OA Week 2023 – Sensors and OARS 3 Session

Date: Monday 30 October 2023

Time: 20:30 UTC View in various time zones

Description:

Ensuring that areas that are vulnerable to ocean acidification are adequately monitored requires that suitable sensors are available to the scientific community and to other stakeholders. These sensors must be able to make measurements with the appropriate precision and accuracy, be reliable and be available at the appropriate cost. In this context, “suitable” and “appropriate” depends upon the environment, ecosystem and logistics of the particular application. This discussion seminar combines presentations with an extensive discussion session, looking at the factors to consider when choosing a sensor, the current market for sensors and their shortcomings, and potential solutions for the OA community.

Moderator:

NIWA, New Zealand

Speakers:

University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez

Sensors Challenges in the plans for “OARS #3 -Co-design and implement observation strategies”

NOAA Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory

NOAA Ocean Acidification Program, USA

Measuring Protons with Photons: A hand-held, spectrophotometric pH Analyzer for Ocean Acidification Research, Community Science and Education

NOAA Ocean Acidification Program, USA

Exploring the Benefits and Risk of Open Source Application to Ocean Acidification

GOA-ON, 27 October 2023. More information.

