COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FRISCO, TX, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Highlights of 2023's Third Quarter

  • Continued weak natural gas prices weighed heavily on the third quarter results.
  • Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging gains, were $316 million.
  • Operating cash flow was $167 million or $0.60 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter was $209 million.
  • Adjusted net income was $11.7 million for the quarter.
  • Solid results from the Haynesville shale drilling program with 21 (18.1 net) operated wells turned to sales since the Company's last update with an average initial production of 29 MMcf per day.
  • Latest two Western Haynesville wells were successful with average initial production rates of 34 and 35 Mmcf per day.
  • Entering into new venture to fund the midstream build-out to support Western Haynesville development.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Comstock's natural gas and oil sales in the third quarter of 2023 totaled $315.8 million (including realized hedging gains of $10.3 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the third quarter of 2023 was $167.2 million, and net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter was $14.7 million or $0.05 per share. Net income in the quarter included a pre-tax $3.9 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for risk management. Excluding this item and certain other items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2023 was $11.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the third quarter averaged $0.85 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.36 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.24 for lease operating costs, $0.20 for production and other taxes and $0.05 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 64% in the third quarter of 2023 and 65% after hedging.


Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Natural gas and oil sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $991.4 million (including realized hedging gains of $76.2 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated during the first nine months of 2023 was $567.6 million, and net income available to common stockholders was $103.5 million or $0.37 per share. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $104.8 million or $0.38 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 averaged $0.85 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.36 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.26 for lease operating costs, $0.16 for production and other taxes and $0.07 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 65% during the first nine months of 2023 and 67% after hedging.

Drilling Results

Comstock drilled thirteen (10.2 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the third quarter of 2023 which had an average lateral length of 11,644 feet. Comstock turned 21 (18.1 net) operated wells to sales in the third quarter of 2023.

Since its last operational update in August, Comstock has turned 21 (18.1 net) operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial daily production rates that averaged 29 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 10,460 feet.

Included in the wells turned to sales were the sixth and seventh successful Western Haynesville wells – the Cazey MS #1 and the Lanier CW #1. The Cazey MS #1 well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 15,986 feet and has a 10,028 foot completed lateral. The well's initial production rate was 34 MMcf per day. The Lanier CW #1 well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 17,309 feet and has a 9,577 foot completed lateral. The well's initial production rate was 35 MMcf per day.

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

On October 30, 2023, Comstock's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per common share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023.

Midstream Partnership

Comstock is forming a midstream partnership for its Western Haynesville acreage with Quantum Capital Solutions ("QCS"), an affiliate of Quantum Capital Group.  As part of this transaction, Comstock will contribute its Pinnacle gathering and treating system, which is comprised of 145-mile high pressure pipeline and the Bethel natural gas processing plant to the partnership in exchange for a total capital commitment by QCS of $300 million to fund the future build-out of the Western Haynesville midstream system over the next several years. Comstock will control and operate the midstream system. "The new partnership with QCS is expected to fund the needed expansion for our Western Haynesville midstream development program over the next five years," stated M. Jay Allison, Chief Executive Officer of Comstock.


Earnings Call Information

Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on October 31, 2023, to discuss the third quarter 2023 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to listen should visit the Company's website at www.comstockresources.com for a live webcast. Investors wishing to participate in the conference call telephonically will need to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfc74a143ead8420db183d8bae 061d4c9. Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5d543ov4.

If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on October 31, 2023. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5d543ov4.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.


COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended
September 30,		     Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenues:                        
Natural gas sales   $ 304,141     $ 994,979     $ 911,065     $ 2,376,774  
Oil sales     1,309       1,936       4,111       6,324  
Total natural gas and oil sales     305,450       996,915       915,176       2,383,098  
Gas services     71,287       193,090       239,350       322,575  
Total revenues     376,737       1,190,005       1,154,526       2,705,673  
Operating expenses:                        
Production and ad valorem taxes     25,386       24,531       59,891       60,080  
Gathering and transportation     47,012       44,740       137,981       113,797  
Lease operating     31,664       28,608       100,525       79,873  
Exploration                 1,775       3,363  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     148,190       129,065       422,350       354,994  
Gas services     67,632       181,818       224,317       305,271  
General and administrative     9,586       10,165       31,992       27,451  
Loss on sale of assets                 (125 )     (21 )
Total operating expenses     329,470       418,927       978,706       944,808  
Operating income     47,267       771,078       175,820       1,760,865  
Other income (expenses):                        
Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments     14,276       (271,335 )     76,190       (781,654 )
Other income     409       56       1,467       506  
Interest expense     (43,624 )     (41,393 )     (121,082 )     (132,204 )
Loss on early retirement of debt                       (46,840 )
Total other expenses     (28,939 )     (312,672 )     (43,425 )     (960,192 )
Income before income taxes     18,328       458,406       132,395       800,673  
Provision for income taxes     (3,608 )     (102,810 )     (28,878 )     (179,610 )
Net income     14,720       355,596       103,517       621,063  
Preferred stock dividends           (4,411 )           (13,089 )
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 14,720     $ 351,185     $ 103,517     $ 607,974  
                         
Net income per share:                        
Basic   $ 0.05     $ 1.50     $ 0.37     $ 2.61  
Diluted   $ 0.05     $ 1.28     $ 0.37     $ 2.24  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
Basic     276,999       232,482       276,741       232,170  
Diluted     276,999       277,715       276,741       277,605  
Dividends per share   $ 0.125     $     $ 0.375     $  

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Natural gas production (MMcf)     130,528       128,902       383,902       367,758  
Oil production (Mbbls)     17       21       57       66  
Total production (MMcfe)     130,629       129,025       384,241       368,152  
                         
Natural gas sales   $ 304,141     $ 994,979     $ 911,065     $ 2,376,774  
Natural gas hedging settlements (1)     10,344       (304,489 )     76,221       (679,038 )
Total natural gas including hedging     314,485       690,490       987,286       1,697,736  
Oil sales     1,309       1,936       4,111       6,324  
Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging   $ 315,794     $ 692,426     $ 991,397     $ 1,704,060  
                         
Average natural gas price (per Mcf)   $ 2.33     $ 7.72     $ 2.37     $ 6.46  
Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf)   $ 2.41     $ 5.36     $ 2.57     $ 4.62  
Average oil price (per barrel)   $ 77.00     $ 92.19     $ 72.12     $ 95.82  
Average price (per Mcfe)   $ 2.34     $ 7.73     $ 2.38     $ 6.47  
Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)   $ 2.42     $ 5.37     $ 2.58     $ 4.63  
                         
Production and ad valorem taxes   $ 25,386     $ 24,531     $ 59,891     $ 60,080  
Gathering and transportation     47,012       44,740       137,981       113,797  
Lease operating     31,664       28,608       100,525       79,873  
Cash general and administrative (2)     6,931       8,323       24,985       22,533  
Total production costs   $ 110,993     $ 106,202     $ 323,382     $ 276,283  
                         
Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe)   $ 0.20     $ 0.19     $ 0.16     $ 0.16  
Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)     0.36       0.35       0.36       0.31  
Lease operating (per Mcfe)     0.24       0.22       0.26       0.22  
Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)     0.05       0.06       0.07       0.06  
Total production costs (per Mcfe)   $ 0.85     $ 0.82     $ 0.85     $ 0.75  
                         
Unhedged operating margin     64 %     89 %     65 %     88 %
Hedged operating margin     65 %     85 %     67 %     84 %
                         
Gas services revenue   $ 71,287     $ 193,090     $ 239,350     $ 322,575  
Gas services expenses     67,632       181,818       224,317       305,271  
Gas services margin   $ 3,655     $ 11,272     $ 15,033     $ 17,304  
                         
Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures:                        
Proved property acquisitions   $     $     $     $ 205  
Unproved property acquisitions     19,998       12,214       76,646       37,396  
Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions   $ 19,998     $ 12,214     $ 76,646     $ 37,601  
Exploration and Development:                        
Development leasehold   $ 5,369     $ 3,011     $ 19,087     $ 8,298  
Exploratory drilling and completion     74,737       18,606       179,049       49,003  
Development drilling and completion     229,594       204,954       740,808       619,373  
Other development costs     1,418       15,563       18,868       52,500  
Total exploration and development capital expenditures   $ 311,118     $ 242,134     $ 957,812     $ 729,174  

  1. Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.
  2. Excludes stock-based compensation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended
September 30,		     Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS:                        
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 14,720     $ 351,185     $ 103,517     $ 607,974  
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments     (3,932 )     (33,154 )     31       102,616  
Loss on early retirement of debt                       46,840  
Non-cash interest amortization from adjusting debt assumed in acquisition to fair value                       4,174  
Exploration expense                 1,775       3,363  
Gain on sale of assets                 (125 )     (21 )
Adjustment to (provision for) benefit from income taxes     946       7,580       (418 )     (29,959 )
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1)   $ 11,734     $ 325,611     $ 104,780     $ 734,987  
                         
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share (2)   $ 0.04     $ 1.18     $ 0.38     $ 2.68  
Diluted shares outstanding     276,999       277,715       276,741       277,605  
                         
                         
ADJUSTED EBITDAX:                        
Net income   $ 14,720     $ 355,596     $ 103,517     $ 621,063  
Interest expense     43,624       41,393       121,082       132,204  
Income taxes     3,608       102,810       28,878       179,610  
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization     148,190       129,065       422,350       354,994  
Exploration                 1,775       3,363  
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments     (3,932 )     (33,154 )     31       102,616  
Stock-based compensation     2,655       1,842       7,006       4,918  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt                       46,840  
Gain on sale of assets                 (125 )     (21 )
Total Adjusted EBITDAX (3)   $ 208,865     $ 597,552     $ 684,514     $ 1,445,587  

  1. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding loss on early retirement of debt, non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, gains and losses on sales of assets and other unusual items.
  2. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units and preferred stock pursuant to the treasury stock method.
  3. Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including loss on early retirement of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)

    Three Months Ended
September 30,		     Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
OPERATING CASH FLOW (1):                        
Net income   $ 14,720     $ 355,596     $ 103,517     $ 621,063  
Reconciling items:                        
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments     (3,932 )     (33,154 )     31       102,616  
Deferred income taxes     3,608       78,060       28,878       148,389  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     148,190       129,065       422,350       354,994  
Loss on early retirement of debt                       46,840  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs     1,989       1,444       5,980       8,542  
Stock-based compensation     2,655       1,842       7,006       4,918  
Gain on sale of assets                 (125 )     (21 )
Operating cash flow   $ 167,230     $ 532,853     $ 567,637     $ 1,287,341  
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable     (20,887 )     (155,682 )     295,323       (359,600 )
(Increase) decrease in other current assets     (1,825 )     (522 )     (624 )     359  
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses     (73,753 )     156,873       (73,697 )     301,956  
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 70,765     $ 533,522     $ 788,639     $ 1,230,056  


    Three Months Ended
September 30,		     Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
FREE CASH FLOW (2):                        
Operating cash flow   $ 167,230     $ 532,853     $ 567,637     $ 1,287,341  
Less:                        
Exploration and development capital expenditures     (311,118 )     (242,134 )     (957,812 )     (729,174 )
Other capital expenditures     (10,563 )     (603 )     (22,076 )     (713 )
Preferred stock dividends           (4,411 )           (13,089 )
Free cash flow (deficit) from operations   $ (154,451 )   $ 285,705     $ (412,251 )   $ 544,365  
Acquisitions of natural gas and oil properties     (19,998 )     (12,347 )     (76,646 )     (54,492 )
Proceeds from divestitures                 41,295       93  
Free cash flow (deficit) after acquisition and divestiture activity   $ (174,449 )   $ 273,358     $ (447,602 )   $ 489,966  

  1. Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.
  2. Free cash flow from operations and free cash flow after acquisition and divestiture activity are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, preferred dividend payments, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestiture of natural gas and oil properties.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

    September 30,
2023		     December 31,
2022		  
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 19,835     $ 54,652  
Accounts receivable     214,804       510,127  
Derivative financial instruments     23,973       23,884  
Other current assets     68,572       56,324  
Total current assets     327,184       644,987  
Property and equipment, net     5,219,961       4,622,655  
Goodwill     335,897       335,897  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     148,066       90,716  
    $ 6,031,108     $ 5,694,255  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Accounts payable   $ 503,564     $ 530,195  
Accrued costs     103,666       183,111  
Operating leases     52,731       38,411  
Derivative financial instruments           4,420  
Total current liabilities     659,961       756,137  
Long-term debt     2,503,407       2,152,571  
Deferred income taxes     454,612       425,734  
Derivative financial instruments     4,540        
Long-term operating leases     95,397       52,385  
Asset retirement obligation     30,434       29,114  
Total liabilities     3,748,351       3,415,941  
Stockholders' Equity:            
Common stock     139,214       138,759  
Additional paid-in capital     1,258,069       1,253,417  
Accumulated earnings     885,474       886,138  
Total stockholders' equity     2,282,757       2,278,314  
    $ 6,031,108     $ 5,694,255   

Ron Mills
Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations
Comstock Resources
972-668-8834
rmills@comstockresources.com

