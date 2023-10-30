NSF Statement on White House’s Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence

"As the primary federal investor in non-defense artificial intelligence research, the U.S. National Science Foundation is driving cutting-edge research that is expanding our understanding of AI concepts and techniques, accelerating trustworthy AI innovation, and preparing the next-generation AI workforce. Earlier this year, the NSF-led National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource Task Force released its final report, a roadmap for standing up a national research infrastructure that would democratize access to the resources essential to AI research and development," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "Given NSF’s global leadership in AI, we recognize that it is our responsibility to take bold and decisive steps to ensure its safe and responsible use in light of the rapid speed of its advancement. NSF stands ready to fully implement the actions outlined in today’s Executive Order as well as the eight guiding principles and priorities it lays out. Since the 1960s, NSF has advanced foundational AI research breakthroughs and products we use today. NSF will continue to advance AI technology for decades to come, and enable opportunities for innovation coupled with the right safeguards."