CDM Smith Offers Unique Career Development Opportunities to College Students and Professionals Returning from Career Breaks

The firm’s upcoming Virtual STEM Week webinars will present college students with career insights from CDM Smith service groups, and this spring the industry leading Reboot Re-Entry Program will see its seventh cohort of professionals returning from career breaks.

Boston, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDM Smith is proud to invest in career development opportunities for aspiring professionals and others interested in the firm through its Virtual STEM Week and Reboot Re-Entry program.

Building on its longstanding history of supporting college students through its scholarship, internship and co-op programs, the firm is holding its first Virtual STEM Week for students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The inaugural event will feature a series of live webinars presented by members of CDM Smith service groups, including construction; environment; infrastructure; transportation; water; and program, construction and asset management.

Attendees can expect to hear from junior-, mid- and senior-level staff from each group about their career journeys, team dynamics and project work. With a wide variety of service offerings, the firm is committed to connecting with aspiring professionals to build their awareness of the career paths and opportunities available to them.

Virtual STEM Week will take place November 6-8. For webinar times and registration, visit https://cdmsmith.recsolu.com/external/events_central.

In a similar effort to advance promising talent, CDM Smith has targeted the unique candidate pool of individuals who have taken a career break in the STEM field. Through its Reboot Re-Entry program, the firm offers a 16-week, paid opportunity for STEM professionals and military veterans who have taken a 2-year or more career break, allowing them to strengthen their skills and ease back into their field. The goal is to extend an offer for a full-time position at CDM Smith upon completion of the program.

Established in 2019, the Reboot Re-Entry program marked its 5-year anniversary with its 2023 cohort that ultimately saw 100% conversion to full-time hires. CDM Smith is currently recruiting for a seventh cohort that will commence in January 2024.

To learn more about the Reboot Re-Entry program and to apply for the next cohort, visit cdmsmith.com/reboot.

“Supporting career journeys at all stages is integral to providing an unmatched employee experience and both Virtual STEM Week and the Reboot Re-Entry program are testaments to this effort,” said Julie Lucas, senior manager of recruiting programs. “We want to show students across the country the possibilities waiting for them at CDM Smith, and we want individuals returning from career breaks to feel valued for their unique perspectives.”

