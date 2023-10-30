Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2023 Third Quarter Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, “Medallion” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



2023 Third Quarter Highlights

Net income was $11.2 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to $7.6 million, or $0.32 per share, in the prior year quarter.

$5.7 million of cash was collected on taxi medallion-related assets, with recoveries resulting in earnings of $0.10 per share.

Net interest income grew 16% to $48.8 million from $42.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest margin on net loans was 8.64%, compared to 8.91% in the prior year quarter, and on gross loans it was 8.35%, compared to 8.63% in the prior year quarter.

Loan originations were $217.4 million, compared to $273.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Loans grew 19% to $2.2 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1.9 billion a year ago.

The credit loss provision increased to $14.5 million from $10.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Total assets grew to an all-time high of $2.6 billion at September 30, 2023, a 16% increase over September 30, 2022.

Subsequent to September 30, 2023, the board of directors increased the quarterly dividend 25% to $0.10 per share.



Executive Commentary – Andrew Murstein, President of Medallion

“We continue to be pleased with our strong results. Our earnings of nearly $41 million for the first nine months of the year were up 32% compared to last year. This is our highest net income for the nine-months through September since we went public. Net interest income grew 16% over the prior year quarter and grew 4% from the second quarter.

With over $200 million of consumer loans originated during the quarter, we continued to increase market share while taking pro-active steps to increase credit standards, increase pricing, and moderate growth to a level sustainable with our long-term strategy. Cash collections related to our taxi medallion assets were $5.7 million, adding $0.10 to our bottom line. In October, we collected an additional $9.4 million from one of larger taxi medallion borrowers, which will result in a pre-tax gain of $8.0 million in the fourth quarter.

Our board of directors has authorized a 25% increase of our quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share beginning with the upcoming dividend payment next month, another sign of our commitment to providing sustainable shareholder value over the long-term.”

Business Segment Highlights

Recreation Lending Segment

Originations were $92.6 million during the quarter, compared to $149.2 million a year ago.

Recreation loans grew 15% to $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1.2 billion a year ago.

Recreation loans were 61% of total loans as of September 30, 2023, compared to 63% a year ago.

Net interest income grew 13% to $35.6 million for the quarter, from $31.5 million in in the prior year quarter.

The average interest rate was 14.73% at quarter-end, compared to 14.21% a year ago.

Recreation loans 90 days or more past due were $5.9 million, or 0.45% of gross recreation loans, as of September 30, 2023, compared to $5.1 million, or 0.45%, a year ago.

Home Improvement Lending Segment

Originations were $79.3 million during the quarter, compared to $100.5 million a year ago.

Home improvement loans grew 30% to $750.5 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $575.2 million a year ago.

Home improvement loans were 34% of total loans as of September 30, 2023, compared to 31% a year ago.

Net interest income grew 19% to $11.4 million for the quarter, from $9.6 million in the prior year quarter.

The average interest rate was 9.38% at quarter-end, compared to 8.55% a year ago.

Home improvement loans 90 days or more past due were $1.0 million, or 0.13% of gross home improvement loans, as of September 30, 2023, compared to $0.5 million, or 0.09%, a year ago.

Commercial Lending Segment

Commercial loans were $100.3 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $93.7 million a year ago.

The average interest rate on the portfolio was 12.91%, compared to 12.26% a year ago.

Medallion Lending Segment

The Company collected $5.7 million of cash on taxi medallion-related assets during the quarter.

Total net taxi medallion assets declined to $16.2 million (comprised of $2.2 million of loans net of allowance for credit losses and $14.0 million of loan collateral in process of foreclosure), a 41% reduction from a year ago, and represented less than 1% of the Company’s total assets, as of September 30, 2023.

Capital Allocation

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share, payable on November 30, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2023.



About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com.

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)



(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Assets Cash, cash equivalents, and federal funds sold $ 127,642 $ 105,598 $ 98,202 Investment and equity securities 63,717 58,785 59,024 Loans 2,203,038 1,916,953 1,855,510 Allowance for credit losses (79,133 ) (63,845 ) (61,535 ) Net loans receivable 2,123,905 1,853,108 1,793,975 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 171,755 172,838 173,200 Loan collateral in process of foreclosure 15,923 21,819 24,331 Other assets 55,685 47,731 50,809 Total assets $ 2,558,627 $ 2,259,879 $ 2,199,541 Liabilities Deposits $ 1,855,096 $ 1,607,110 $ 1,555,832 Long-term debt 218,137 214,320 219,448 Short-term borrowings 18,489 5,000 — Deferred tax liabilities, net 23,131 26,753 26,132 Operating lease liabilities 7,075 8,408 8,580 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 39,437 27,764 29,660 Total liabilities 2,161,365 1,889,355 1,839,652 Total stockholders’ equity 328,474 301,736 291,101 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 68,788 68,788 68,788 Total equity 397,262 370,524 359,889 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,558,627 $ 2,259,879 $ 2,199,541 Number of shares outstanding 23,363,731 23,061,673 23,185,070 Book value per share $ 14.06 $ 13.08 $ 12.56



