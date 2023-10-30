[Latest] Global Refurbished Smart Watches Market Size, Forecast & Share Surpass US$ 26.7 Billion By 2032, At 8.2% CAGR
Global Refurbished Smart Watches Market was at US$ 12.4 Bn in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 26.7 Bn by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 8.2% between 2023 - 2032.
Global Refurbished Smart Watches Market was estimated at USD 12.4 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 26.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% between 2023 and 2032.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Refurbished Smart Watches Market was estimated at USD 12.4 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 26.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% between 2023 and 2032.
— Custom Market Insights
Report URL: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/refurbished-smart-watches-market/
Global Refurbished Smart Watches Market: Overview
The smartwatch market encompasses wearable devices with digital capabilities, often synced with smartphones. Its dynamic nature is characterized by rapid technological advancements and diverse consumer needs. Trends include a shift towards health monitoring, encompassing ECG, SpO2, and sleep tracking.
Customization options, extended battery life, and sleek designs are sought-after features. Integration of voice assistants, 5G compatibility, and expanded app ecosystems also shape the market. It combines fashion, health, and functionality to offer users a versatile and interconnected accessory.
Global Refurbished Smart Watches Market: Growth Drivers
Refurbished Smart Watches Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics
Cost-Effective Alternative: The refurbished smartwatches market is thriving due to the cost-effectiveness they offer. Consumers seeking premium smartwatches at lower prices are attracted to these refurbished devices, contributing to market expansion.
Environmental Consciousness: Increasing awareness about electronic waste and sustainability has led to a rise in demand for refurbished products. Refurbished smart watches appeal to eco-conscious consumers looking to reduce their environmental impact.
Technological Innovation: The introduction of new smartwatch models prompts consumers to upgrade, creating a stream of used devices. The refurbishment market seizes this opportunity, updating and improving these devices to offer them at lower prices.
Quality Assurance: Reputable refurbishment companies ensure that devices undergo thorough testing, repairs, and quality checks before resale. This assurance of quality attracts consumers who want the benefits of smartwatches without the price tag of new devices.
Access to Premium Features: Refurbished smartwatches provide access to advanced features like fitness tracking, notifications, and health monitoring, making these technologies accessible to a wider audience.
E-Commerce Platforms: The growth of online marketplaces has facilitated the sale of refurbished smartwatches. Consumers can easily compare prices, features, and reviews, boosting the visibility and accessibility of these products.
Brand Reputation and Trust: Established brands offering refurbished smart watches leverage their reputation and customer trust to attract buyers. Consumers feel more confident purchasing refurbished devices from reputable brands, enhancing the market’s growth.
Rapid Technological Advancements: The rapid pace of technological advancements in the smartwatch industry leads to frequent upgrades. As a result, a steady supply of relatively recent models becomes available for refurbishment, catering to consumers seeking up-to-date features without paying full price.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=30000
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Refurbished Smart Watches Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.2% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Refurbished Smart Watches Market size was valued at around USD 12.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 26.7 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Google completes Fitbit acquisition: In 2021, Google completes Fitbit acquisition. Fitbit’s latest and most advanced health and fitness smartwatch, Fitbit Sense, features stress management tools and new ways to manage your heart health, including an ECG app to assess heart rhythm for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib).
D)Garmin acquires Firstbeat Analytics: In 2020, acquired Firstbeat Analytics Oy, a privately held provider of physiological analytics and metrics for consumer devices in the health, wellness, fitness and performance markets. Firstbeat Analytics is the consumer licensing business formerly a part of Firstbeat Technologies. Garmin’s acquisition of Firstbeat Analytics bolstered its health and fitness tracking capabilities, allowing it to offer more advanced physiological measurements in its devices.
E) Sustainability Emphasis: As environmental concerns persisted, the refurbished market’s sustainability aspect gained prominence. Environmentally conscious consumers sought alternatives to new devices, driving interest in refurbished options.
F)Incentives and Promotions: Post-pandemic recovery efforts led to promotional activities and incentives. Discounts, trade-in programs, and extended warranties attracted consumers to refurbished smart watches, stimulating market rebound.
Press Release For Global Refurbished Smart Watches Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/refurbished-smartwatches-market/
Regional Landscape
North America: In North America, refurbished smartwatch trends are driven by a strong emphasis on health and wellness. Consumers demand devices with advanced health tracking features, including ECG and sleep analysis. Customization and integration with smart home ecosystems are also prominent, reflecting the tech-savvy lifestyle prevalent in the region.
Europe: In Europe, fashion-forward designs and sustainable choices are key trends in the refurbished smartwatch market. Consumers prioritize refurbished models that align with their personal style while addressing environmental concerns. Additionally, compatibility with public transportation and contactless payment systems is gaining traction, showcasing Europe’s focus on convenience.
Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region sees a surge in demand for affordable and feature-rich refurbished smartwatches. Localization is a prominent trend, with devices catering to specific cultural preferences and languages. As mobile payment adoption grows, refurbished smartwatches equipped with NFC technology for payments gain popularity, emphasizing the region’s mobile-first lifestyle.
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA experiences a trend towards ruggedness and outdoor functionality in refurbished smartwatches. With diverse terrains and adventure-seeking populations, these devices often include robust designs, GPS tracking, and altimeters. Additionally, local content and language support are crucial, reflecting the rich cultural diversity of the region.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=29844
Key Players
Apple Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Garmin Ltd.
Fitbit Inc.
Fossil Group Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Xiaomi Corporation
TicWatch (Mobvoi)
Amazfit (Huami)
Pebble Technology (acquired by Fitbit)
Others
The Global Refurbished Smart Watches Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Factory Refurbished
Seller Refurbished
y Application
Fitness and Health Tracking
Communication and Notifications
Outdoor and Adventure
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=29844
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Global Delivery Drones Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/delivery-drones-market/
Global Bike Trainers Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bike-trainers-market/
Global POP Display Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pop-display-market/
Global Retail E-Commerce Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/retail-e-commerce-market/
Global LegalTech Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/legaltech-market/
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a Market research and advisory company delivering business insights and Market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of Market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=29844
Contact Us
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
joel@custommarketinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn