Questex’s Sibec First Shortened Event Was Big on Success

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibec, the leading one-to-one event for the fitness industry, organized by Questex, presented its first abridged version of the beloved event in Dallas, Texas, October 16-18, 2023 at the Westin Galleria. The event offered a focused opportunity for the fitness industry to foster business relationships between buyers and suppliers.



For over 25 years, Sibec has offered global fitness industry suppliers unparalleled networking opportunities with leading owners, operators and decision makers from United States fitness facilities and clubs including high volume chain, independent and commercial clubs in a seamless, business-focused environment over two days. This new express format created a more focused event with the same networking facetime, designed for attendees who don’t have the time to commit to three to four days out of the office.

For a day and a half, global fitness suppliers and major owners and operators from health, fitness, and leisure facilities in the United States, joined together for an unparalleled networking experience, pioneered by the Sibec brand.

“We noted a need for a smaller, more intimate event that was centrally located in the United States. That way, we could facilitate meetings with buyers and suppliers that they were looking for in less time without losing the character of a Sibec event,” said Robert Shannon, Jr, Global Director of Sibec Events.

Participants participated in a minimum of 16 one-to-one meetings, a keynote presentation by Jeff Skeen, CEO, Results Redefined, three roundtables between suppliers and buyers to discuss fitness fundamentals and trends, and a Supplier Showcase, where buyers were able to meet with suppliers they did not have scheduled appointments with.

In between, attendees had ample networking time at all meals and receptions for both relationship building and fun.

“I have been attending since its second year. Sibec has been a key component in the success of my company by offering the opportunity to have access to decision makers in a serious and engaged environment,” said Timothy Petsch of TMI Sustainable Aquatics.

“This was a first-class experience in regard to location, direct and instant communication, lodging and most importantly, the presenters and businesses that were in attendance,” stated Amanda Moran of Michigan Athletic Club.



The next scheduled Sibec event is Sibec Americas, offering the largest Sibec event of the year, connecting global suppliers with business owners and operators of the Americas. Click here for more on that event.

About Sibec

Organized by Questex, Sibec events are the longest running one-to-one events for professionals in the fitness industry and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from fitness and wellness products, manufacturers and distributors to club owners, directors, and managers. With a minimum of 16 one-to-one appointments, multiple networking opportunities, and education, Sibec events, presented by Club Industry, provides the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified buyers of fitness equipment and supply looking to meet the top global companies.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

