[Latest] Global Primary Macronutrients Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 46.8 Mn By 2032, At 5.7% CAGR
Global Primary Macronutrients Market was at US$ 31.2 Mn in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 46.8 Mn by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 5.7% between 2023 and 2032.
The Global Primary Macronutrients Market was estimated at USD 31.2 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 46.8 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% between 2023 and 2032.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Primary Macronutrients Market was estimated at USD 31.2 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 46.8 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% between 2023 and 2032.
— Custom Market Insights
Report URL: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/primary-macronutrients-market/
Global Primary Macronutrients Market: Overview
The primary macronutrients market encompasses products rich in essential carbohydrates, proteins, and fats vital for human nutrition. It includes a wide range of foods, supplements, and functional beverages designed to fulfil dietary requirements and promote overall well-being.
This market is dynamic and diverse, spanning from traditional staples to innovative formulations. It caters to health-conscious consumers, athletes, and individuals seeking customized nutrition solutions. Current trends revolve around health-conscious choices, with an emphasis on plant-based diets, personalized nutrition plans, and functional foods. Innovations in sustainable sourcing, fortification, and digital engagement also shape the market’s landscape.
Global Primary Macronutrients Market: Growth Drivers
Primary Macronutrients Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics
Technological Advancements in Food Processing: Technological innovations have led to the creation of foods and supplements that retain higher nutritional value during processing. Advanced extraction techniques for proteins and healthy fats, along with innovative carbohydrate sources, have broadened the range of available macronutrient products.
Customized and Functional Foods: Consumers are increasingly seeking personalized nutrition solutions. This has led to the development of functional foods that are fortified with specific macronutrients to address health concerns like weight management, heart health, and digestive wellness.
Surging Health Consciousness: The growing global consciousness regarding the significance of maintaining a well-balanced diet and its profound implications for holistic health has surged the desire for primary macronutrients. Individuals are actively pursuing food items and supplements abundant in proteins, nourishing fats, and intricate carbohydrates to fulfil their dietary requisites.
Evolving Sports and Fitness Landscape: The sports and fitness industry’s growth has fuelled demand for specialized nutrition products. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts are seeking macronutrient-rich supplements and foods to optimize their performance, support recovery, and achieve their fitness goals.
Rapid E-Commerce Growth: The proliferation of e-commerce platforms has facilitated easy access to a wide variety of macronutrient-rich products. Online retailing allows consumers to explore and purchase products catering to their nutritional preferences and dietary requirements, contributing to market growth.
Scientific Research and Nutritional Education: Ongoing research into the roles of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats in human health has led to a deeper understanding of their effects on metabolism, weight management, and chronic disease prevention. This research, coupled with educational efforts, has influenced consumer choices and driven market growth.
Rise in Plant-Based and Protein-Centric Diets: The rise of plant-based diets and the popularity of high-protein diets have driven demand for both plant-based protein sources (such as legumes, nuts, and tofu) and specialized protein supplements. This shift in dietary preferences has influenced product development and innovation in the primary macronutrients market.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=29993
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Primary Macronutrients Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.7% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Primary Macronutrients Market size was valued at around USD 31.2 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 46.8 Million by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Unilever and Algenuity: In 2020, Unilever and biotech start-up Algenuity are announcing a new partnership to delve into the huge potential microalgae bring in innovating future foods for Unilever’s plant-based portfolio. Developing alternative protein sources like microalgae represents a significant step forward in the critical shift needed for an equitable and resilient food system.
D)Nestlé’s Acquisition of Sweet Earth: In 2017, Nestlé USA announced that it had agreed to acquire Sweet Earth, a plant-based foods manufacturer based in Moss Landing, California. The acquisition gives Nestlé immediate entry into the plant-based foods segment in the US. The plant-based food market is growing by double digits and expected to reach CHF 5 billion.
E) Emphasis on Immunity and Wellness: As health became a top priority, there was a renewed focus on products promoting immunity and overall wellness. Manufacturers introduced macronutrient-rich foods and supplements fortified with vitamins, minerals, and immune-boosting ingredients.
F)Supply Chain Disruptions: The primary macronutrient market faced disruptions in supply chains due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and labour shortages during the pandemic. This led to challenges in sourcing raw materials and transporting finished products, affecting production and distribution.
Press Release For Global Primary Macronutrients Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/primary-macronutrients-market-size/
Regional Landscape
North America: In the primary macronutrient market, North America is witnessing a trend towards health-conscious eating, with consumers valuing balanced macronutrient intake. There’s a rise in demand for protein-rich snacks, low-carb options, and functional beverages catering to busy lifestyles. Plant-based protein sources are gaining traction, aligning with the region’s growing vegetarian and flexitarian demographics.
Europe: Within the Primary Macronutrients Market in Europe, a shift towards sustainable eating is notable. Consumers are seeking foods and supplements that offer a harmonious balance of macronutrients while considering environmental impact. The trend includes a surge in interest in locally sourced products, organic options, and the promotion of healthy fats, mirroring a holistic approach to well-being.
Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, the Primary Macronutrients Market is shaped by diverse dietary traditions. Trends reflect a preference for functional foods and beverages that provide macronutrient-rich nutrition while aligning with cultural norms. There’s a surge in demand for plant-based protein sources in vegetarian-friendly diets, coupled with an emerging interest in personalized nutrition to accommodate diverse dietary preferences.
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In the LAMEA region, the Primary Macronutrients Market showcases a blend of traditional and contemporary dietary trends. A growing middle class, urbanization, and health awareness are driving demand for balanced macronutrient profiles. The trend includes an uptake in fortified foods and beverages, along with a preference for plant-based proteins and healthier fat sources, contributing to the region’s evolving wellness landscape.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=29844
Key Players
Nestlé S.A.
Danone S.A.
General Mills Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
Kellogg Company
The Kraft Heinz Company
Mars Incorporated
PepsiCo Inc.
The Coca-Cola Company
Unilever PLC
Others
The Global Primary Macronutrients Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Carbohydrates
Proteins
Fats (Lipids)
By Application
Food and Beverage
Dietary Supplements
Animal Feed
Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=29844
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Global Pesticide Residue Detector Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pesticide-residue-detector-market/
Global Iron Chelates Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/iron-chelates-market/
Global Secondary Macronutrients Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/secondary-macronutrients-market/
Global Agricultural Ventilation Fans Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/agricultural-ventilation-fans-market/
Global Pasture Seeds Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pasture-seeds-market/
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a Market research and advisory company delivering business insights and Market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of Market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=29844
Contact Us
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
joel@custommarketinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn