Peripherex Receives FDA Registration for Eye Monitoring Software Providing a Seamless Homecare Glaucoma Solution
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peripherex, a pioneer in eye-care software diagnostics, proudly announces its first FDA registration, releasing the commercial product for its online-accessible visual field test, a revolutionary platform for patient care and provider-patient interaction. Poised to transform the landscape of glaucoma monitoring, this innovative testing, backed by a suite of patents, empowers patients with in-home monitoring capabilities, providing unprecedented accessibility, while delivering actionable data and insights to clinicians.
Dr. Jeffrey Goldberg, Peripherex Founder and Chief Medical Advisor, and Chair of the Byers Institute at Stanford University, emphasizes “this exciting step forward for glaucoma management, fulfilling a significant unmet need for eye care providers who will benefit from more data more often, helping the clinical community make more insightful decisions in patient management”. The impact of conducting frequent tests using a software method, without burdening patients with extra hardware, provides a technical solution allowing capture of critical data more often which may lead to better patient management more often.
In a pivotal step towards making Peripherex widely available, the company has successfully registered its Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) with FDA, marking a significant milestone in ensuring the software's compliance with the highest regulatory standards. This strategic move underscores Peripherex's commitment to delivering a solution that not only redefines glaucoma monitoring, but also meets the rigorous requirements set forth by the FDA.
Key Features and Benefits:
In-Home Monitoring: Peripherex enables patients to conduct eye tests in the comfort of their homes using a personal computer with a webcam or other camera, minimizing the challenges associated with cumbersome frequent visits to clinics and eliminating the need for VR headsets.
• Actionable Insights: Clinicians receive real-time results and insights seamlessly, allowing for earlier interventions in the continuum of care, contributing to potential improvements in patient outcomes.
• Time and Cost Efficiency: Traditional visual field testing involves lengthy office visits and specialized equipment. Peripherex significantly reduces testing time to 2-3 minutes per eye, streamlining workflows, and creating time and cost savings.
• Software-only Platform Enables the Future of Integrated Office and Home Glaucoma Monitoring: a software solution democratizes testing, contributing to healthcare equity for anyone, at any-time, in any setting.
• Robust IP Platform- Peripherex boasts a strong platform of eye-tracking intellectual property, establishing a foundation that not only reinforces the company's technological prowess but also positions it at the forefront of innovation in the field of eye care.
Peripherex's commitment to innovation is underscored by its dedication to the overarching objective of detecting early advancements in the progression of glaucoma. Enabling more frequent data capture over time enhances awareness of the disease progression to both the clinician and patient compared to conventional testing methods. Through the integration of traditional measurements with latency data, Peripherex seeks to preserve vision, enhance lives, and streamline costs in the process.
BioLight, a leading investment company dedicated to advancing the frontier of eye diseases and ocular treatment, has strategically invested in Peripherex, recognizing and supporting the innovative solutions the company brings to the forefront of glaucoma monitoring.
Dr. Justin Schweitzer, OD a residency-trained optometrist at Vance Thompson Vision, shared, "We are excited about this groundbreaking and practical software solution as a viable option for enhancing the management of glaucoma patients within the convenience of their homes."
Peripherex invites clinicians, investors, and the broader healthcare community to explore the future of eye care. With its state-of-the-art eye monitoring software, Peripherex stands at the forefront of the new health economy, paving the way for enhanced care, improved outcomes, and a brighter future for patients. Peripherex continues to push the boundaries of innovation in eye care.
For media and investor relations, please contact: info@peripherex.com
About Peripherex: Peripherex is a leader in software-based diagnostics, dedicated to advancing the field of glaucoma monitoring through innovative Software as a Medical Device solutions. With a commitment to accessibility, actionable insights, and improved patient outcomes, Peripherex is shaping the future of eye care.
About BioLight Life Sciences Ltd.: BioLight is a leading company investing in companies and managing projects in the field of eye diseases and ocular treatments. BioLight’s portfolio companies engage in advanced medical devices, medication, diagnostics and digital medicine and all exemplify the enormous potential of Israeli innovation in these fields.
Gary Berman
Dr. Jeffrey Goldberg, Peripherex Founder and Chief Medical Advisor, and Chair of the Byers Institute at Stanford University, emphasizes “this exciting step forward for glaucoma management, fulfilling a significant unmet need for eye care providers who will benefit from more data more often, helping the clinical community make more insightful decisions in patient management”. The impact of conducting frequent tests using a software method, without burdening patients with extra hardware, provides a technical solution allowing capture of critical data more often which may lead to better patient management more often.
In a pivotal step towards making Peripherex widely available, the company has successfully registered its Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) with FDA, marking a significant milestone in ensuring the software's compliance with the highest regulatory standards. This strategic move underscores Peripherex's commitment to delivering a solution that not only redefines glaucoma monitoring, but also meets the rigorous requirements set forth by the FDA.
Key Features and Benefits:
In-Home Monitoring: Peripherex enables patients to conduct eye tests in the comfort of their homes using a personal computer with a webcam or other camera, minimizing the challenges associated with cumbersome frequent visits to clinics and eliminating the need for VR headsets.
• Actionable Insights: Clinicians receive real-time results and insights seamlessly, allowing for earlier interventions in the continuum of care, contributing to potential improvements in patient outcomes.
• Time and Cost Efficiency: Traditional visual field testing involves lengthy office visits and specialized equipment. Peripherex significantly reduces testing time to 2-3 minutes per eye, streamlining workflows, and creating time and cost savings.
• Software-only Platform Enables the Future of Integrated Office and Home Glaucoma Monitoring: a software solution democratizes testing, contributing to healthcare equity for anyone, at any-time, in any setting.
• Robust IP Platform- Peripherex boasts a strong platform of eye-tracking intellectual property, establishing a foundation that not only reinforces the company's technological prowess but also positions it at the forefront of innovation in the field of eye care.
Peripherex's commitment to innovation is underscored by its dedication to the overarching objective of detecting early advancements in the progression of glaucoma. Enabling more frequent data capture over time enhances awareness of the disease progression to both the clinician and patient compared to conventional testing methods. Through the integration of traditional measurements with latency data, Peripherex seeks to preserve vision, enhance lives, and streamline costs in the process.
BioLight, a leading investment company dedicated to advancing the frontier of eye diseases and ocular treatment, has strategically invested in Peripherex, recognizing and supporting the innovative solutions the company brings to the forefront of glaucoma monitoring.
Dr. Justin Schweitzer, OD a residency-trained optometrist at Vance Thompson Vision, shared, "We are excited about this groundbreaking and practical software solution as a viable option for enhancing the management of glaucoma patients within the convenience of their homes."
Peripherex invites clinicians, investors, and the broader healthcare community to explore the future of eye care. With its state-of-the-art eye monitoring software, Peripherex stands at the forefront of the new health economy, paving the way for enhanced care, improved outcomes, and a brighter future for patients. Peripherex continues to push the boundaries of innovation in eye care.
For media and investor relations, please contact: info@peripherex.com
About Peripherex: Peripherex is a leader in software-based diagnostics, dedicated to advancing the field of glaucoma monitoring through innovative Software as a Medical Device solutions. With a commitment to accessibility, actionable insights, and improved patient outcomes, Peripherex is shaping the future of eye care.
About BioLight Life Sciences Ltd.: BioLight is a leading company investing in companies and managing projects in the field of eye diseases and ocular treatments. BioLight’s portfolio companies engage in advanced medical devices, medication, diagnostics and digital medicine and all exemplify the enormous potential of Israeli innovation in these fields.
Gary Berman
Peripherex
gary@peripherex.com