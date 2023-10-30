OA Week 2023 – Ocean acidification in seas around Japan

Date: Tuesday 31 October 2023

Time: 6:00 UTC View in various time zones

Description:

Although no serious impacts of ocean acidification on marine organisms have been reported in the seas around Japan, ocean acidification is progressing at a rate faster than the global average, and future trends will be closely watched. In addition, there is concern about the impacts of coastal acidification due to the inflow of freshwater and substances from land areas to coastal areas. In this session, we will present monitoring results of ocean acidification in the seas around Japan, which include recent activities of the Japan Ocean Acidification Network (JOAN). We will also present future projections of impacts of ocean acidification based on numerical modeling, which are necessary as guidelines for planning future countermeasures.

Moderator:

Atmosphere and Ocean Research Institute, The University of Tokyo

Speakers:

Atmosphere and Ocean Research Institute, The University of Tokyo

Assessing impacts of coastal warming, acidification, and deoxygenation on Pacific oyster (Crassostrea gigas) farming: A case study in the Hinase Area, Okayama Prefecture and Shizugawa Bay, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan

Lawrence Patrick C. Bernardo

Atmosphere and Ocean Research Institute, The University of Tokyo

Development of a high-resolution marine ecosystem model for predicting the combined impacts of ocean acidification and deoxygenation

Fisheries Resources Institute, Japan Fisheries Research and Education Agency

Characteristics of pH variation and its forcings in Japanese coastal areas

The Japan Meteorological Agency

Multi-decadal trends of dissolved inorganic carbon and ocean acidification in surface seawater of the Western North Pacific

