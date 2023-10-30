OA Week 2023 – North American Hub

Date: Tuesday 31 October 2023

Time: 18:30 UTC View in various time zones

Description:

The North American Hub is one of the earliest formed hubs within GOA-ON and it includes over 225 members from Canada, the US, and Mexico. The North American Hub has been integral to GOA-ON, with members serving not only within the hub but also as GOA-ON Co-Chairs and secretariat members. This session will highlight early career ocean professionals within the North American Hub, demonstrating the diverse and interdisciplinary research that our hub pioneers.

Session Organizer(s):

Helen Gurney-Smith and Jose Martin Hernandez Ayon

Moderator:

University of Washington

Speakers:

University of Victoria

Estimating CO2 Source-Sink Dynamics in the Coastal Zone

National Research Council Postdoctoral Fellow, NOAA Affiliate (Milford Lab)

Developmental mismatch of pCO2 levels in a second generation of northern bay scallops

Ricardo De Jesus Ehectal Gomez Reyes*

Affiliation Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC), Oceanographic Research Institute and Ensenada Scientific Research and Higher Education Center (CICESE)

Gene regulation mediated by microRNAs in the Pacific mollusk Haliotis rufescens facing CO2-induced acidification

Dalhousie University

Estimation of the Carbonate System State for the Labrador Sea: Data Fusion Using Multivariate Time Series Methods and CO2SYS

GOA-ON, 27 October 2023. More information.

