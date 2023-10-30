Bigger AND Better-Terry Costa Growing to Meet Demand

The premier special occasion retail store is expanding and remodeling this winter to bring more dreams within reach for the new year and years to come

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- After over 37 years of providing exceptional, specialized service and putting dreams within reach, Terry Costa is expanding and remodeling! Since 1986, Terry Costa has been committed to serving women in the DFW metroplex, providing a wide selection of dresses for any memorable occasion. With this expansion and remodel, Terry Costa can bring even more dreams within reach with an even wider selection of bridal gowns, evening wear, and prom dresses and more room to find the perfect one. Adapting to customer and team member feedback, the remodel will feature the best lighting frameworks, Insta-worthy runways and photo sets, along with technological improvements to help the team work smart AND hard. As Terry Costa prepares to embrace change in 2024, its doors will remain open, and fully staffed with the same committed team, continuing to give all guests a fabulous experience.“After 22 years of dedication and hard work, I’m proud that we’re finally able to evolve above and beyond anything in our 36-year history. Many of the TC executives and team have worked together tirelessly over the last decade to build the business to exceed our guest’s expectations. You just don’t see that kind of commitment everywhere and I’m excited to work with them through this next exciting era,” said Owner and CEO of Terry Costa, Tina Loyd.“We’re honored to have the opportunity to be a part of our guests’ most memorable moments and we’re now able to bring them the exclusive experience they’ve been waiting for. It will be the best possible version of the Terry Costa experience that has made us both a local favorite and nationally known.” Loyd adds, “We’re evolving along with our guests and will use our new space to bring their most fabulous dreams to life. ”As one of the top bridal and special events retailers in the United States and the fashion industry’s prom and bridal headquarters, Terry Costa offers the widest selection of high-quality dresses in Texas. These dresses come at a wide range of price points and are marked at some of the best prices in the market. If guests can’t make it into the store, Terry Costa also has its own e-commerce website to put dreams within reach for everyone across the United States. From your first formal dance to prom, to your wedding day, to your grandchild’s wedding day, and for every event in between, the Terry Costa team is there to make guests look and feel gorgeous, soon with more space and more amenities.About Terry CostaTerry Costa is the premier Prom, Homecoming, wedding, and other special events retailer. Despite being a small business, it offers the largest selection of prom, homecoming, and pageant dresses in Texas. For over 37 years, Terry Costa has provided the DFW Metroplex with the perfect dresses and unforgettable buying experiences. With a dedicated and empowered team, Terry Costa has an unending commitment to putting “dreams within reach.”Terry Costa is open seven days a week and always welcomes walk-ins. Additional information about Terry Costa and their wide selection of dresses can be found on the website, Bridal Instagram , Prom Instagram, TikTok , and Pinterest.