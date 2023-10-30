[Latest] Global Primary Macronutrients Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 46.8 Mn By 2032, At 5.7% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

Global Primary Macronutrients Market was at US$ 31.2 Mn in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 46.8 Mn by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 5.7% between 2023 and 2032.

The Global Primary Macronutrients Market was estimated at USD 31.2 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 46.8 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% between 2023 and 2032.” — Custom Market Insights