Heidelberg Materials North America Acquires Bach & Co. Assets

Heidelberg Materials North America has acquired the aggregate assets of Bach & Co. in Clayton, New York.

Irving, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America announced today that it has acquired the aggregate assets of Bach & Co. in New York. The assets include a sand & gravel site and additional high-quality reserves within the company’s existing Northern New York State footprint.

“The acquisition of the Bach & Co. assets further strengthens our aggregates reserves in the Northern New York State area and fortifies our vertically integrated footprint in this key market,” said Alex Car, President of the Northeast Region for Heidelberg Materials North America.   

This latest acquisition reflects the company’s strategic plan to optimize its portfolio in core markets and strengthen its existing businesses through bolt-on acquisitions.

 

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. We are pioneers on the road to carbon neutrality and circular construction. We’re developing new, sustainable building materials as well as intelligent digital solutions.


Jeff Sieg
Heidelberg Materials North America
9726536011
jeff.sieg@heidelbergmaterials.com

