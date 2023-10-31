Crossville, TN ~ 2nd Annual Field of Honor® 2023
Hundreds of US flags will be on display in perfect rows. Walk among the rows of flags knowing that each one represents an individual and tells their story.
The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him."
— —G.K. Chesterton
November 5 – 11, 2023
Garrison Park
542 4th Street, Crossville, TN 38572
Flags may be sponsored to honor our military veterans or personnel from any service branch, including canine and cavalry, who have sacrificed for our freedom.
This will be the 2nd Annual Field of Honor® display in our community and is the perfect opportunity to remember our heroes who have served and sacrificed.
This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or giving to this patriotic cause.
Funds raised will be donated to Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council (CCVAC), and other nonprofit veteran organizations in our community.
A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation.
Benefiting Charities:
Exchange Club of Lake Tansi
Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council
Hosted By:
Exchange Club of Lake Tansi
Local Organizing Committee:
Project Chair: Mary Vesper
Co-Project Chair: Melody Livingston
Fundraiser Chair: Judi Hartman
Public Relations Chair: Jean Smith
Program Chair: Kelly Strachan
Volunteer Chair: Melody Livingston
Field Coordinator Chair: Dina Neff
Sponsorship Chair: Dan Smith
Mary Vesper
Lake Tansi Exchange Club
+1 325-227-0639
mary_aman@yahoo.com
