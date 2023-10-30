Newark NJ Auto Accident Lawyer at Clark Law Firm P.C. Obtains $500,000 Settlement for 31-Year-Old Man in Auto Collision
Personal Injury Lawyer Stephanie Tolnai, Esq., Secures $500,000 Settlement for 31-Year-Old Man Injured in T-Bone Collision in Newark, New JerseyNEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A settlement of $500,000 was finalized on September 25, 2023, in an Essex County lawsuit following a vehicular accident involving Hernan Xavier Arias-Diaz, a 31-year-old resident of Newark, NJ.
On November 7, 2018, while driving on Wilson Avenue in Newark, Mr. Arias-Diaz's vehicle was T-boned on the driver’s side by a Sprinter van. The van, owned by Carlos Pato Movers, LLC, was driven by Carlos M. Pato. Allegedly, it is reported that a police officer signaled the van to proceed through the intersection, leading to the unfortunate collision. Notably, no tickets were issued to the defendant in connection with the accident.
Following the accident, Mr. Arias-Diaz sought medical attention for sustained neck and back injuries. Challenges arose when seeking surgical treatment due to language barriers and the PIP fee schedule affecting surgeon compensation. However, on January 3, 2023, five years post-collision, Mr. Diaz underwent a L4-5 bilateral foraminotomy and discectomy.
The defense raised questions about the nature and severity of Mr. Arias-Diaz's injuries. Dr. Robbins, an expert for the defense, contested the findings of the plaintiff's medical team. The disagreement centered around the cause and extent of Mr. Arias-Diaz's spinal herniations.
The lawsuit, Hernan X. Arias-Diaz v. Carlos M. Pato, et al., Docket Number ESX-L-005748-20 was filed in the Essex County Superior Court on January 5, 2021. Representing the plaintiff were attorneys Stephanie Tolnai, Esq. and Lazaro Berenguer, Esq. of Clark Law Firm, P.C. The defendant was represented by Christopher Devanny, Esq. of Kent, Mcbride, P.C., Middletown, NJ.
After extended litigation, the case was settled by attorney Stephanie Tolnai on September 25, 2023. The settlement acknowledges the extent of Mr. Arias-Diaz's injuries and compensates for the defendant's failure to follow basic safety rules of the road.
