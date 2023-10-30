Global Citizen Solutions Announces Free Eligibility Test for Portugal's Non-Habitual Residence Program

Global Citizen Solutions announces a limited-time opportunity for individuals to assess eligibility for the NHR tax scheme in Portugal via their online platform

Global Citizen Solutions announces a limited-time opportunity for individuals to assess whether they are still eligible for the NHR tax regime in Portugal via their free online platform."
LISBON, PORTUGAL, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the clock ticks towards the end of an era for Portugal's successful Non-Habitual Resident (NHR) tax regime, Global Citizen Solutions, an expert in international residency programs announces a limited-time opportunity for individuals to assess whether they are still eligible for the tax regime in Portugal via their free online platform Portugal NHR Find my option

Portugal's NHR tax regime has become a beacon for those seeking not only sun-soaked shores, but also a strategic financial haven. This initiative offers some advantages for a period of 10 years, including tax exemptions on global income and a flat tax rate of 20 percent on active income derived from high-value-added activities in Portugal.

Joana Mendonça, Head of Legal at Global Citizen Solutions explains why the time is now to act if you have been considering taking advantage of the NHR status: “On 10th October, the Portuguese announced the end of the Non-habitual residence (NHR) but the proposed changes will not affect current NHR status holders. Those who meet the conditions for registration as non-habitual residents on or before 31st December 2023, as well as holders of a valid residence visa on that date, can register for NHR status within the available timeframe until 31st March 2024. However, it is essential for eligible individuals to act swiftly to enhance their chances of obtaining the tax regime until the end of the scheme.”

This limited-time eligibility test, provided by Global Citizen Solutions, offers individuals the opportunity to explore their chances of securing NHR status before the impending changes take effect. Joana expands further and highlights the three different case scenarios in which individuals should act upon: “Time is of essence. For those who are currently visa or permit holders in Portugal, they should immediately enroll in the NHR program. European Union citizens who are interested in obtaining their tax residency in Portugal should also seek enrollment as such. And finally, for any other case scenario, it is important to look for a trusted advisor for strategic feasibility analysis to evaluate your visa options.”

This scheme encourages global citizens to relocate to Portugal, and once approved, they can enjoy substantial tax savings for a decade. The NHR tax regime aims to attract individuals who can contribute to Portugal's economy and culture, making it a win-win for both newcomers and the host country. Foreign investors holding a Golden Visa, digital nomads, or Tech Visa holders who plan to spend over 183 days a year in Portugal are all eligible to apply for NHR status.

Global Citizen Solutions is a boutique consultancy firm helping individuals and families to find their ideal residence & citizenship by investment programs. With offices in Portugal, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Brazil, our multicultural and multilingual team will guide individuals and families from start to finish, providing expert advice considering freedom, mobility, taxation, and security. Our international team is devoted to fulfilling our client's personal and financial needs, knowing that each situation is unique. Global Citizen Solutions covers programs in Portugal, UK, Spain, Malta, the Caribbean and Vanuatu. Global Citizen Solutions has a strong presence on the Portuguese Golden Visa program with a 100% success rate in all our applications. We offer the freedom, mobility and security that comes with a second citizenship.

