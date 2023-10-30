OA Week 2023 – SAROA Session
Date: Monday 30 October 2023
Time: 10:30 UTC View in various time zones
Description:
In this session early career researchers across South Asia will present their ongoing research on coastal carbonate chemistry and effects of pollutants on the health of coastal ocean.
Moderator:
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata (IISER Kolkata)
Speakers:
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Kolkata, India
Carbonate chemistry and influencing factors in the north-east coastal Bay of Bengal: Insights from time-series study
University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Sri Lanka
Carbonate chemistry in Negombo Lagoon and adjacent coastal waters
Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh
Environmental drivers of phytoplankton ecology in the coral ecosystem of Bangladesh
Centre for Climate and Environmental Studies, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata, India
Perks of Living in the Coastal Oceans
