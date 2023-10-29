Gojek launch new driver jacket, symbolize of mutual cooperation

The new jacket was introduced on Gojek Family Day, an event to foster relations among thousands of partner drivers in Jabodetabek and their families, with other GoTo ecosystem partners, employees, up to the management of Gojek and GoTo Group. This event also coincides with Gojek's anniversary month, where partners and their families can participate in various events such as entertainment from partners for partners, a playground, and the distribution of nutritious food and drinks for the children of partner families, a food court, and various Self-Reliance Partner booths that offer goods at special prices for partners and their families.





"Partners and families have witnessed Gojek's growth, from its inception to becoming part of the GoTo ecosystem, and this new jacket represents that development. We hope the new jacket can be a symbol that strengthens the spirit of mutual cooperation in the GoTo ecosystem, which has become the largest digital ecosystem in Indonesia. I believe that Gojek and its partners can continue to grow alongside Indonesia," said Catherine Hindra Sutjahyo, Director and President of the On-Demand Service Business Unit of GoTo Group.





Gradually, partners will be able to obtain the new jacket with the GoTo ecosystem identity at various locations such as the operational offices in each city, partner driver gathering points or partner communities like basecamps, GoRide Instant shelters, and direct ordering.





"As one of the people who believed in Gojek's future from the beginning, I see the spirit of mutual cooperation between driver partners, business partners, customers, and employees as the key to Gojek's current stature. Now, this spirit of mutual assistance is an inspiration for other national companies in the GoTo Group, namely Tokopedia, GoPay, and Bank Jago. These companies prove the same thing, that the nation's children can create world-class companies and win in their own country" said Patrick Walujo CEO of GoTo Group.







Integration and cross-selling synergy across platforms in the GoTo ecosystem have also proven to produce beneficial innovations for consumers and partners in Indonesia, such as:





1. GoSend Sameday service on Tokopedia, which helps increase the income of GoSend SameDay driver partners. A study by LPEM FEB UI in 2023 stated that post the integration of Gojek and Tokopedia, the average monthly income of long-time GoSend Sameday driver partners increased in 2022, and there's a potential average monthly income of Rp4.9 million for new driver partners.





2. The expansion of the GoFood service within the Tokopedia app aims to provide greater opportunities for GoFood merchants to increase transaction numbers. Merchant partners can get an additional source of income and promotional tools.





3. The presence of GoPay and GoPayLater as one of the payment options on Tokopedia makes it easier for consumers to shop within the GoTo ecosystem.





4. Most recently, GoPay and Bank Jago introduced GoPay Savings by Jago, an account for daily transactions that can be accessed through the GoPay or Gojek app. This service continues the synergy between GoPay and Bank Jago since 2021, from the ease of account opening to the integration of the GoPay electronic wallet and Jago Wallet as a source of funds."