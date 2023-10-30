5G Satellite Communication Market Size Will Soars to USD 29.06 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Small Satellites and Aviation Sector Demand: Straits Research

The global 5G satellite communication market size was valued at USD 2.75 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 29.06 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.09% during the forecast period (2022–2030). The increasing adoption of small satellites in the defense industry for applications such as geospace and atmospheric research, tactical communication, and medium resolution imagery is expected to drive market growth.

New York, United States, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing adoption of small satellites in the defense industry for geospace and atmospheric research, tactical communication, and medium resolution imagery is expected to drive market growth. SATCOM solutions for improved airline operations and air traffic management are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Key Drivers

The primary factor driving the growth of the global 5G satellite communication market is the expanding demand for catering to various applications and eliminating existing technological challenges. The market performance parameters are high bandwidth, low latency, high system spectral efficiency, and reduced energy consumption. In order to meet the technological requirements of 5G satellite communication networks, there will likely be an increase in efforts to upgrade the current infrastructure during the forecast period due to the strong demand for the 5G network across various applications.

Growth Opportunities

Increasing demand for satellite communication in the maritime industry is anticipated to contribute to market growth significantly. Growing concern for the security of people at the borders has directly led to the development of a desperate need for communication. This is likely to affect the growth of the market for maritime communication satellites.

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to rule the 5G satellite communication market during the forecast period. The significant presence of key companies highly engaged in developing and providing 5G telecom services and satellite connectivity is a significant factor contributing to the region's growth.

Key Highlights

is projected to reach USD 29.06 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.09% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on satellite solution type, the market is segmented into backhaul and tower feed, trunking and head-end feed, communication on the move, and hybrid multiplay. The backhaul and tower feed satellite solution type is anticipated to lead the global 5G satellite communication market.

Based on end-user, the market is divided into defense, government, commercial, and consumer. It is anticipated that the commercial end-user segment will hold most of the 5G satellite communication market share.

Based on the orbit segment, the market is divided into low earth orbit (LEO), geosynchronous earth orbit (GEO), and medium earth orbit (MEO). In comparison to medium earth orbit (MEO) and geosynchronous earth orbit (GEO), low earth orbit (LEO) will gain significant traction over the forecast period

Spectrum Band segment is bifurcated by L and S Band (1-4GHZ), C and X Band (4-12GHZ) and Ku and Ka Band (12-40GHZ).

The service segment is divided into mobile broadband, defense and government mission-critical communication, and satellite IoT.

Competitive Analysis

The global 5G satellite communication market’s major key players are SES S.A., Intelsat S.A., Avanti Communications Group plc, Eutelsat Communications S.A., Omnispace LLC, OneWeb, China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd., AT&T Inc., ZTE Corporation, China Telecom, SK Telecom, T-Mobile, Ericsson, Jio, Thales Group, S.T. Engineering, Qualcomm, Gilat Satellite Networks, Telespazio Spa, MediaTek Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., GalaxySpace, Skyloom, Astrodome, Sateliot, Myriota, Vestaspace Technology, and Eigencomm.

Market News

February 2022- India's leading digital service provider, Jio Platforms and SES S.A., announced the formation of a joint venture called Jio Space Technology Limited to bring the next generation scalable and affordable broadband services in India leveraging satellite technology.

January 2022- Intelsat S.A. and Thales Alenia Space entered an agreement to build two software-defined satellites to advance Intelsat's global fabric of software-defined GEO connectivity and its 5G software-defined network. The two next-generation software-defined satellites, Intelsat 41 (IS-41) and Intelsat 44 (IS-44), are scheduled to be in service in 2025.

Global 5G Satellite Communication Market: Segmentation

By Solution Type

Backhaul and Tower Feed

Trunking and Head-End-Feed

Communication on the Move

Hybrid Multiplay

By End-User

Defence

Government

Commercial

Consumer

By Orbit

Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO)

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

By Spectrum Band

L and S-Band (1-4GHZ)

C and X Band (4-12GHZ)

Ku and Ka-Band (12-40GHZ)

By Service

Mobile Broadband

Defence and Government Mission Critical Communication

Satellite IoT

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

