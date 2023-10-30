Download/View PDF Factsheet

Pain medicines can be effective in reducing pain when used as directed. However, these medicines can also cause serious injury or death when misused or abused. They can also be addictive. It is important to talk to your healthcare provider about how to safely use pain medicines. Also, ask your healthcare provider about other options to treat pain.

Women experience pain differently than men

Women report more pain than men.

Some types of long-term (chronic) pain, like migraines and back pain, are more common in women.

Women may become dependent on prescription pain medicines more quickly than men.

Women are more likely to be prescribed prescription pain medicines, be given higher doses, and use them for longer time periods than men.

Types of Pain Medicines

Over-the-Counter (OTC) Medicines

OTC pain medicines are in many common products for headaches, colds, and menstrual (period) cramps. Common types of OTC pain medicines are acetaminophen and NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs), such as aspirin and low-dose ibuprofen.

Prescription Medicines

Non-opioid medicines – Medicines that treat pain. Types of non-opioid prescription medicines include diclofenac and ibuprofen. While ibuprofen is also available over-the-counter, your healthcare provider may give you higher doses.

Opioids – Medicines that may be effective for reducing moderate to severe pain, like after a surgery. Common opioids include oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl, and morphine.

