LA FILM & TV PRODUCER UNVEILS SLATE OF ORIGINAL FILMS AND SOCIALLY AWARE DRAMA SERIES AT AMERICAN FILM MARKET 2023
As some in the film industry consider AI a worthy competitor to writers, we stand by the artistic, creative vision of screenwriters, filtered through the indispensable human heart, mind, and brain. ”SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruVariety Films, an advocate and amplifier of original and underrepresented storytelling and voices, is launching a roster of film, television, and streaming projects for acquisition and collaboration at American Film Market 2023—the global film industry’s premier B2B convention taking place in Santa Monica, CA from October 31st to Nov 5th.
— Dr. Tanaz Molapour
Recognized as a critical link that connects talent, innovation, and resources to enable projects that transcend traditional boundaries, TruVariety embraces unconventional and challenging projects. “We firmly believe in the transformative power of stories and invest and collaborate with those that need to be told,” said Veronica Amick-Becerra, CEO of TruVariety, a veteran network, streaming, and film producer.
TruVariety’s co-founder, Tanaz Molapour, a psychologist with a PhD in Neuroscience, identifies and backs creative projects that speak to the human condition and the times we live in. “We're on a mission to reshape the entertainment landscape by harnessing the power of diversity, innovation, and creative excellence to bring stories of substance that are not derivative,” she said.
TruVariety’s slate includes two drama series by Brit-South Asian-first generation American, Gail Vida Hamburg, a former journalist and prize-recognized screenwriter and novelist. TruVariety is presenting Vida Hamburg’s Rehab Riviera (2023 finalist, Los Angeles International Screenplay and Southern California Screenwriting competitions), a family and medical drama series about young Americans recovering from addiction in paradisal Southern California; and Heart Meridian, (2023 Austin Film Festival Drama Pilot & AMC Pilot 2nd Round) a sweeping multi-generational Neo-Western family drama series set in Texas, about American identity, historical memory, and erasure. “Both series are delicately-wrought, socially-engaged storytelling endeavors that explore and capture the current American psyche and zeitgeist about family, identity, belonging, and home,” said Amick-Becerra.
TruVariety is also promoting Alexandria, a documentary about Alexander the Great’s eponymous city by the Nile. Helmed by executive producer, Scott Prince, renowned Egyptologist Dr. Bob Bianchi chronicles the city’s survival through the centuries, and its role as the epicenter of scientific advances and crucible of the greatest minds of the age. Another project, Cuddle Buddies by Jordan Roman, is a drama about the essential human longing for touch and its healing abilities that speaks to the current epidemic of loneliness and isolation. Through the Blinds by 7 BIPOC women writers and directors documents the gripping tales of women challenging the expectations of family, society, and their own traumas, as they reclaim their power.
As some in the film industry consider AI generated content a worthy competitor to writers, TruVariety Films stands by the artistic and creative vision of screenwriters. “Our roster of films, television dramas, and streaming content awaiting production partners is a metaphor for original storytelling of the human experience, filtered through the indispensable human heart, mind, and brain,” said former neuroscientist, Dr. Molapour.
For more information, please contact info@truvarietyfilms.com or visit www.truvarietyfilms.com
American Film Market 2023 will be held from October 31st to November 5th at Le Meridién Delfina in Santa Monica, CA. https://americanfilmmarket.com/
