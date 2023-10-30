OA Week 2023: ICONA Session
OA Week 2023: ICONA Session
Date: Monday 30 October 2023
Time: 8:00 UTC View in various time zones
Description:
The International CO2 Natural Analogues (ICONA) network aims to facilitate innovative research on the ecosystem-level effects of ocean acidification using natural analogues from temperate, sub-tropical and tropical regions and foster the discovery and use of natural analogues suitable for ocean acidification research. In the last year, several joint surveys at different analogues for ocean acidification have been conducted. Members from the ICONA network will give an update on their recent research on the ecosystemic effects of ocean acidification.
Moderator:
University of Tsukuba, Japan; ICONA network
Speakers:
Shimoda Marine Research Center, University of Tsukuba, Japan
Community Photosynthesis in Coastal Ecosystem under high CO2 World
Sicily Marine Centre, Stazione Zoologica Anton Dohrn, Italy
University of the Ryukyus, Japan
Battle of the Benthos: A Peak into Benthic Groups Dominating Palau’s Natural Analogue Environments
Shimoda Marine Research Center, University of Tsukuba, Japan
Physiological response of hermatypic corals to ocean acidification under reduced light availability
