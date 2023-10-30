Cost Of Assisted Living In Florida: Sunny Hills Assisted Living Facility Homestead Releases An Insightful Analysis

Homestead, Florida – Sunny Hills Assisted Living Facility is excited to announce the release of its insightful analysis that discusses the cost of assisted living in Florida. The article features on the blog section of the assisted living facilities website and breaks down the average costs, the most affordable locations for assisted living in Florida, and what type of care, amenities, and mental or physical assistance should be provided within the monthly bills.

According to a recent Genworth’s Cost of Care Survey, the average cost of assisted living in Florida is around $4500 a month but can vary significantly, with lower-priced facilities charging $2800 and those in more affluent locations rising to $7000. Sunny Hills Assisted Living Facility Homestead highlights that residents in Lucie, Lakeland, and Gainesville can expect higher assisted living costs in comparison to more affordable places in Tampa, Miami, Sebastian, and Punta Gordon.

In Florida, assisted living comes under the state’s waiver program that covers a specific cost of assisted living facilities for senior citizens. The Assisted Living for the Elderly Waiver was created to help those at risk of nursing home placement and, through the federally funded Medicaid program, covers three areas of care, including case management, assisted living, and incontinence supplies. This support from the state is an effective way for Florida residents to access high-quality assisted living facilities at a reduced cost, where they can experience an array of specialist services, such as occupational therapy, physical therapy, personal care, and recreational activities.

Unlike other Homestead assisted living facilities, Sunny Hills Assisted Living Facility Homestead has a range of inexpensive payment plans that are convenient and feasible for residents’ families. All rates and charges are included in the monthly bills, and there are no additional or exclusive costs for the facilities wide range of care services, which include:

An extensive and happy community with a loving and caring bond

Improved physical and mental health for residents

Provision of advanced healthcare and assistance 24/7

Engaging in fun and mindful activities like gardening, arts, and crafts

Caregivers provide residents with a home-like environment to keep them healthy and happy

Well-being programs and therapies to keep residents busy and allow them to spend quality time together

Nutritional dining and healthy snacks

Spacious and modern studio apartments with personal air conditioners, a private bathroom, spacious closets with built-in drawers and shelves for storage, an alarm system, and windows with gorgeous views

Top-notch amenities, such as a full-service beauty bar and salon, a walking path with a beautiful garden, and palm trees, a TV room, a beautiful gazebo, laundry service and massage therapists

Routine medical check-ups are done on a timely basis

Sunny Hills Assisted Living Facility Homestead is continually rated as one of the leading Florida assisted living facilities due to the time its specialist team takes to treat each new resident as a unique individual. This approach allows the assisted living facility to offer residents different levels of healthcare providers and a range of trained staff to ensure they have a better lifestyle, access to great facilities, and an engaging, wonderful experience.

Due to this individualized approach, Sunny Hills Assisted Living Facility Homestead’s living costs depend on the mental and physical assistance provided to senior citizens. This means that charges might not be similar for all the residents, as facilities and care provided are sometimes different.

About Sunny Hills Assisted Living Facility Homestead

Sunny Hills Assisted Living Facility Homestead is a family run community in Homestead, Florida, that is committed to providing seniors with an exceptional level of service and care in a beautiful setting. While exceeding the expectations of its residents, families, and employees.

