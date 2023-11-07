Agility CMS Reflects on Impactful Participation at Web Unleashed 2023
Showcasing Cutting-Edge Expertise in Web DevelopmentTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility CMS reviews its recent engagement at Web Unleashed 2023, a prominent conference for front-end web development professionals. The event, which took place from October 15th to 17th, brought together a vibrant community of industry experts and enthusiasts, fostering insightful discussions and knowledge sharing on the latest trends in web development.
As a Silver Sponsor, Agility CMS played a pivotal role in the conference, contributing to the diverse activities and presentations. Joel Varty, the esteemed CTO at Agility CMS, delivered an illuminating presentation titled "MACH: The Future of Cutting-Edge Webdev." Joel's session delved into the transformative potential of MACH architecture, shedding light on its significance in driving innovation and scalability in modern web development.
Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPSL-vwfKmY&t=1354s
Furthermore, Joel's interactive workshop, "Exploring Layout Composition with Headless CMS and Next.js," provided attendees with a hands-on experience in navigating the intricacies of layout composition, emphasizing the importance of creating immersive and dynamic digital experiences.
Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npQLlgeYCXY&t=3s
Agility CMS's presence at the event was a testament to the company's commitment to empowering developers and content creators with the tools and knowledge necessary to thrive in the ever-evolving web development landscape. The Agility CMS booth, a hub of engagement and interaction, provided attendees with exclusive insights into the platform's capabilities and its role in enhancing web development projects.
Reflecting on the event, Harmonie Poirier, Senior Marketing Manager at Agility CMS, stated, "Our participation at Web Unleashed 2023 was a fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow professionals and share our expertise in the field. We are dedicated to continuing our mission of driving innovation and excellence in web development, and we look forward to further contributing to the advancement of the industry."
For more information on Agility CMS and its comprehensive suite of solutions, please visit: https://agilitycms.com/
