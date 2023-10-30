Monoclonal Antibodies Market Rising at 11.7% CAGR to Reach US$ 692.39 Billion by 2033, States Fact.MR

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Demand for Personalized Treatment Options Driving Importance of Monoclonal Antibodies

Rockville , Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding at a CAGR of 11.7%, the global Monoclonal Antibodies Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 692.39 billion by 2033-end, as per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Demand for monoclonal antibodies is expected to rise rapidly as it continues to revolutionize the landscape of modern healthcare. Monoclonal antibodies are identical clones of a single-parent antibody. They are created by cloning a single parent cell, usually a B cell, to make a large number of identical antibodies. They can target and connect to certain molecules with considerable affinity due to their exceptional specificity, which is essential for their therapeutic efficacy.

Key Segments of Monoclonal Antibodies Industry Research Report

By Production By Source By Indication By End User In Vivo

In Vitro Murine

Chimeric

Humanized

Human

Others Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others Hospitals

Specialty Centers

Research Institutes

Others



Monoclonal antibodies are used in a variety of therapeutic fields, including oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and others. The adaptability of these antibodies contributes to their widespread use. Biotechnology and genetic engineering advancements are driving the development of innovative monoclonal antibody therapeutics, resulting in better treatment options and patient outcomes. Monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, have emerged as a trailblazing force in biotechnology and pharmacology.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global monoclonal antibodies market is forecasted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is projected to reach US$ 692.39 billion by the end of 2033.

North America held 47.2% share of the global market in 2022.

The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 12.3% through 2033.

The human source segment accounted for 52.5% share of the market in 2022.

The humanized source segment is projected to advance at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period.

The in vitro segment held a dominant market share of 76.2% in 2022.

In 2022, hospitals held a market share of 40% and accounted for a revenue of US$ 79 billion.

“Monoclonal antibodies have emerged as a game-changer in the field of medicine. In response to the growing incidence of these chronic diseases, the global market continues to evolve with innovative therapies and treatment options. With advancements in biotechnology, it is now possible to customize monoclonal antibodies to target specific disease indicators and patient profiles. This has paved the way for a new era of personalized medicine, where treatment plans are tailored to individual patients, maximizing therapeutic efficacy,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Necessitating Increased Production of Monoclonal Antibodies

Monoclonal antibodies have emerged as a promising option as there is an urgent need for effective, focused treatments with the development of chronic diseases such as cancer and autoimmune diseases. The number of cancer cases has risen substantially. Monoclonal antibodies are significant in oncology because they specifically target cancer cells while preserving healthy organs, reducing the often debilitating side effects of standard chemotherapy and radiation therapy. This level of therapy precision is crucial for enhancing patient outcomes and quality of life.

Autoimmune diseases, on the other hand, have had a similar rise in diagnostic rates. Monoclonal antibodies treat autoimmune diseases by controlling the immune response, lowering inflammation, and slowing disease development. This leads to better symptom management. As the global burden of chronic diseases rises, the monoclonal antibodies market is positioned to play a critical role in tackling these health issues, bringing hope and better prospects for countless patients and their families. The precision and personalization that monoclonal antibodies provide make them a driving force in reshaping the landscape of modern healthcare.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 692.39 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 11.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the monoclonal antibodies market for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on production (in vivo, in vitro), source (murine, chimeric, humanized, human), indication (cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, others), and end user (hospitals, specialty centers, research institutes, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

