Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. to Present at Emerging Growth Conference

XESP invites investors, advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference on Nov. 1, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. (XESP), a digital engagement company and market disruptor, today announces it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Nov. 1, 2023. This live, interactive online event offers existing shareholders and the investment community an opportunity to interact with the company’s President and CEO, Peter Hager.



Hager will provide a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Hager will do his best to get through as many as time permits.

Electronic Servitor Publication Network will present at 11:25 a.m. ET on Wed., Nov. 1, 2023, for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1603286&tp_key=f701725cb0&sti=xesp

For those unable to attend, an archived webcast will be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. A link will be released after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner.

The conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Electronic Servitor Publication Network

Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. (OTCQB: XESP) is a digital engagement company providing growth for B2B companies through its digital activation and engagement solutions for multiple verticals. XESP’s managed service offering is powered by a sophisticated tech stack—the Digital Engagement Engine™. XESP’s technology provides intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning, and a logic-driven workflow that creates relevant digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to action—driving growth for client companies.

For more information, please visit: www.XESPN.com

