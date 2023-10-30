Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,272 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,891 in the last 365 days.

NDDOT announces 2023 Name-A-Plow Contest

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) today announced the start of the 2023 Name-A-Plow Contest inviting North Dakotans to submit name ideas for a snowplow in their home district.

The contest is open until Nov. 20 and more information can be found at dot.nd.gov.

“Asking North Dakotans to submit snowplow names is another fun way to get the public interested and engaged in being safe this winter,” said Matt Linneman, NDDOT deputy director for engineering. “We hope people submit their best names and then download the ND Roads app so they can be up to date on winter weather in their area. Making an effort to ‘know before you go’ will help keep our plow operators and other motorists safe this winter.”  

Winners will be selected shortly after the Nov. 20 deadline and contest winners will have an opportunity to meet the plow operators and have their photo taken with the plow.

Contest rules:

  • Names submitted should be appropriate and under 15 characters.
  • If the same name is submitted by multiple individuals, the entry that came in first will be the one considered.
  • Names may be submitted by a group (schools, nursing homes, etc.), but must include a contact name.

Find more information on winter weather driving, the ND Roads app, and the Name-A-Plow Contest at dot.nd.gov.

###

 

CONTACT:
David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

You just read:

NDDOT announces 2023 Name-A-Plow Contest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more