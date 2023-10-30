CD BioSciences Releases Biophysical Analysis Services to Speed Up Drug Discovery and Biomedical Research

CD BioSciences is pleased to announce the launch of its comprehensive biophysical analysis services to accelerate drug discovery and biomedical research.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CD BioSciences, a leading provider of contract research services, is pleased to announce the launch of its comprehensive biophysical analysis services. Designed to aid in the acceleration of drug discovery and biomedical research, these cutting-edge services provide crucial insights into the physical properties of drug candidates and their interactions.

The new offering comes at a time when the pharmaceutical and biomedical industries are increasingly reliant on in-depth analysis to enhance their research and development processes. CD BioSciences integrates a variety of advanced biophysical analysis technologies, such as fluorescence polarization anisotropy (FPA), multiangle laser light scattering detector (MALLS), and Fourier transform infrared (FT-IR) spectroscopy that enable researchers to better understand the characteristics and behaviors of target proteins, drug molecules, and complex macromolecular structures.

By utilizing cutting-edge biophysical analysis methods and equipment, CD BioSciences provides clients with useful information on the structure, shape, dynamics, and interaction patterns of biomolecules, empowering researchers to accelerate the drug discovery process, save valuable time, and make more informed decisions. With its pre-established technology platforms, including nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, X-ray crystallography, isothermal titration calorimetry, surface plasmon resonance spectroscopy, and other biophysical technologies, researchers in pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms can now access comprehensive biophysical services in drug discovery, including but not limited to hit discovery for fragment-based lead discovery and complete mechanistic, structural, kinetic, and thermodynamic analysis of clients' compounds of interest.

In addition to drug discovery, CD BioSciences' biophysical analysis services can also help clients investigate scientific problems in biomedical research. By leveraging in-depth experience and expertise in biophysical analysis, their experts can develop new techniques and methods that can be used to study the structure and function of macromolecules, organelles, and cells, as well as experimental and computational methods for understanding biomedicine.

CD BioSciences is known for its commitment to delivering high-quality research services to its clients. With the launch of its new biophysical analysis service, CD BioSciences aims to further enhance its reputation as a trusted provider in the field of biotechnology.

About CD BioSciences

CD BioSciences is one of the world's leading providers of biophysical assays. Depending upon its biophysical analysis technologies and experience, CD BioSciences can offer tailored service packages for a wide range of project types and scientific questions for all researchers working or interested in protein analysis, protein- and RNA-based drug discovery, or molecular interaction characterization.