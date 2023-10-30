Submit Release
News Search

There were 340 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,974 in the last 365 days.

OA Week 2023: ICONA Session

OA Week 2023: ICONA Session

Published 30 October 2023 Events Leave a Comment

Date: Monday 30 October 2023

Time: 8:00 UTC  View in various time zones

Register

Description:

The International CO2 Natural Analogues (ICONA) network aims to facilitate innovative research on the ecosystem-level effects of ocean acidification using natural analogues from temperate, sub-tropical and tropical regions and foster the discovery and use of natural analogues suitable for ocean acidification research. In the last year, several joint surveys at different analogues for ocean acidification have been conducted. Members from the ICONA network will give an update on their recent research on the ecosystemic effects of ocean acidification.

Moderator:

University of Tsukuba, Japan; ICONA network

Speakers:

Shimoda Marine Research Center, University of Tsukuba, Japan

Community Photosynthesis in Coastal Ecosystem under high CO2 World

Sicily Marine Centre, Stazione Zoologica Anton Dohrn, Italy

University of the Ryukyus, Japan

Battle of the Benthos: A Peak into Benthic Groups Dominating Palau’s Natural Analogue Environments

Shimoda Marine Research Center, University of Tsukuba, Japan

Physiological response of hermatypic corals to ocean acidification under reduced light availability

GOA-ON, 27 October 2023. More information.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

OA Week 2023: ICONA Session

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more