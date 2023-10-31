Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,137 in the last 365 days.

Netlify Compose 2023: Uniting Industry Leaders

Compose 2023

Compose 2023

Unveiling the Future of Composable Architecture at the Iconic Fairmont Hotel

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netlify Compose 2023, hosted at the iconic Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, left an indelible mark as an event that brought together industry visionaries and tech aficionados for an immersive experience. Amidst the vibrant atmosphere, the Agility CMS sponsorship facilitated a compelling space for networking and collaboration. Our booth provided a platform for forging meaningful connections, enabling us to engage with attendees, industry peers, and thought leaders, fostering dynamic conversations about the future of composable architecture.

During the event, the exciting announcement from Netlify about the upcoming integration with Agility CMS as the first Partner Developed Connector further underscored the significance of the occasion. This partnership, set to launch soon, represents a significant milestone in content management, Integrating Agility CMS and Netlify Connect signifies a transformative step in empowering enterprises to streamline their digital ecosystems and modernize their web architecture, emphasizing a phased and adaptive approach to digital transformation.

The bustling conference floor at the Fairmont Hotel buzzed with creative energy and progressive ideas, fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration. Against the venue's timeless elegance and contemporary amenities, attendees seized the opportunity to cultivate lasting connections and nurture valuable partnerships within the industry. As the event drew to a close, the prevailing enthusiasm and optimism resonated deeply, signifying a collective commitment to harnessing the power of composable architecture as a transformative force in the digital landscape.

Harmonie Poirier
Agility CMS
+ 19057084155
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Netlify Compose 2023: Uniting Industry Leaders

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more