The Federation Launches Campaign to Give Ohio Girl a Bike for Christmas

Makenzie is ready for the paparazzi

Makenzie enjoys a nice park swing

Makenzie at school

9-Year-Old Girl with cerebral palsy would love a special bike for Christmas

This bike will help bring her joy and help her feel more independent and included during time spent outside. Not to mention it is good physical therapy!”
— Ketrina Gutzke, Makenzie's mom

SANDUSKY, OH, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Makenzie is a smart, ambitious, wild, sweet and silly 8-year-old who has Cerebral Palsy. She loves school, YouTube and being around family, friends and other kids. Makenzie is a big sister of one little sister and soon will have a little brother. She loves being a big sister and sticks up for her little sister even when she is doing wrong. Makenzie is such a sweet and caring person that she tries to stick up for anyone.

This bike will be a game changer for her as she does not spend much time outside due to the lack of accessible activities for her. Unfortunately, there aren’t any REAL accessible parks near her that offer anything more than an adaptive swing in which her family cannot utilize due to it being a 2 person transfer and it not having a safety harness to help hold her up. This bike will help bring her joy and help her feel more independent and included during time spent outside. Not to mention it is good physical therapy! Thank you so much for helping make this happen for her!

Help us give Makenzie an extra special gift for Christmas.

About

Established in 1984 with the help if 'Star Trek' creator Gene Roddenberry, The Federation hopes to bring about a brighter future by helping those in need today.

https://trekfederation.com

