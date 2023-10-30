Presto Smile Unveils Dental AI App, Empowering Dental Assistants and Hygienists with Pocket-Sized Possibilities
The Presto Smile app will be available on all devices for iOS and Android in January 2024, putting thousands of small possibilities in the palm of their hands.FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presto Smile, a trailblazer in the dental technology industry, is thrilled to announce the release of its groundbreaking dental AI app. Designed exclusively for dental assistants and hygienists, this proprietary AI addition in the Dental Smile mock-up space serves as a conversation starter, revolutionizing patient engagement even before the doctor enters the room. The app will be available on all devices for iOS and Android in January 2024, putting thousands of small possibilities in the palm of their hands.
With Presto Smile's dental AI app, dental assistants and hygienists can now carry a powerful tool in their pockets. This innovative app empowers them to initiate conversations and explore treatment options with patients using a comprehensive library of dental smile mock-ups. By leveraging artificial intelligence, the app provides an interactive platform that opens up a world of possibilities, enhancing the patient experience and streamlining the workflow for dental professionals.
"Our dental AI app represents a significant step forward in transforming patient engagement within the dental industry," said Billie Prisby, CEO and Co-founder of Presto Smile. "We understand the crucial role that dental assistants and hygienists play in patient care, and our AI tool is designed to empower them in starting conversations about smile makeovers. With the app, they can showcase various treatment possibilities, educate patients, and create a positive foundation for the dentist's consultation."
Key features of Presto Smile's dental AI app include:
1. Pocket-Sized Possibilities: Dental assistants and hygienists can carry thousands of dental smile mock-ups in their pockets, from simple whitening to straightening and large to small smile makeovers, expanding treatment options and enhancing patient engagement.
2. Available on All Devices: The app is compatible with iOS and Android devices, ensuring accessibility for dental professionals, regardless of their preferred platform.
3. Conversation Starter: As an exclusive conversation starter, the app allows dental professionals to introduce patients to potential smile makeovers and educate them about treatment options, even before the doctor walks into the room.
4. Streamlined Workflow: By seamlessly integrating into the dental workflow, the app saves time and enhances efficiency, enabling dental assistants and hygienists to optimize their patient interactions.
Presto Smile's dental AI app marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to innovation and improving patient care. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, dental professionals can now leverage a cutting-edge tool that empowers them to deliver exceptional patient experiences and foster meaningful conversations about smile makeovers.
About Presto Smile:
Presto Smile is a leading innovator in the dental technology industry, dedicated to developing state-of-the-art solutions that improve patient care and enhance dental professionals' workflow. The company's mission is to empower dental professionals with advanced tools that enable them to deliver exceptional patient experiences and achieve outstanding treatment outcomes.
