iSpiice Volunteering in India is pleased to announce that booking are open for 2024
iSpiice is a social enterprise that offers volunteering, intern, and cultural immersion volunteer programs in India.PALAMPUR, HIMACHAL PRADESH, INDIA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iSpiice volunteer programs are designed to give participants an authentic experience of the country and its people. iSpiice organization ensures that programs are beneficial to both the participants and the communities.
iSpiice is excited to announce that now bookings are open for 2024 volunteer programs. iSpiice offer's variety of volunteer opportunities in India, from teaching English to working with children with special needs. Hundreds of international volunteers have joined us in India for these life-changing programs. Each volunteer has played an important part in supporting sustainable development and improving the lives of women and children in rural India. The volunteers have come from all over the world, including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. They have worked on a variety of projects, including building schools and homes, teaching English and computer skills, and providing healthcare.
The volunteers have made a lasting impact on the communities they have served. They have built strong relationships with the people they have met, and they have gained a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing rural India. The volunteers have been an inspiration to us all, and we are grateful for their dedication and commitment to making a difference.
iSpiice Volunteering in India aims to support rural Indian communities.
Varun Verma, founder of iSpiice, has announced that the organisation's aim is to directly contribute to the sustainable development of rural Indian communities. He also stated that the organisation provides volunteers with meaningful and socially responsible opportunities for travel, service, and cultural exchange. iSpiice is always ready to assist the local community in practical ways and is flexible in the support it offers to meet specific needs. The organisation has already contributed to the development of rural Indian communities in a number of ways, including the provision of clean water, healthcare, and education. Looking to the future, iSpiice plans to continue its work in supporting rural Indian communities. Verma says, "Our goal is to make a lasting difference in the lives of those we work with. We want to help them build a better future for themselves and their families."
About iSpiice Volunteering
iSpiice Volunteering in India is a registered non-political, non-religious volunteer organization founded by Varun Verma in 2008. The organization aims to address inequalities in the provision of education and healthcare in rural India and to tackle gender discrimination through empowerment. They provide combined volunteer programs to people from all over the world, offering them a chance to experience life in rural India and act as a platform for meaningful cultural exchange. iSpiice takes a holistic approach to community development by involving different affected groups in program development. iSpiice is always ready to assist the local community in practical ways and aims to be flexible in the support they offer to meet specific needs within the community.
To learn more about India iSpiice Volunteer work in India and volunteering opportunities in India and to get involved, please visit https://www.volunteerindiaispiice.com/teach-english/ or https://www.volunteerindiaispiice.com/volunteer-programs-in-india/dharamsala-community-development-project-india/ or https://www.volunteerindiaispiice.com/volunteer-programs-in-india/womens-empowerment/
Bharti Verma
iSpiice Volunteering in India
+ +91 98054 01998
info@volunteerindiaispiice.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other