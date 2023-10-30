OA Week 2023 – SAROA Session

Date: Monday 30 October 2023

Time: 10:30 UTC View in various time zones

Description:

In this session early career researchers across South Asia will present their ongoing research on coastal carbonate chemistry and effects of pollutants on the health of coastal ocean.

Moderator:

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata (IISER Kolkata)

Speakers:

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Kolkata, India

Carbonate chemistry and influencing factors in the north-east coastal Bay of Bengal: Insights from time-series study

University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Sri Lanka

Carbonate chemistry in Negombo Lagoon and adjacent coastal waters

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh

Environmental drivers of phytoplankton ecology in the coral ecosystem of Bangladesh

Centre for Climate and Environmental Studies, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata, India

Perks of Living in the Coastal Oceans

