27, 2023, amounts include cash paid for the acquisition of a piece of real estate. For the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 28, 2022, amounts include cash paid for the acquisition of a Denny's franchise restaurant and exclude capital paid for the acquisition of Keke's.
(2) Includes cash interest income, net for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 27, 2023, and cash receipts of approximately $0.2 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the year-to-date period ended September 27, 2023. Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.3 and $2.0 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 28, 2022, respectively.
   


DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)
(Unaudited)
  Quarter Ended   Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 9/27/23   9/28/22   9/27/23   9/28/22
Adjusted EBITDA $         22,175     $         19,197     $         62,909     $         54,103  
Cash interest expense, net (1)           (4,128 )             (3,823 )             (12,392 )             (10,998 )
Cash paid for income taxes, net           (2,621 )             (1,517 )             (6,531 )             (6,161 )
Cash paid for capital expenditures (2)           (3,419 )             (5,125 )             (6,726 )             (10,896 )
Adjusted Free Cash Flow $         12,007     $         8,732     $         37,260     $         26,048  
               
Net income $         7,908     $         17,083     $         17,043     $         61,941  
(Gains) losses and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net           94               (10,754 )             10,838               (52,678 )
Gains on sales of assets and other charges, net           (88 )             (3,066 )             (2,132 )             (3,311 )
Impairment charges           1,711               697               1,840               963  
Tax effect (3)           (179 )             3,163               (2,457 )             14,142  
Adjusted Net Income $         9,446     $         7,123     $         25,132     $         21,057  
               
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding           56,082               59,040               56,973               61,686  
               
Net Income Per Share - Diluted $         0.14     $         0.29     $         0.30     $         1.00  
Adjustments Per Share           0.03               (0.17 )             0.14               (0.66 )
Adjusted Net Income Per Share $         0.17     $         0.12     $         0.44     $         0.34  


(1) Includes cash interest income, net for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 27, 2023, and cash receipts of approximately $0.2 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the year-to-date period ended September 27, 2023. Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.3 million and $2.0 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 28, 2022, respectively.
(2) For the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 27, 2023, amounts include cash paid for capital expenditures and the acquisition of a piece of real estate. For the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 28, 2022, amounts include cash paid for capital expenditures and the acquisition of a Denny's franchise restaurant, and exclude capital paid for the acquisition of Keke's.
(3) Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 27, 2023 reflect effective tax rates of 10.4% and 23.3%, respectively. Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 28, 2022 reflect effective tax rates of 24.1% and 25.7%, respectively.


 
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain other non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. The Company uses Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and these three non-GAAP measures are used to evaluate operating effectiveness.

The Company defines Restaurant-level Operating Margin as operating income excluding the following three items: general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. Restaurant-level Operating Margin is presented as a percent of total operating revenue. The Company excludes general and administrative expenses, which include primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of company and franchised restaurants and other activities at their corporate office. The Company excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to company restaurant-level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlays for the restaurants. The Company excludes special items, included within operating (gains), losses and other charges, net, to provide investors with a clearer perspective of its ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.

Restaurant-level Operating Margin is the total of Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin. The Company defines Company Restaurant Operating Margin as company restaurant sales less costs of company restaurant sales (which include product costs, company restaurant level payroll and benefits, occupancy costs, and other operating costs including utilities, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other expenses) and presents it as a percent of company restaurant sales. The Company defines Franchise Operating Margin as franchise and license revenue (which includes franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams such as initial franchise and other fees, advertising revenue and occupancy revenue) less costs of franchise and license revenue and presents it as a percent of franchise and license revenue.

These non-GAAP financial measures provide a meaningful comparison between periods and enable investors to focus on the performance of restaurant-level operations by excluding revenues and costs unrelated to food and beverage sales in addition to corporate general and administrative expense, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin do not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the aforementioned excluded items and are not indicative of the overall results for the Company.

  Quarter Ended   Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands) 9/27/23   9/28/22   9/27/23   9/28/22
Operating income $         14,018     $         15,802     $         45,099     $         42,974  
General and administrative expenses           18,237               16,607               58,515               50,188  
Depreciation and amortization           3,605               3,914               10,878               11,052  
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net           2,620               (1,897 )             2,467               (1,051 )
Restaurant-level Operating Margin $         38,480     $         34,426     $         116,959     $         103,163  
               
Restaurant-level Operating Margin consists of:              
Company Restaurant Operating Margin (1) $         7,260     $         3,760     $         22,533     $         13,450  
Franchise Operating Margin (2)           31,220               30,666               94,426               89,713  
Restaurant-level Operating Margin $         38,480     $         34,426     $         116,959     $         103,163  


(1) Company Restaurant Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization; less franchise and license revenue.
(2) Franchise Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization; less company restaurant sales.


 
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Operating Margins
(Unaudited)
        
   Quarter Ended
($ in thousands) 9/27/23   9/28/22
Company restaurant operations: (1)          
Company restaurant sales $         53,153           100.0   %   $         52,211           100.0   %
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization:          
Product costs           13,587           25.6   %             14,462           27.7   %
Payroll and benefits           19,754           37.2   %             20,176           38.6   %
Occupancy           4,182           7.9   %             4,294           8.2   %
Other operating costs:          
Utilities           2,120           4.0   %             1,984           3.8   %
Repairs and maintenance           996           1.9   %             1,089           2.1   %
Marketing           1,393           2.6   %             1,340           2.6   %
Legal settlements           245           0.5   %             1,567           3.0   %
Other direct costs           3,616           6.8   %             3,539           6.8   %
Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization $         45,893           86.3   %   $         48,451           92.8   %
Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $         7,260           13.7   %   $         3,760           7.2   %
            
Franchise operations: (3)          
Franchise and license revenue:          
Royalties $         29,703           48.7   %   $         28,992           44.4   %
Advertising revenue           19,297           31.6   %             18,950           29.0   %
Initial and other fees           3,388           5.6   %             7,749           11.9   %
Occupancy revenue           8,642           14.2   %             9,554           14.6   %
Total franchise and license revenue $         61,030           100.0   %   $         65,245           100.0   %
            
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:          
Advertising costs $         19,297           31.6   %   $         18,950           29.0   %
Occupancy costs           5,389           8.8   %             5,910           9.1   %
Other direct costs           5,124           8.4   %             9,719           14.9   %
Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization $         29,810           48.8   %   $         34,579           53.0   %
Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $         31,220           51.2   %   $         30,666           47.0   %
            
Total operating revenue (4) $         114,183           100.0   %   $         117,456           100.0   %
Total costs of operating revenue (4)           75,703           66.3   %             83,030           70.7   %
Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (4)(2) $         38,480           33.7   %   $         34,426           29.3   %
            
Other operating expenses: (4)(2)          
General and administrative expenses $         18,237           16.0   %   $         16,607           14.1   %
Depreciation and amortization           3,605           3.2   %             3,914           3.3   %
Operating losses and other charges, net   2,620   2.3   %     (1,897 ) (1.6 ) %
Total other operating expenses $         24,462           21.4   %   $         18,624           15.9   %
            
Operating income (4) $         14,018           12.3   %   $         15,802           13.5   %


(1) As a percentage of company restaurant sales.
(2) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margins should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(3) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.
(4) As a percentage of total operating revenue.


 
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Operating Margins
(Unaudited)
        
   Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands) 9/27/23   9/28/22
Company restaurant operations: (1)          
Company restaurant sales $         161,486           100.0   %   $         145,354           100.0   %
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization:          
Product costs           41,796           25.9   %             38,874           26.7   %
Payroll and benefits           60,482           37.5   %             55,598           38.3   %
Occupancy           12,381           7.7   %             11,316           7.8   %
Other operating costs:          
Utilities           6,037           3.7   %             5,211           3.6   %
Repairs and maintenance           2,667           1.7   %             2,803           1.9   %
Marketing           4,207           2.6   %             3,877           2.7   %
Legal settlements           475           0.3   %             4,223           2.9   %
Other direct costs           10,908           6.8   %             10,002           6.9   %
Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization $         138,953           86.0   %   $         131,904           90.7   %
Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $         22,533           14.0   %   $         13,450           9.3   %
            
Franchise operations: (3)          
Franchise and license revenue:          
Royalties $         90,106           48.2   %   $         84,276           44.3   %
Advertising revenue           58,818           31.4   %             56,642           29.8   %
Initial and other fees           10,994           5.9   %             20,035           10.5   %
Occupancy revenue           27,165           14.5   %             29,273           15.4   %
Total franchise and license revenue $         187,083           100.0   %   $         190,226           100.0   %
            
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:          
Advertising costs $         58,818           31.4   %   $         56,642           29.8   %
Occupancy costs           16,853           9.0   %             18,351           9.6   %
Other direct costs           16,986           9.1   %             25,520           13.4   %
Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization $         92,657           49.5   %   $         100,513           52.8   %
Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $         94,426           50.5   %   $         89,713           47.2   %
            
Total operating revenue (4) $         348,569           100.0   %   $         335,580           100.0   %
Total costs of operating revenue (4)           231,610           66.4   %             232,417           69.3   %
Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (4)(2) $         116,959           33.6   %   $         103,163           30.7   %
            
Other operating expenses: (4)(2)          
General and administrative expenses $         58,515           16.8   %   $         50,188           15.0   %
Depreciation and amortization           10,878           3.1   %             11,052           3.3   %
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net   2,467   0.7   %     (1,051 ) (0.3 ) %
Total other operating expenses $         71,860           20.6   %   $         60,189           17.9   %
            
Operating income (4) $         45,099           12.9   %   $         42,974           12.8   %


(1) As a percentage of company restaurant sales.
(2) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(3) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.
(4) As a percentage of total operating revenue.


 
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Statistical Data
(Unaudited)
                                
   Denny's   Keke's (2)
Changes in Same-Restaurant Sales (1) Quarter Ended   Three Quarters Ended   Quarter Ended   Three Quarters Ended
(Increase vs. prior year) 9/27/23   9/28/22   9/27/23   9/28/22   9/27/23   9/28/22   9/27/23   9/28/22
Company Restaurants (1.4)%   7.1%   4.1%   12.1%   (3.4)%   N/A   (3.4)%   N/A
Domestic Franchise Restaurants 2.1%   1.1%   4.3%   7.6%   (5.3)%   N/A   (5.3)%   N/A
Domestic System-wide Restaurants 1.8%   1.5%   4.3%   7.9%   (5.0)%   N/A   (5.0)%   N/A
                                
Average Unit Sales              
($ in thousands)                              
Company Restaurants $755   $766   $2,303   $2,209   $429   $334   $1,354   $334
Franchised Restaurants $458   $435   $1,376   $1,281   $430   $349   $1,397   $349


(1) Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
(2) Effective July 20, 2022, the Company acquired Keke's, as such data for the quarter and year-to-date period ended September 28, 2022 only represent post-acquisition results.
   


Restaurant Unit Activity Denny's   Keke's
        Franchised             Franchised      
  Company   & Licensed   Total   Company   & Licensed   Total
Ending Units June 28, 2023         66             1,525             1,591             8             47             55  
Units Opened         —             7             7             —             1             1  
Units Closed         —             (10 )           (10 )           —             —             —  
Net Change         —             (3 )           (3 )           —             1             1  
Ending Units September 27, 2023         66             1,522             1,588             8             48             56  
                               
Equivalent Units                              
Third Quarter 2023         66             1,523             1,589             8             48             56  
Third Quarter 2022         65             1,560             1,625             6             34             40  
Net Change         1             (37 )           (36 )           2             14             16  
                               
  Denny's   Keke's
        Franchised             Franchised        
Restaurant Unit Activity Company     & Licensed   Total   Company     & Licensed     Total  
Ending Units December 28, 2022 66     1,536     1,602     8     46     54  
Units Opened     21     21         2     2  
Units Closed     (35 )   (35 )            
Net Change     (14 )   (14 )       2     2  
Ending Units September 27, 2023 66     1,522     1,588     8     48     56  
                               
Equivalent Units                              
Year-to-Date 2023 65     1,525     1,590     8     47     55  
Year-to-Date 2022 64     1,566     1,630     2     11     13  
Net Change 1     (41 )   (40 )   6     36     42  
 

 


